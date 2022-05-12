The Best Outdoor Speakers for Your ‘Say Anything’ Moment

Besides non-alcoholic beers and Noguchi lamp dupes, it’s music that fuels our souls. Pink Floyd makes us emo while sipping an intriguing cold one on a sweltering day, while Britney Spears makes us want to drop our donks to the floor in unison. As the weather warms up, we’ll be doing a lot of outdoor jammin’, and to properly honor all the riveting tunes we want to blast this summer—whether they’re highbrow string quartets or some good ol’ club bangers—we’ll need to cop the best outdoor speaker for the job.

That’s why we hung up our shoe phone, cracked a can of our favorite warm weather snack, and hunted down the best outdoor speakers in the game. Each one is perfect for days spent lounging at the beach, hanging in the dog park, or chilling in a Nicholas Cage slingback at a backyard rager. Bring on the eargasms.

Bose’s SoundLink Flex Speakers

Two speakers for the price of one? We’re in. These little fancy cylinders from Bose offer up to 12 hours of charge, Bluetooth connection, and are waterproof—because you never know when you’re gonna spill a brewski when things get a little rowdy on the patio.

OSD’s Audio Patio Pro Speakers

Want a high-quality speaker at an (actually) affordable price? You can still conserve your pretty pennies with these $48 outdoor patio speakers from OSD. At roughly the price of three fancy cocktails (with tip), this budget option has an impressive 4.5-star average rating, can mount to the wall, and can handle extreme temperatures.

Samsung’s Terrace Outdoor Soundbar

We love Samsung—besides the fact that the brand is always offering drool-worthy deals, they have this special outdoor terrace speaker made specifically for when you want to get in touch with nature. It’s made using a weather-resistant design and features a built-in woofer and distortion-canceling technology. The soundbar also pairs with the Terrace TV if you’re looking for a full-blown backyard bungalow. It’s a bit of an investment, but you’re paying for quality.

Sonos’ Move Speaker

Loud neighbors? Tune them out with this outdoor Sonos Move sound system. Its deep bass, Trueplay tuning, and 11-hour playback will make sure their noisiness doesn’t get in the way of your backyard hang. The Move is also ultra-portable and water-resistant, perfect for a rowdy summer barbecue.

JBL’s Clip 4

Headphones are not always the safest choice when engaging in outdoor activities, whether it’s a hike up the Adirondacks or hanky panky in the backyard. Good thing JBL is a lifesaver with a speaker that simply clips onto your backpack or pants loop. It’s also waterproof, has a 10-hour battery life, and delivers all the punchy bass you could ask for from your latest jams. (Just remember to be respectful of other hikers when playing tunes on the trail.)

Soundboks’ Generation 3

Be prepared to get some serious performance out of this speaker from Soundboks. You’ll feel like you’re at Coachella with its immersive sound and deep bass. You can also control it through an app on your smartphone. It’s not a cheap option, but it’s certainly loud enough to fill a room or at-home music venue.

Amazon Basics’ Portable Outdoor Speakers

Crank up the tunes with this waterproof, Bluetooth-enabled device that features handsfree microphone use. “Louder, crisper, clearer, and cleaner at low and high volumes,” one reviewer says. We love that it connects up to 33 feet away, so we can focus on flipping veggie burgers while making sure nobody touches the proverbial aux. It also features a rechargeable lithium ion battery and comes with a micro USB charger.

Lenox Design’s Mino Floating Speaker

A poolside shindig is certainly on our agenda this summer—so you better come prepared with a dope swim fit and this floating speaker from Lenox Design. This mini treasure is waterproof (duh), has a three-hour battery life, and a bouncy rubber finish. Its true wireless stereo makes it easy to pair with any Bluetooth device, and charging is done through an included USB-C cable.

JBL’s Pulse 3 LED Speaker

Any outdoor speaker that resembles a lava lamp is going straight into our shopping carts. JBL is typically straightforward with its designs, but with this Pulse 3 LED Speaker, the brand really brought the sauce. Besides enhancing our life with a 360-degree light show, this model is waterproof, has a rechargeable battery, has noise-canceling technology, and can even take phone calls. Your music will also look like a live pyro display with its customizing light sequences feature.

Crank up the jams, and don’t forget to snag an outdoor throne.

