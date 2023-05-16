The Best Outdoor Bar Carts (for Boozing Alfresco)

Let’s be real for a second: The absolute best bar cart is whatever surface you’re putting your frozen Negroni on while you’re catching some rays. The ground? Best bar cart. Your leg? An even better bar cart. That said, some of us want actual dedicated stations on which to display our half-empty bottles of mezcal and, of course, mix, hold, and serve drinks. (Even we can get behind that concept.) After all, you’ve gotta protect the gear (read: booze) from splashing water, the hot sun, and your friend’s manic children running around, for there’s no greater vibe-killer than a spilled drink.

This summer, gift yourself a little upgrade from the cheap ass table or box you’ve been setting your drinks on and invest in a real bar cart. They’re not that expensive, but will make people think you’ve got it all figured out (even as you’re sipping your fifth margarita). The best outdoor bar carts are a perfect mix of high style, functionality, and movability—you need them to look cool where they are, but also easily follow you around, whether you’re mixing whole cocktails on the go or just crackin’ cold ones with the gang. Whatever the case, you’re outside and you’re looking to do some legendary relaxation, so you deserve the best. Behold, our picks for the best outdoor bar carts.

This screams “beach vacation”

West Elm’s home goods are decidedly urban-modern, but for some reason, this bar cart is absolutely yelling, “I’m near the MF beach!” It could be the weathered wood; it might be the rustic(ish) design. In any case, built-in wine racks and a removable serving tray mean that your Aperol spritzes are gonna be hella easy to pass out.

A folding fave

This metal bar cart is simple and easy to use, but still gives big time fun vibes. Almost 2,500 people on Wayfair seem to agree. Love that it’s foldable and that it has two shelves—TBH, what more could you need out of a perfect patio or porch bar cart?

Make it nice

This beautiful bar cart has bottle holders and super sturdy wheels, but you’re likely not going to do much off-roading with this one—it’s primed for poolside drinking. This honestly makes me want to curl up on one of those reclining pool chairs with some Champagne and a Hemingway novel.

Keep it cool, baby

Is this a bar cart? Yes. Is it also an 80-quart cooler? Yep. And there’s a bottle opener? Check. If you don’t see this cart (which is under $200) and hear Nelly and CCR wafting around you while the smell of burgers dances in your nose, maybe you need a vibe check.

Simply a classic option

This wooden bar cart is form and function—it just feels timeless in every way. We can equally imagine Don Draper, James Bond, Martha Stewart, and Guy Fieri serving drinks on this thing. Now that’s a pool party we want an invite to.

What is art, really?

Is this a bar cart? Is it art? Is it a prop from a Jacques Tati film? Probably.

Time for a daiquiri.

