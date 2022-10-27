Where to Buy Furniture Online (Besides Just West Elm)

For most of our adult lives, our apartment has been a random (but loving) microclimate of IKEA coffee tables, stooped MCM bookshelves, and the occasional postmodern Italian mushroom lamp that we paid way too much money for at Brooklyn Flea (no sweat; worth it for the serotonin). Now that we’re a little bit older and finally paying our back taxes craving a more cohesive space, we’ve found ourselves waking-up in night sweats with the question: How does everyone else know where to buy furniture online??

We’ve covered the best online furniture stores for vintage and used pieces—shout-out to Kaiyo, the absolute GOAT for discounted Cloud sofas—but where are folks going to find slick Japandi bed frames that don’t go bump in the night? What are the best online furniture stores for Scandinavian tables, one-of-a-kind statement chairs, and affordable couches that can spoil your sweet peach with plush cushions this cuffing season and beyond?

With no friends (other than Black Phillip) and many witching hours to dedicate to the task, we’ve sleuthed every corner of the web to find you all the rattan rockers, mid-century credenzas, and more furniture for ascending to your hottest, most aesthetic adult self.

ABC Carpet & Home

ABC Carpet & Home feels like a more millennial-savvy version of Pier 1 Imports—bless the latter’s Frasurbane soul—in the best way possible. Shoppers will find are Picasso-esque dessert plates, Mad Men-worthy globe lamps, and this Berber-inspired ottoman for putting your feet up in style.

Apt2B

APT2B was started by two dudes who wanted to make an affordable range of Scandinavian furniture, and you can find everything from living room, bedroom, office, and dining room furniture on the site to blend-in with the rest of your MCM decor.

Amazon

Ah, the lure of Prime shipping. We’ve whipped up a cheat sheet to the best stuff that’s actually worth buying on Amazon, and we’d be rubes if we didn’t add Amazon’s broad selection of affordable furniture to the list. We peep the behemoth for Noguchi-esque lamps, unique rugs that could have been made by Jonathan Adler, and comfortable, affordable couches such as this highly-rated Rivet brand sofa. (The heaux will never know it’s not a $4,000 Article couch.)

Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters

Put the Crosley suitcase record player on pause, babes. Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie have furniture and decor sections that are—dare we say it—even better than the site’s legendary apparel sections?? No shade, but there’s everything from designer sofa dupes to marble end tables that are the perfect pedestal for an icy martini.

Burrow

Burrow is home to mattresses, wood bed frames, graphic pillows, coffee tables, and [drum roll] some of the best couches and accent chairs a pet-owner could want; they’re made with high-performance and scratch-proof fabrics, including a velvet sofa that would make even Emily Ratajkowski swoon.

Castlery

Castlery is home to durable and aesthetic furniture sets, bed frames, coffee tables, outdoor seating, storage solutions, and more. If you’re in search of a highly rated and comfortable sofa, the Owen has earned a five-star-average rating from reviewers, and one fan writes that “the fabric is thick and velvety [and] the cushions are fully filled with a soft yet dense base of support.” The closest thing you’ll find to a velvet marshmallow, mate.

The Citizenry

Remember when everyone in the 90s was into the whole global-village-coffee-shop thing? The Citizenry is the 2022 answer to that aesthetic, and filled with all of the earthy, handwoven rugs, wall art, baskets, and linens that your little single-origin blend heart could desire. Don’t forget to check the mirror section, where you’ll find this wiggle mirror that would make for a saucy headboard.

Edloe Finch

Edloe Finch is a BIPOC-owned furniture brand, as well as the parent company of Albany Park—the makers of the coveted Kova Pit sofa—and one of our favorite places to find couches, lounge chairs, dining tables, and this Stevie Nicks-worthy rattan bed frame:

Floyd

You may know Floyd from its iconic, Japandi sled of a bed frame, but it’s also home to some sick modular sofas that you can build and arrange over time like adult LEGOs. Plus, the brand is very transparent about its sustainability goals, and you can download its entire 2021 environmental impact report.

