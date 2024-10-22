7 Best Panty Vibrators (for Turning Your Dinner Date X-Rated)

When it comes to exploring your kinks, sex toys are a great launching point: whether your sexcapades revolve around solo or couples play, the toys help you explore new sensations—and situations.

Take date night, for example. Maybe your current date night routine involves going out for dinner, maybe a drink or two, and getting down and dirty when you get home if you’re both not too exhausted after. Since breathing new life into date night can sometimes feel hard (I hear this refrain pretty often in my work as a couples counselor), introducing a toy can be an easy refresh: especially if you want to explore kinks like giving full control over to your partner, or turning up the heat in public.

Videos by VICE

The best sex toys for the job in this case? Wearable vibrators, or panty vibrators. Like the name suggests, these are typically small vibrators that you’re able to wear (often tucked in the little pocket that panties have) while you’re out and about in the world. Often, these are also partner-controlled vibrators, thanks to discreet remote controls—or phone apps. Take a gander through the best wearable panty vibrators below.

a quick look at the best panty vibrators

picking the best panty vibrator

All of the panty vibrators on this list are made from high-quality, body-safe materials that make you feel good while also being good for your body. You’ve heard us say it before and you’ll hear us say it again: you don’t want to cheap out on your sex toys. These babies are getting real close and personal. You want the good stuff from trusted brands, which, here, we’ve already vetted for you.

Not all panty vibrators offer the same type of stimulation, so the best panty vibrator for you (or you and your partner!) will depend on what you personally ~vibe~ with. We’ve provided a range of products, from versatile app-controlled vibrators (that will make any panties vibrate) to actual vibrating panties. We also made an effort to include a variety of budgets in our selections. Now, let’s take a look at the picks.

Best panty vibrator overall – We-Vibe Moxie Panty Worn Vibrator

If you’re shopping for a classic panty vibrator, the We-Vibe Moxie Panty Worn Vibrator is your go-to discreet, whisper-quiet partner-controlled panty vibrator. The clitoral massager stays in place with a small metal clip, so you don’t have to think about anything other than what you’re feeling: which can be any of the vibe’s powerful vibrations on its spectrum of 10 different intensity levels. Your partner can control it through the We-Vibe phone app, whether you’re sitting across the table from each other or engaging in some long distance play. It also comes with a remote.

Amazon reviewer Keily gives a pro tip: when you use the app, you also get to unlock more intense vibrations. She also says, “This vibe is so much more quiet than any panty vibe I have used, [it’s] nearly silent. It for sure would never be able to be heard with even the slightest background noise. It’s also very small and discreet, but definitely packs a punch for how small it is.”

Best For Snuggling up With A Book – Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations Panties Vibrator

It’s easy to write off Fifty Shades of Grey as campy smut for moms, but the books gave birth to a line of sex toys that have actually earned a solid reputation. As VICE’s Francky Knapp said in her review when the line first dropped back in 2022, “The Fifty Shades of Grey sex toy line is actually incredible.”

One of the standout toys from the line is the Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations Panties Vibrator, which has a saddle-shaped ergonomic design to help it match your body’s curves. According to the brand, it has “super silky silicone for a lush feel,” and includes a “luxurious satin bag” for storage.

Best panty vibrator bundle – We-Vibe Jive 2 Pink Remote Control Wearable Egg Vibrator & Moxie Aqua Wearable Panty Vibrator

The biggest bang for your buck? This panty vibrator bundle from We-Vibe includes the We-Vibe Jive 2 Pink Remote Control Wearable Egg Vibrator and the Moxie Aqua Wearable Panty Vibrator, giving you two premium toys for $241. If you were to buy each vibe separately, it would cost you $268, which means you save $27 here. Is it a major savings? Not really, but I am of the belief that any dollar saved is a good one.

Each toy brings a different experience, too, with the egg vibrator targeting the G-spot and the moxie vibe stimulating your clit. (Not at the same time—these are small enough to wear in public, after all!) Like most of the We-Vibe partner-controlled sex toys, these toys each come with their own remote and can both sync up to We-Vibe’s app. While folks haven’t reviewed the bundle, we combed through to find their thoughts on the different vibes.

Jessica shares how she and her husband have been enjoying the Moxie: “My husband and I purchased this mostly to play during the day when we’re away from each other, and it fully meets our expectations. He’s able to control it from his phone, though the app asks my permission first which isn’t a bad thing. Battery life is great, pairs quickly, love all the settings and variety. My husband loves it too, even when we’re around the house on the weekend.”

Best G-spot panty vibrator – Tracy’s Dog Wearable Clitoral G Spot Vibrator

If you don’t want two separate toys, then Tracy’s Dog Wearable Clitoral G Spot Vibrator is the best panty vibrator for you to check out. Tracy’s Dog is a brand that takes anatomical inclusivity into consideration, and we see this in how you can bend and position the toy to find the sweet spot that feels best for you. The brand says it has “a personalized fit for all body types with the gentle curves and flexible design. Embrace maximum pleasure with an easily adjustable and comfortable wear.”

It also has 10 different vibration modes and can be controlled through the brand’s app. With a 4.5-star rating and over 500 reviews, it’s a highly popular pick.

One customer says, “I absolutely love this toy! It works very well, battery life is good and for the price you can’t beat it.” Another writes, “It has strong vibrations, its very comfortable and gets the job DONE quickly.”

Best wearable egg vibrator – We-Vibe Jive Egg Vibrator for Women

Another wearable G-spot and clitoral vibrator, the We-Vibe Jive Egg Vibrator for Women is the best panty vibrator for blended orgasms—especially if you have other We-Vibe toys and are already well-versed with and connected to the app. Plus, it has a long battery life and recharges in 90 minutes. We turned to Amazon reviews to see how people have been using the toy.

Reviewer James called it “fun, fun, fun” and said that it “added a little something extra.” It’s also herald praise from across the globe, with one French reviewer calling it “Très bien super satisfait,” and another reviewer calling it “excelente.”



Best music-syncing panty vibrator – OhMiBod Club Vibe 3.0H

Maybe your date nights are already pretty spicy, with you and your beau hitting the club, bumping and grinding out on the dancefloor. Sounds like you? The OhMiBod Club Vibe 3.0H can help you take it up a notch further. Unlike the other panty vibrator picks on this list, this vibe has a Club Mode where it vibrates to the music, or other ambient sounds. You can also use it in Groove Mode, which features pre-set vibration patterns.

Reviewer Tyler says that it “does well at the club” but also works with live music. Michael says, “It works well and I love the control it gives me. Have yet to use it in a club, but it’s always fun to use in public.”

Best panties and vibrator set – JimmyJane Ascend 3 + Carpo Vibrating Panties

If you’re going to ~treat yourself~ to a wearable vibrator, you might as well get some new lingerie to match. That’s what makes this JimmyJane Ascend 3 + Carpo Vibrating Panties set such a good buy. The vibrator itself is about the size of a pebble, and can be used as a stand-alone toy as well as a wearable. JimmyJane is known for making luxury sex toys, and the lacey panties that come with the toy seem super luxe. Reviewer April called the set her “absolute GO to.” Need we say more?

Now go send (and receive) those good vibrations.