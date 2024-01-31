The Best Oral Sex Toys That Feel Like Getting (Really Good) Head

How to get ahead in oral sex? (Sorry, had to.) Get yourself a male masturbator that feels like a warm, Easy Bake oven for your penis, and throw down for a luxury Swedish sex toy that’s basically a Rube Goldberg machine for combined clitoral and G-spot orgasms. The best oral sex toy tinkerers are out there, doing the work to improve your orgasms all the time. All we have to do is keep a horny eye on the horizon for the latest incarnations of beloved, cult-fave vibrators by brands like Lovehoney, Satisfyer, and Fleshlight. Luckily, we’re really good at it [fluffs Liberator Wedge] and have literally nothing else to do except electrocute ourselves. Anyways.

Next to the Hitachi Magic Wand, it’s the vibrators that feel like real oral sex that become iconic (looking at you, Satisfyer Pro 2). It’s pretty magical how modern brands have figured out so many ways to emulate all the licking, sucking, and massaging that blows our minds, no matter which body we’re operating in. So, consider the following breakdown of the best oral sex toys, including strokers, pumpers, and clitoral tap dancers, to be like the vibrator version of Avengers, because every player deserves its own blockbuster film; some are multitaskers, while others are modeled after actual porn stars’ mouths. All will make you go, Alexa, stick out your tongue and play Marvin Gaye.

You like the classics

Nothing wrong with that. The Satisfyer Pro 2 is one of the most-beloved clitoral vibes out there, with over 59,000 reviews on Amazon saying it feels like really good oral sex thanks to its silky silicone material and 11 levels of signature Pressure Wave suction. It’s on sale right now, too, so go see what all the fuss is about.

Satisfyer makes penis toys, too

Guests will just think this is a Dustbuster, so leave it up on the cleaning shelf. (Also, why hasn’t Dyson ventured into sex toys?) Satisfyer is here to save the day with its penal answer to that iconic clitoral vibe. “This was my boyfriend’s first [penis sleeve] in many ways,” writes one reviewer about the male masturbator, “He had a rather thick member and I was concerned it would be uncomfortable for him… All I have heard since I gifted him this toy is nothing but how good it feels.” It’s waterproof, rechargeable, and is touted as super easy to clean with the interchangeable sleeve.

Your first foray outside of Satisfyer

If you’re looking to add another clitoral stimulator into the rotation, head to brands such as Womanizer or Dame (we’ll get to the latter in a minute); the former makes easy-to-use clitoral toys (albeit under a weird-ass brand name) out of a soft silicone that will last, but often cost under a hundo. IMO, it’s the tapered shape of this baby and the two button use feature that makes it a star; who wants to fumble around tons of settings when they’re just trying to get off in peace?

The bestselling male masturbator on Amazon, period

All hail the high-rated, bestselling EINSO male masturbator, which has over 3,500 reviews on Amazon that praise the 7 vibration and suction modes and what one reviewer calls “really easy clean up.” In the words of one enthused customer, “This thing is a beast, and I mean that in the best possible way. Charge it up, drink lots of water, get in some stretching and then say hello to your not so little friend.” Plus, it comes with a complimentary tube of lube and a charging cable.

Try a motion sensor masturbator

The Womanizer Duo is another multi-tasking champ, because it will stimulate your clitoris with gentle air pressure technology and target your G-spot with its dildo. There’s a setting combo for everyone on this baby, what with 10 vibrational modes and 12 intensity levels, and we can tell you from experience (and this highly detailed VICE review) it’s one of the quietest vibrators you’ll ever own. Plus, it uses motion-sensor technology to increase vibrations (meaning, the more you press down, the more intense the vibrations). “If you get this, get ready to level up your O’s” writes one Amazon reviwer of the toy, “If your previous O’s were a Honda your new O’s are going to be a private jet.”

The (literally) hot new Lovehoney penis sleeve

Blowmotion’s bestselling penis sleeve coddles your member with a soft, textured interior for stimulation that feels like a pseudo-spa trip. The rechargeable device includes a variety of suction styles, speeds, and vibration patterns—more than any mortal’s mouth could ever do. As one Lovehoney reviewer writes, “I came so hard I blacked out a little and my nuts felt like they caved in.”

