The Best Outdoor Rugs for Drinking Al Fresco in Style

Outdoor living rooms are the shit—whether you’re going for a tropical or lumbersexual vibe—because we’ve been nesting HARD for three years and we’re ready to be in the outside again. We want to be comfy at all times, which is why we’ve done all the dirty work for you, rounding up the most stylish, most durable outdoor rugs to transform your space into an extension of your hobbit’s nest. (Now with vitamin D!) Sure, you could spend a paycheck and an entire weekend trying to DIY-tile your backyard, but doesn’t it sound easier and more affordable to simply spray down the cement and lay down a lovely outdoor rug to cover any unsightly cracks? We think so, too.

So, if you’re too broke for Soho House and too lazy to trek to the beach, it’s time to create an outdoor living room so enviable, you’ll have friends begging to pop over with a bottle of vino or some brewskis. All you need is some comfy seating, a fire pit, a bit of ambiance, and one of the best outdoor rugs for pretending like you’re on vacation.

The Best Outdoor Moroccan Rugs

This Sierra Moroccan Outdoor Area Rug is a classic, diamond-patterned piece from nuLOOM. It comes in five color options, and really feels like something you might find inside a “How to Get The Look: Montecito Edition” Pinterest board. One over-enthusiastic reviewer wrote, “I placed it outside on my balcony and it looks stunning; I get a lot of compliments on this rug.”

The Everly rug from Pottery Barn is woven from 100% recycled polyester, making it incredibly durable while also being soft to the touch. It’s super easy to maintain with regular vacuuming, and can be wiped clean with a rag.

This luxe option from West Elm comes in two punchy colors and screams, “I’m wealthy enough to put a really nice rug outside and not even care if it gets dirty,” which is the aesthetic we’re going for this summer. The Sabra design is handmade with 100% recycled materials in a Fair Trade Certified factory.

Rugs USA has been our secret weapon since we were penny-pinching college students who spent all their extra income on bottomless pitchers of margaritas. The brand offers excellent options at a steep discount, compared to many other retailers, which is great if you have a really big space to fill and don’t wanna pop bands for a nine-foot rug.

The Best Outdoor Turkish Rugs

For a balcony that gives off major Hamptons vibes, go for the Viviane. It’s a true indoor/outdoor rug that feels plush and expensive, but is low-maintenance and ideal for an entryway or al fresco conversation pit.

If your style leans a little bit more bohemian/”Age of Aquarius” vibes, this vintage-inspired rug looks like you scored it at a tiny flea market on a cross-country road trip. Intricately patterned and darker-colored rugs are always going to be your best bet when it comes to indoor/outdoor decorating.

The Best Natural Outdoor Rugs

Jute and sisal rugs are so sought after for a reason—they’re durable, an excellent neutral color, and tend to be pretty affordable. The thing that makes them impossible to have indoors is the amount they shed—which actually makes them much better suited for the great outdoors. We love a classic hand-braided oval shape, especially when it comes in four color options.

You can forget about shedding altogether with Ruggable’s newest Re-Jute collection, which is water- and stain-resistant, and when it gets dirty can be thrown in the washing machine—voila. The reason it will never fray, even after multiple washings, is that it’s made from ​​recycled and virgin polyester, woven to resemble jute.

The Best Round Outdoor Rugs

The best remedy for an awkwardly shaped space is a round rug. Plus, they look excellent when layered on top of a simpler style. Not only is this Southwestern-style rug waterproof, it is also incredibly stain-resistant and doesn’t shed.

Imagine an all-white beach cottage with subtle pops of brown and natural tones throughout. If there’s one place you may actually achieve a meditative state, it’s this coastal paradise with waves crashing in the distance. This rug sits in the corner, underneath your absolutely thriving Philodendron. One five-star reviewer wrote, “Love, love, love, this rug! It is not too hard under your feet like other similar jute rugs.”

The Best Tropical Outdoor Rugs

For a pop of color without screaming “tiki bar,” a classic ombre stripe is a great way to make it feel fun and summery while still looking grown-up. Available in both a warm color scheme and cooler tones, these recycled, woven rugs are shed-proof and reversible.

In all honesty, it’s hard to find a palm-leaf-printed design without it looking like you’re installing a miniature Rainforest Cafe, but Ruggable has some really great graphic options which read more “boutique hotel” than “cruise ship,” such as the Tulum Desert Sage rug. The polyester weave is designed to resist color fading and mold and mildew growth, so you won’t have to replace it after one season.

The Best Outdoor Runners

If you don’t want to spend any more than 50 bucks sprucing up your spot, then a chic runner is a great way to update a space on a budget. Add a couple of string lights and a hammock, and you’re set.

This runner adds a lovely pop of pink and is also under $50 (it’s 75% off right now). The embossed diamond pattern is giving major Palm Springs vibes.

Turn the hose nozzle to jet, spark up the citronella, and beautify your backyard.

