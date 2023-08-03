The Best Penis Chastity Cages for Subs, Doms, and Medieval Lords

Good morning, and yes, you can cage your penis like a Medieval laird. There’s a lot to explore in this wide, gaping world of BDSM, but male chastity cages are by far one of our favorites for both their aesthetic swag and ability to get us gooning like happy little subs under the guard of lock and key.

For the uninitiated, male chastity cages are sexual stimulation/edging/dom-sub dynamic devices designed to lock-up and cage the penis until the caged one’s mistress/daddy/dom releases them with a key. They come in various body-safe plastic and metallic materials, and vary in design and intensity, but their overall goal remains the same: To make a sub’s penis feel like a shackled dragon, or a caged WWE wrestler (the roleplay possibilities are endless) while they edge towards sexual stimulation and maybe even toy with a humiliation kink (make them pee while sitting down for fun).

If you’re not sure if chastity devices are for you, it can also be helpful to learn what longtime fans love about the horny ritual. In the VICE article Why These Guys Put Their Dicks in Cages, a penis cage stan says, “It’s the ‘not getting off’ part I like the most. It’s like you’re giving up something […] For me, it’s a lot [like] wearing something sexy and people not knowing”; Another cage lover in the article says that it “makes my subby side come out, and you really just wanna latch on and have some good snuggles that night.” Some folks wear cock cages for hours, even days. Just make sure that you work up to wearing the cage for extended periods of time, and remember that BDSM is not a one-experience-fits-all endeavor. Start off by wearing the cage for a few minutes at a time, and apply the lube of your choice for increased comfort. Communicate your needs with your partner, and dive into the many informative online videos about caging your beast like a pro.

Whether your budget is under $20 or into the hundreds of clams; whether you’re a BDSM n00b or seasoned whip cracker, we have a lineup up cock cages for you.

You’re a newbie

This CalExotics triple snap cage is a great way to get your feet wet with male chastity toys. It’s a mere $13, is made out of stretchy and comfortable silicone, and relies on easy-to-unfasten snaps in lieu of a lock-and-key device to cage your cock. Plus, it can easily fit into our slutty go-bag for summer.

Think pink

This 4.7-star average rated chastity cage is not only the color of Hubba-Bubba, but Lovehoney reviewers say it’s an excellent purchase for first-timers. As one fan writes, “[It] comes with a manual, lube, and lots of different sizes to most components. [Meaning] any male [can] wear this cute cage. Definitely worth the price tag.”

“A must-buy”

Penis chastity cages abound on Amazon, and this translucent cage is one of the mega retailer’s most high-rated devices. Not only does the clear plastic material give you an aquarium-esque viewing window and ventilation holes, but it comes with three different ring sizes. As one reviewer writes, “[It’s] a must-buy […] Works perfect, [is] easy to use and clean!”

You’re so Metal

Now we’re really cooking with gas. When we hear the term “cock cages,” we usually think of the classic metal apparatus. This metal cage would be just as at home in Mad Max as would the New York State Ren faire, and it’s around $18 off at PinkCherry, where it has earned a 4.6-star average rating for its slick design and the added weight of the cage from the metal material.

You’re Tom of Finland

This cage is a big leather daddy aesthetic flex, and actually looks far more intense than it is because (plot twist) it’s the ball ‘cage’ that locks up instead of the penis harness. As one Lovehoney customer writes about the cage, “The steel rings are a good size, and as your erection gets stronger, they start to constrict your shaft which makes your erection stronger and so the cycle continues!”

Did Rick Owens make this chastity cage?

Something about the matte, monochrome design of this silicone cock cage is very much giving Rick Owens’ 2022 Vogue studio tour. The black cage has an impeccable five-star average rating on PinkCherry, where reviewers say that it’s easy to use and excellent for edging. As one stan writes, “It looks so hottttt on my partner.”

“This is a devious device”

Congrats, grad: You have made it to level nine of the inferno. This cock cage is for experienced BDSM practitioners and wizards thanks to its spiky interior, which is designed to stimulate your penis’ erection like an horny Arrakis sandworm. “This is a devious device,” one reviewer writes; another heeds caution with the words, “BUYER BEWARE: It is painful when you get hard but that’s the best part lol.”

Who knew the penis belonged in a cage?.