This luxury stroker is a VICE editor-favorite

One of LELO’s newest male sex toys is the futuristic F1S V2. This handsome tube may look like something from 2001: A Space Odyssey and boast a Grimes-worthy baby name, but it is an absolute pro at giving head. As Barney Flake explains in his VICE review of the app-enabled toy, “The motors and modes offer a complex, unique experience that, when combined with a small amount of friction, deliver a really good orgasm (and, because it’s silicone, it’s super easy to clean).”

The hottest selling Fleshlights

These are just flying off the shelves at Lovehoney and Amazon, and is designed to imitate three different aspects of oral sex: lips, throat, and tongue. Fleshlight toys are storied masters of imitating IRL oral, and these sleeves are also made of a transparent plastic for your viewing pleasure/aquarium solo role play. Bring home these champions, and then browse the rest of the VICE guide to shopping Fleshlight.

The one I travel with

They don’t call it “Aer” for nothing, baby. This breezy, lightweight clitoral vibrator comes to you from the folks at Dame, a woman-owned and engineered sex toy company that puts quality design at the forefront of its highly aesthetic vibrators. Aer holds a charge for what feels like forever, is easy to clean, super quiet, and comes in a really cool tie-dye travelling pouch that I have been using for three years. It’s my most low-maintenance vibrator, by far, and also one of the easiest for maneuvering around your clitoris because it’s so lightweight. Plus, it’s great to take on vacation.

LELO’s luxury clitoral G-spot combo vibe

LELO truly blessed us when it launched this stunning Gonzo nose of a vibrator called the Enigma. As a dual G-spot/clitoral stimulator, the Enigma uses sonic air pressure (meaning, it stimulates the clitoris without actually touching it) and deep G-spot penetration to help you achieve “monster jam orgasms,” as VICE’s Angel Kilmister wrote in her review of the vibe. Cop it while it’s on sale at Amazon.

The best affordable male masturbators

This VICE editor-loved penis sleeve is under $25

Did you know that Dead or Alive actually wrote its anthem about the Tenga Spinner? (Well, they should have.) This male masturbator from Tenga is an excellent introductory male sex toy because it requires no batteries and costs under $25. As Barclay Montrose wrote in his VICE review of the Spinner, which has an internal coil design that gently spins around and massages the user’s penis (hence, the name), “It performs a very satisfying almost automation-style rhythm without the necessity of an internal motor or power source.”

This floating porn star mouth

Add it to the list of some of weirdest sex toys we’ve seen, although nothing beats those knock-off Vajankles. This masturbator is molded from a soft but firm plastic from the lips of porn star Vicky Vette, and sucks you off with three speeds and four patterns.

This bestelling sleeve is under $10

No more than $10 in your pocket? No problem. This Doc Johnson stroker is compact enough to fit in your fanny pack, and has a 4.5-star average rating on PinkCherry from tons of horny reviewers. In the words of one pleased customer, “I wasn’t very good at giving head, but this helps it tremendously, [and] definitely gets results.”

The most affordable female suction sex toys

A rose by any other name

Remember when rose-shaped clitoral vibrators went viral on TikTok? I reviewed a model for VICE, and found that it was indeed worth the brouhaha thanks to its ergonomic shape, pleasing design (who doesn’t want to cum on rose petals?), suction abilities.

There is a bestelling palm-sized rose vibrator from Lovehoney that is on sale right now, and has earned high ratings from over 1,000 reviewers. As one fan writes, “Simply the best […] Could use a whole bouquet.” And if a clitoral vibrator-G-spot-vibe combo is up your alley, a hybrid dildo suction toy from the line is also on sale for under $50.

How many licks?

The prominent pump attachment sets this bestelling suction vibrator apart on Amazon (it almost looks like a little astronaut helmet), and one Amazon reviewer says that “This thing is the REAL deal. I call it husband 2.0.” If the pumping element of the clitoral vibe experience is a big turn-on for you, this toy is going to be your jam; the fluttering green tongue is also a bonus for more intense and direct clitoral stimulation. Plus, it makes us feel like we’re fucking a leprechaun .

The travel-sized Satisfyer

If you’re a tried and true Satisfyer stan, the brand has also released a palm-sized clitoral toy designed to be taken on the road, in the plane, or wherever you horny adventures may take you. The small but mighty vibe has 11 settings, is completely waterproof, and has a magnetic closure for easy packing. The TSA could care less about your sex toys, but agents will probably think this is folding toothbrush.

Now that we’ve covered enough head, let’s talk toes over in the foot fetish section…

