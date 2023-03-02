The Best Paring Knives (to Get to the Core of It All)

There are a lot of wrong ways to do very small, precise cuts in the kitchen. One is by using a huge chef’s knife; frankly, it can be very funny to watch somebody trying to take the ribs and seeds out of a jalapeno or finely dice garlic and shallots with an 8-inch blade. It’s the kitchen equivalent of “fat guy in a little coat.” Another is using a food processor to “chop” your veggies; it’s incorrect and offensive, so just don’t do it. Also, no disrespect, but you’re above using dumb, niche tools (looking at you “garlic choppers”). You’re not, like, making stress-induced risotto for 500 people in Hell’s Kitchen. So put the chopper down.

I’m not saying every chef needs to have 10 kitchen knives—actually, it’s sort of the opposite. You really only need about three knives to do most kitchen tasks: a chef’s knife, a bread knife, and a paring knife. Sure, if you’re breaking down a pig, cleaning mushrooms, or prepping 10 pounds of sweet potatoes and squash, you might want some more appropriate tools (like a Chinese cleaver or Made In’s excellent nakiri). If you’re just doing regular home cooking, though, you can keep it simple. Thus, buy a great paring knife. It can be super affordable, and life-changing.

Paring knives might look like cute, little buddies, but they’re also deadly, especially in the hands of Thomas Keller (or John Wick). They exist to tackle the smallest, most precise tasks, like taking the tops off strawberries, dicing shallots, preparing mushrooms, deveining shrimp, and peeling things you don’t want to use a peeler on. They can be absolutely essential to cooking a clean, attractive, tasty meal, which is why every chef should have one. Here are some of our favorites.

The best paring knife

My most-used paring knife is also one of the cheapest on the market. The Victorinox 3.25-inch, spear point knife is perfect: no frills, curves, or flashy logos—just a down-to-business blade and handle. It’s a perfect kitchen tool.

A more ergonomic version

I prefer the previous, more ascetic Victorinox, but many enjoy this version, which has a slightly more amply-shaped handle, which could be more comfortable for some.

Amazon’s fave

Henckels is a classic, and this bad boy looks and feels pretty substantial in your hand. You can’t go wrong with this one, which has a 4.6-star average on Amazon out of almost 4,000 reviews.

A classic paring set

Walk into a high-quality knife store (or look in some chefs’ pockets) and you’ll find something by Opinel. This paring knife set is for people with a lot of cutting and peeling to do, but if you score it (pun intended, thank you), you’ll be set for almost any specialized prep task.

A bougier option

Some people just need a really nice knife to show off, and a lot of those people go with Shun. No shade thrown—it’s a great brand. This one is a little pricier, but it’s a beautiful option that’ll look and feel worth the money.

A flat ‘lil daddy

Flat paring knives are more rare, but they definitely have their place. This one will make full contact with your cutting board, making it good for bigger stuff or herbs.

Something a little more powerful

Judging against the Victorinox, this one is simply heavier and more substantial (it has a full tang). I love the feel of this one in my hand, and it’s also just a beautiful knife. Highly recommended.

Oh, so pretty

I also love this beautiful, little Japanese carbon steel knife. It’s not my first choice for prepping veggies, but I do love it for doing garnishes on cocktails. I guess that’s why it’s part of Material’s Aperitivo Set.

Chop chop, homie.

