The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks and Spirits for Surviving Dry January (and Beyond)

Pull up a chair, kid. Back in my day, when you were just a twinkle in your mother’s eye, we, too, used to do Dry January, alright—we, too, knew when it was time to take a month off from our steady diet of jalapeño margaritas and picklebacks (hey, it was the 2010s!). But you know what we had, in terms of options? Nothin’. La Croix hadn’t even really taken off yet, and we just sat around sober as a judge all of January, our eyes glistening as we dreamt of gin-and-tonics, and the days on the calendar seemed to fall away at an agonizingly slow pace. CBD wasn’t even legal yet, and we were not yet acquainted (much less overacquainted) with the word “adaptogens.” We’d just bounce a ball against the wall with a paddle, nary a drink in our hand. It’s not like these days. You’ve got it easy.

Now, there are so many new non-alcoholic spirits and herbal cocktails hitting shelves that it’s hard to keep track. And while Dry January is fine and all, there are plenty of reasons to not get wasted any time of the year, from giving your body a break to just not wanting to total your Tesla.

In the last five years, we’ve seen a veritable explosion in the booze-free booze industry, with everything from calorie-free faux tequila to bitter spirits infused with magic stress-reducing compounds and other silly little ingredients that make you go oooh. Here’s our rundown of some of the most intriguing new kids on the block.

Seedlip

We wrote about Seedlip, the world’s first non-alcoholic distilled spirit, all the way back in 2016 when it first launched (everyone was calling it “non-alcoholic gin,” but founder Ben Branson likes to think of it as its own thing). At the time, it seemed like a wild idea, but it’s now clear that Branson was really on to something. Made with botanicals in copper stills and meant to be served with tonic, it’s definitely akin to the “g” word, but without the crushing hangover that makes you text all of your friends asking if you “said something stupid” last night. Now, Seedlip has expanded to a whole line of flavors, each with its own distinct aroma.

Drink Monday

Unlike Seedlip, Drink Monday isn’t shy about calling its stuff “non-alcoholic gin.” Its juniper-forward ingredients list is pretty on-the-nose for what you’d seen with a traditional dry gin, with an added touch of cucumber, and it’s hand-crafted in small batches in Southern California. Plus, it has zero carbs and zero calories. (Traditional gin may look like water, but it’s about 110 calories per jigger.)

St. Agrestis

This Brooklyn-based distiller makes non-alcoholic amaro with an appealing aesthetic aesthetic and nuanced flavor, even if it doesn’t actually get you buzzed. St. Agrestis mainly focuses on the negroni, from its classic, award-winning Phony Negroni to the Phony Mezcal Negroni to a newer Phony Espresso Negroni (because why shouldn’t people who don’t drink get to experience the espresso cocktail resurgence?).

Ghia

When it comes to Ghia, we need to note right out of the gate that the aesthetics are dazzling. The sparkles… the contours… the font… the sultry bottle topper… wowza. An alcohol-free play on amaro, Ghia’s signature drink starts with a base of riesling grapes—though it’s not the least bit saccharine—and builds complexity with layers of yuzu, elderflower, lemon balm, fig, and rosemary; a newer, berry-flavored iteration expands things to a fruity place. They look and taste super high-end, but are on par with the others, or even a little cheaper, price-point-wise, at $38 a bottle. There are also some really great-sounding mocktail recipes on Ghia’s website, from the classic (a spritz) to the unexpected (a Ghia colada). The canned Ghia Soda is a super delicious, crushable canned cocktail alt that’ll satisfy every craving—they have a bunch of other cool iterations, like the tingly, new sumac and chili, which you can try in the Le Spritz sampler pack.

Optimist Botanicals

Optimist makes distilled botanical spirits that are referential and familiar—a suggestion of mezcal, a persuasive note of gin—but wholly unique when it comes to flavor composition, almost like an expensive perfume. Our favorite from the line is their Smokey spirit, which combines extracts of earthy lapsang souchong tea with those of classic amaro bitters (orange, clove, angelica) and some decidedly less-obvious elements (jasmine, habanero, geranium), all synthesizing into a deeply nuanced and very sippable drink that is ideal with a splash of tonic. The only weird thing? It’s such a convincing spirit that you may feel surprised when you find yourself not even the least bit tipsy by the bottom of your glass. Also a plus: Optimist donates a portion of its sales to programs that provide youths access to mental wellbeing services.

Graza x Aura Bora Olive Oil Martini sparkling cocktail

Do you ever read one of those product titles that gets better with every word? That’s how we felt when we discovered Aura Bora’s collab with trendy olive oil company Graza, which makes some of our fave olive oils for cooking and drizzling. (Yes, they are different; no, what you’re currently doing isn’t “good enough.”) This lightly sparkling, oil-laced bevvy tastes like yuzu and herbs and is the epitome of decadence. But at just five calories a can (read it ten times, it’s still true), you can crush them like you would your “real” martini order and not feel it anywhere but your recycling bin.

