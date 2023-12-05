The Best Gifts From On, From Sneakers to Gloves

Did your outdoorsy boo request a European getaway to the Swiss Alps for the holidays? That wish is quite spensi—the audacity! We’re sure Brad means well, but unless he wants to fork over a large chunk of his private equity bonus, that’s a tough ask. Experiences can make great gifts, but how about a more cost-efficient solution? Great running sneakers and athletic wear. (Some might say athleisurewear, which we also support.) If you’re in the market for such a gift, you may feel overwhelmed by not just which brands to go for, but which products are within their arsenal of offerings. Today, we’ll be exploring the best gifts from the cult-fave, premium Swiss brand On. Give your mate the chance to hike in Swiss gear, which is technically an experience, too, even if it doesn’t require a plane ticket. They can’t complain!

We’re big fans of On over at VICE and have tested a handful of its excellent sneakers. That’s to say: We know what we’re talking about. The lineup of the brand’s high-quality, gift-worthy products is quite massive, which is why we did all the digging for you. Would you like to leave a tip? [Turns around iPad and stares.]

On’s wares go way beyond just sneakers, so read on for the best gifts from the Swiss bastion of all things sporty.

Weather Vest

Runners know that heavy jackets are a no-no—try to jog in a full-on puffer, and you’ll overheat rapidly and turn into a sweaty mess. Breathable layers are the way to go instead, and this lightweight insulated vest makes a great middle layer. It features a padded front panel to keep you toasty, sweat-wicking material, and can fold up into its built-in pocket.

Performance Tights

Tights can sometimes, well, be too tight—especially styles for men. But not these bad boys, which come with an adjustable waistband. They also have two pockets for your phone and keys, which is a rare and much-appreciated feature in running tights. If your partner insists on running in negative-degree weather, there’s also a winter-proof version with brushed fabric for added warmth.

Essential Shorts

Stretchy and loaded with pockets, the Essential Shorts from On take their job seriously, offering maximum freedom of movement and protecting your everyday carry. Running in shorts that are too tight or too loose can cause your junk to end up in unwanted places, but not with these shorts. A special breathable inner brief keeps the family jewels from sliding around during a serious stride session.

Performance T

Wanna feel naked while running? This top is the one. It’s extremely lightweight and features sweat-wicking fabric, breathable mesh in the back, an abrasion-proof front for no chafing (thank god), and a slim fit to show off all your hard work in the gym.

Cloudstratus

One of the most popular sneaker styles from the brand, the Cloudstratus has become an established cult fave in the running world, thanks to its array of performance features and CloudTec design technology. These babies helped me run a personal record during the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile race. It must have been due to On’s trademark Speedboard, which gives a big bounce back, and the two layers of Helion-enriched CloudTec, which increase all-around cushioning. While there’s a new model out, the still-excellent previous edition is 20% off.

Cloudeclipse

This is the latest edition to On’s impeccable shoe lineup. The Cloudeclipse is engineered with the brand’s thickest midsole and softest cushioning yet, and its innovative CloudTec Phase system is constructed as a double layer to absorb impact as the cushion collapses with each step. Meanwhile, the Helion super foam midsole mitigates the heavy impact when stomping pavement.

Cloudmonster

This one is a classic. If your recipient is a n00b to On’s products, the Cloudmonster is an excellent shoe to take on a first spin—it’s a versatile, comfortable running sneaker. When I’ve worn them, the shoe’s boat-like, rocker shape has literally propelled me forward. The shock absorption has also been excellent, meaning I legitimately didn’t feel any impact when pounding pavement or hitting the treadmill. I also loved its temperature resistance feature, which both kept my feet warm in freezing temperatures and cooled them down in the hot, hot heat.

Weather Gloves

Keep your giftee’s hands from getting nipped by cold temperatures with some heat-insulating gloves. They feature smartphone-friendly touchpads on the fingertips and even special patches to help you wipe your nose. In case you weren’t aware, running in the cold is a nasal drainage disaster (sorry, TMI)—so this feature does not go unappreciated.

Lumos Headband

If they run in the pitch black, a reflective piece of clothing is necessary. This headband provides a ton of visibility in low-light conditions, all while keeping ears toasty with integrated brushed fleece ear coverings. It sure beats wearing a headlamp!

Cloudrock 2

Trekking through wetlands and trails can be a disaster without the right pair of boots. These waterproof stompers provide the brand’s trademark Missiongrip and lugs for superior traction in both wet and dry conditions. The mountain lord in your life will love you forever.

You can shop all of On’s products on its website.

