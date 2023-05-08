The Best Outdoor Furniture on Amazon, From Patio Sets to Fire Pits

With Memorial Day (and, by extension, summer) damn near on our doorsteps, this last-gasp-of-spring, breezy but not yet humid weather is the absolute perfect time to get your patio/backyard/fire escape ready for endless good times, countless bacchanals, and plenty of ragin’ barbecues this summer.

Don’t wait till your kickback is mere days (or hours) away: No one wants to be redoing their outdoor space when it’s 100 degrees out and every movement feels like you’re paddling through concrete. Get your outdoor space sorted ASAP—and good news: You can upgrade your setup with no exorbitant shipping fees or wait times, just good vibes. We’ve found the best patio furniture on Amazon so you can get your outdoor space ready for a long and luxurious aperitivo season (before you blink and it’s Labor Day).

The best patio sets

This retro two-seat set looks like it could have sourced straight from Lana Del Rey video at a seaside motel (with a touch of The Florida Project). It’s lightweight and easy to assemble, and as an added bonus, it’s currently 41% off. We’re down to cosplay a little “Summertime Sadness” for the vibes.

For something a little more The Dreamers, go for a Parisian sidewalk cafe vibe for a little more than $100 (and in seven different color options). Not only does this patio set have an amazing low price, but it also has a 4.7-out-of-5 star average rating from 4,000 reviews.

Spray down the balcony, add a festive outdoor rug and an Acapulco set, and you’re practically in Mexico. Just add a nice palm tree, blend up some margs, and that’s practically your own private Soho House, baby.

While we love wasting away in Margaritaville as much as Jimmy Buffet, let’s say your taste skews more toward mid-century lakeside abode—gotcha. There’s a ton of minimal outdoor furniture on Amazon—from Scandinavian to wabi-sabi—that won’t cost you nearly as much as an international plane ticket. These top-rated sets with sleek lines are also cushioned, cozy, and chic.

Chairs, hammocks, and swings

Adirondack chairs are a lakeside classic, and these bad boys fold up so you can easily store them when the season is over. There are 26 fade-resistant color options so you can leave them out in the sun and rain (or when your rambunctious relatives come visit) without worrying about them chipping or rotting.

This wicker egg chair is the perfect place for curling up with a good book or a tall beer—plus the price is right and it’s 30% off.

We’re hammock obsessives, but if you don’t have the space, swings and hanging chairs are just as fun to rock with. Your younger self will thank you for fulfilling your ultimate treehouse fantasy.

Dining tables

We like the informality of a modern picnic table with benches that don’t take up as much space as a bunch of dining chairs. Snag this classic acacia wood picnic bench for 38% off right now, or if you like to move your benches around, grab this hairpin-leg set from Novogratz.

If you have a really small space or just want something a little bit more traditional, we like this teak set from Christopher Knight. With armrests and cushions, the seats are comfortable enough to sit and watch the sunset (then linger and have wine and conversation for hours), but will easily fit on most apartment balconies and small patios.

The fun stuff

Don’t forget to add shades and upgrades—these umbrellas with built-in lights, bug zappers, festive string lights, and table-top fire pits will make the most out of your outdoor space.

Add to cart, enjoy the two-day shipping, and get ready to kick back with an Americano.