House of Léon

We have no actual proof that director Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love; Call Me by Your Name) sends his set dresser to House of Léon for worldly, lived-in furniture and decor. But wouldn’t this Topa Topa dining table be at-home in a rustic Italian villa or an 18th century French château?

The Inside

Perusing the upholstered headboards and customizable, linen room dividers on The Inside makes us feel like rich people with property in Connecticut or the star of a Nancy Meyers movie. There’s office furniture, East Coast heiress-worthy wallpapers, and a graphic outdoor rug named after the city where It’s Complicated takes place. Order button=smashed.

Jayson Home

There’s a pair of antique rice wine pots for every regal, tufted sofa at Jayson Home, where you can find both modern and vintage furniture. Peep the site’s 20% off upholstery sale before it ends in November.

Lulu and Georgia

Lulu and Georgia has mastered the mix of timeless and retro-inspired furniture on its site, where postmodern candelabras and the most luxurious lounger we’ve ever seen beckon our credit card from our pocket. Find us spending our next tax return on this Shaka accent chair/throne, and peep the 40% off best-sellers sale on your way out.

One Kings Lane

One Kings Lane has a highly curated array of vintage and new furniture that makes us look far more well-traveled than we actually are. Find everything from antique desk lamps to rugs and one-of-a-kind decor, from abstract wall art to vintage cabbage ware (a great way to present your pre-rolls at a party).

Overstock

Did you know that if you say “Overstock.com” three times in a strong Midwestern accent, the perfect eight-person outdoor dining set will materialize in your yard from the site? It’s one of our favorite places to buy furniture online, and specifically hearty umbrellas, kitchen islands, and wildly affordable jute rugs.

SixPenny

If we could afford a minimalist adobe house in Taos, we would furnish it with all of the terracotta- and sunset-colored couches that SixPenny has to offer. Expect natural and recycled fabrics, leathers, solid woods, and stone materials from the site’s earthy seating options and table designs.

SSENSE

“But, Grandfather, I normally go to SSENSE for my icky sticky streetwear drip,” you may say, and you would be right. The site is not only our go-to for sales on brands such as Wacko Maria, Stüssy, and Acne Studios, but a goldmine for streetwear decor (which is, in fact, a thing) and furniture. There are slingback chairs by Off-White, rugs that pay homage to Shaq, and postmodern Calen Knauf side tables, to name just a few of the personality-heavy pieces you’ll find there. Just promise us you’ll steer clear of the Kaws statues.

Valyou Furniture

“Valme, Valwe, Valyou,” is just furniture-speak for “live, laugh, love” on Valyou.com, where you can find contemporary and mid-century modern-inspired office, bedroom, outdoor, living room furniture, and decor. This loft bed is made out of a cognac-colored performance leather and real pine wood, and it’s currently $700 off.

Wayfair

If you couldn’t tell from the lower back tattoo reading “WAY DAY ALL DAY,” we really love Wayfair. We love it for its epic sale section, free shipping (sans subscription, unlike Amazon), and the many in-house brands such as AllModern, Joss and Main, Birch Lane, and Perigold (just to name a few) that help us refresh our home decor and furniture on a budget. Find us sitting pretty in this dupe of the iconic 1970s Togo sofas that are filling your Instagram feed right now.

West Elm

When we think of West Elm, we envision reliably chic mid-century modern, minimalist, and Japandi decor that inspires us to rise in the morning, and sleep so well at night (thanks specifically to this faux fur chinchilla throw). The VICE guide to shopping at West Elm is filled with all the bedroom furniture, couches, dinnerware sets, and sale section bangers you could want—but our ride-or-die accent chair is the Auburn, which is the perfect “anything” chair.

Now go put your feet up on that new West Elm coffee table. You deserve it.

