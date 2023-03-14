The Best Pajamas (for Feeling Richer Than You Are)

We may not know each other well, but we do know that you, our fellow lizard person and jawn enthusiast, spend a lot of time in bed—26 years of your life, on average. We also presume that you’d like to look good in both your waking life and during your visits to Slumber Town, which is why it’s time to stop neglecting the task—nay, gift—of donning a pajama set.

“But, I have PJs” you may say about your oversized Team Building Exercise ‘99 T-shirt covered in soup stains. We stan a Precious Moments™ garment, but take it from us fancy jam-jam converts: Slipping into a set of matching satin PJs can set the tone for your evening wind-down like nothing else. Your body works hard for you, and swaddling it in something a little more comfortable might not make the world’s problems dissolve, but it sure can make it feel as if they’ve melted away for a moment.

You’ve joined the cult of fancy hand soaps. You’ve rested those sweet cheeks—no, not those—on silver-infused silk pillowcases. Now, we invite you to experience the simple, wonderful luxury of slipping into the best pajama sets for men, women, and everyone else, whether you’re on a budget of $40 or $400; whether you’re in search of plaid flannels or delicate silks. All of them feel luxurious, and all of them will make your sleep paralysis demon say, “Damn. Brandon’s had a glow-up.”

The Best Men’s Pajama Sets

The best cotton pajama sets

Oh, we read the classics—especially the timeless tale of organic cotton pajama sets from L.L. Bean. Pair ‘em with a Birkenstock-n-sock combo for your corner store runs, and enjoy the ascent to Larry David heights.

J. Crew is looking real good these days under the stewardship of the ​​new men’s creative director, Brendon Babenzien, and its classic menswear-styled pajamas are no exception. The brand’s cotton pajama set can’t steer you wrong, even if you forgot your Sperrys for the ride.

If you’re unfamiliar, Sleepy Jones was founded a decade ago by Andy Spade, earning a cult-like following for its dressed up (but still very much chilled out) approach to tailored pajamas. While this set is definitely going to fit the bill if you—you know—want to sleep in these pajamas, Sleepy Jones products are so well made, it’s not unreasonable to imagine this set’s shirt moonlighting (pun very much intended) as a casual shirt you wear out and about.

The best flannel pajama sets

If you wanna feel straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting, there’s nothing quite like flannel to put you in the cozy spirit. Let’s be honest: Once you go flan’, you forever stan. The soft, peach fuzz texture of the fabric has a naturally insulating property (Martha Stewart said it; not us) that can help warm up, and maybe even levitate your body to a cabin in the Scottish highlands.

[Rips bong.] Looking for an entry-level option? This affordable flannel set from Amazon comes in a flannelcore plaid design, and has a 4.6-star average rating from over 400 reviews.

L.L. Bean’s 100% Portuguese flannel PJs also come in a Highlands-ready plaid pattern, and according to the brand, is “meticulously brushed eight times on each side and given a ‘touch test’ by a master weaver to declare it soft enough.”

Pendleton is the GOAT when it comes to cozy fabrics, so it makes perfect sense that they’d be a prime target when picking out flannel PJs. If you’re not ready to invest in one of its iconic blankets, this is a great way to bring the Americana icon to bed (without blowing up the bank).

The best silk and satin pajama sets

Starting us off in the silky smooth department is this absolute Frasurbane banger of a satin jam jams set, which is practically begging us to snort caviar off of those pinstripes. It has a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon, comes in several colorways, and, in the words of one of the over 9,300 reviewers, “will have your man not only looking sexy but feeling sexy.”

We’ve raved about Lunya’s washable silk sleep mask, and for good reason; its supple-soft fabric is the perfect way to cradle our eyes (and block out light) while we’re drifting off to dreamland. The brand’s washable silk fabric has also been crafted into cozy lounge sets. While you can opt for a set with pants, as hot sleepers in hot climates, the short set is calling our name on particularly toasty nights. Sure, it’s definitely on the pricier side—especially if you’re thinking about wearing this solely as sleepwear—but its relaxed-but-structured cut and construction mean you can likely wear the shirt or shorts beyond the bedroom.

The best personality pajama sets

Shhh. Don’t tell Jeff Goldblum that we stole his Desmond & Dempsey (hands down the most dandy-ass shit I’ve ever heard in my life) pajama set. It’s too dreamy.

There’s something about this velvet jammy set that makes us want to slam some pasta primavera, smoke a cigar, and ask you to henceforth call us, “Baby Cakes.”

The Best Women’s Pajama Sets

The best cotton pajama sets

Hot sleeper? (Of course you are.) Luckily, Lunya’s airy washable silk tee set gives you even more breathing room and wraps your body in silk. We can already see ourselves looking out over a lake, and sipping from a ceramic coffee mug (or you know, one helluva pillow fight) in this set.

For those who think of “underwear” and “pajamas” as synonymous: We can’t speak French, but we do speak whatever the vibe was when Jane Birkin would vacation in the French countryside in the 1970s. This set hits that retro balance, blending a flowy, hippie-inspired vibe with lingerie-like detailing.

The best fleece and flannel pajama sets

You didn’t think L.L. Bean would leave out the ladies when it came to its signature Scotch flannel jam jams, did you? There are eight different plaid patterns to choose from, from royal Stewart tartan to classic black patchwork.

SKIMS is the brainchild of Kim Kardashian, a woman whose private jet is covered in cashmere, so you know that its pajamas are going to be über comfy. The sleep lounge set is made out of fleece (an even warmer cousin of flannel), comes in three plaid colorways, and makes us feel like we’re sipping glühwein by a fireplace in Vail.

The best silk and satin pajama sets

For those of us who grew up on The Rainbow Fish and now have a confusing upper-thigh tattoo/sexuality, we present: these buttery, shimmering Cynthia Rowley pajamas. They’re 100% silk, and look as if they were spun from the gills of The OG Fish himself.

We give people gifts because we like them and want them to know we have great taste. Montserrat’s Jet Set pajamas come in their very own silky envelope, and have a bit of stretch to them thanks to their satin-polyester fabric. They’re definitely a statement (in style and in price tag), but if you have someone to impress, this bed-to-the-bodega-to-the-bar set will sweep them off of their tuchus.

Liberty London is the king of luxurious and peacock moment-worthy pajamas. We’d like to think that Oscar Wilde is smiling down from heaven on this opulent, wearable bouquet of charmeuse silk, which is silk that’s extra shiny and smooth.

The best personality pajama sets

We pledge fealty to the bimbofication takeover. In the words of Angel Kilmister’s pro-Bimbo aesthetic VICE article, “I’ll see you at the steakhouse bar, in my silk pajamas, with a tiny poodle in my purse and an ice cold martini in my hand.” This set by Sleeper also comes in black, but we’re clownin’ with the Malibu Barbie pink.

Remember when Alexa Demie told Nathan Fielder that she likes to move around her house “like a jaguar or a leopard” to get her actor juices going? That’s wassup.

The bonus hat

What are these hats? Who invented them?? Only Father Time knows, but we know that you will get the best damn sleep of your life in one of these long boi sleepy caps, which society may have Mandela Effected into our brains, and we will now carry into reality. Ye olde candlestick holder and mustache not included.

Sleep tight.