Curious Elixirs

Curious Elixirs calls its products “booze-free cocktails,” meant to be ready to drink straight up or on the rocks. If you’re wondering if they just taste sweet and syrupy, like ginger ale or something, the answer is no—they are as complex, and pack the bite, of a signature drink at a high-end cocktail bar. Elixir No. 1, for instance, is modeled after a negroni, with gentian root for bitterness, lemon peel and bitter orange for acidity, and pomegranate juice for sweetness. Other varieties, like the cucumber-forward Elixir No. 3, contain allegedly beneficial herbs like ashwagandha, used in Ayurvedic medicine to reduce stress. Serve them in a fancy glass with a wedge of citrus, and you might not even miss the buzz.

For Bitter For Worse

This distillery was born in 2020 when founder Shelley Elkovich decided to quit drinking for health reasons. Her husband, Jeff, patented a process he calls “reverse bootlegging,” which is another way of saying he used a still to remove alcohol from a blend of neutral alcohol, herbs, and water. The result was a super herby series of bottled cocktails like the slightly sweet Smoky No. 56 (sort of like a fig-infused Old Fashioned) and the fruity, bitter Saskatoon (akin to a negroni).

ISH

Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, the goal of ISH is to maintain the social aspect of drinking without the actual alcohol. The thought of drinking its gold-medal-winning Caribbean spiced spirit—an N/A rum with all the expected notes of vanilla, apple, and caramel—without waking up the next day under a pizza box is something we’re definitely interested in. Meanwhile, its Spritz (based on an Aperol spritz), is beloved by many… though we’re still waiting on a ruling from our aunt Liz.

Ritual Zero Proof

Unlike all of these new-school herbal infusion type drinks, Ritual Zero Proof is set on the simple goal of mimicking the flavor of traditional liquors, using water, natural flavoring, and a couple of other basic science-fair ingredients (citric acid, yadda yadda). That’s it. No fancy adaptogens, no lesser-known fruits, no copper stills—Ritual is here to make fake tequila that allows a booze-free margarita to taste like a margarita, minus the calories. Sounds pretty weird, but apparently it’s “the highest-rated nonalcoholic spirit in the world,” according to the Beverage Testing Institute and we’re, at the very least, intrigued.

Wilfred’s

London-based distillery Wilfred’s makes a bittersweet spirit with notes of orange, rosemary, and rhubarb that gives Campari a run for its money. If you’re like us, all you needed to hear was “Campari” before investigating further, so we’ll let you get to it.

Lyre’s

Lyre’s makes a whole line of non-alcoholic spirits in the style of whiskey, gin, rum, Kahlua, aperitifs, vermouth, and even absinthe. Sounds ambitious, but they’re all very highly rated, with Italian Orange (the Campari sub) being the cream of the crop. Yes; non-alcoholic Campari is finally here. It’s the future, baby. We’re dying to try the faux absinthe—though we might miss the hallucinating-in-19th-century-Paris vibe.

Spiritless

Spiritless is all in on replicating the flavor of bourbon, which, frankly, it’s hard to imagine enjoying in ample quantities without waking up to regrettable text messages and an Instagram story you hope no one has watched. But folks, it’s Dry January! We don’t have to worry about that! With notes of oak, smoke, and vanilla, Kentucky 74 is meant to be used 1:1 anywhere you’d use your favorite whiskey. Non-alcoholic whiskey is kind of a mindfuck, but what isn’t in 2023? (Oh right, it’s 2024 now.)

Bonbuz

With its cheeky branding and party-French name, Bonbuz is one of the freshest, funnest non-alcoholic spirit brands on the market. Sugar-free, gluten-free, and infused with natural stimulants and feel-good compounds like L-tyrosine, green-tea-derived caffeine, and 5-HTP, it has subtle mood-lifting qualities without compromising your ability to operate heavy machinery one bit. Serve with lime and agave like a margarita, or with tonic, soda, and mint leaves for a refreshing spritz. Slowburn is spicy and citrusy; think of it as a sub for Fireball, now that you’ve banished that from your repertoire.

Feragaia

Made in Scotland, Feragaia is a unique, sugar-free spirit “made with land and sea botanicals.” What does that mean exactly? It starts with Scottish water (very important, of course) and integrates seaweed, bay leaf, chamomile, black currant, makrut lime, and even green tea and Ancho chile. It’s an eclectic mix, one that BBC describes as having “a winey, vermouth-type quality with refreshing citrus notes and a fiery finish”; it has also been described as “earthy,” “salty,” and “warm.” All of its packaging is recyclable, including the bottle cap, and the manufacturing facility sources ingredients locally whenever possible and practices composting. Obviously, Scotland is known for having good booze, so we imagine the same is true of its alcohol-free stuff.

Now, when you make plans to hit a 9 a.m. yoga class the day after the house party, you might actually show up.

