The Best Period Underwear for Every Situation

Oy, the dreaded visit from Aunt Flo—the anticipation (and PMS) may be bad, but the actual stay is excruciating. She’s messy, and she makes you super emotional. Doesn’t it make you want to retreat into the Alpine foothills and free-bleed into a natural spring while fairies braid your hair and pick you wildflowers? Of course you do. I’ve found that the most comfortable way to free-bleed is into a really comfy pair of period underwear. And if you’ve never tried them to be clear, they in no way resemble a diaper, which was a concern I had before giving them a shot.

As is true about most forms of blood containment (hopefully just in the form of menstrual care products), there is a slight learning curve involved. Some people swear by cups and discs, other people (me) shudder at the mere thought. The nice thing about trying out period underwear is that, well, you already know what it feels like to wear underwear, and no internal maneuvering is involved.

When transitioning to period underwear, it’s best to start with an assortment of fits, from high-waisted to thong to boyshorts, so you can figure out what works best for you—it’s just like puberty all over again, except less scary. There are a ton of brands out there—a few of which weirdly have an “X” in the name (Thinx, Knix)—so how do you know which one is right for you? You ask your friends of course—which is exactly what I did. I took to the streets (my IG group chats), and the web—poring over enthusiastic reviews, gathering intel on what makes a pair of period panties successful, and what to avoid—to compile a list of the tried-and-true best of the best.

Based on personal experience, endorsements from trusted confidants, and reading countless reviews from consumers, I’ve found it’s best to break down period underwear by fit and shape instead of by brand. The top two things to consider when looking for the best period underwear are how heavy your flow is and when you plan on wearing them most, as certain styles lend better to different situations. These are the top three styles that you should consider, because you never know—your life could be changed for the better, forever.

The best period underwear boyshorts

Hands down one of the most popular styles is the boyshort. For unbridled comfort and protection overnight, this is the GOAT. Most brands make some version of this style, but the Thinx Cotton Boyshort, Knix’s Super Leakproof Dream Short, and the Leakproof Comfort Boyshort from Saalt have the most rave-reviews.

Let’s start with Thinx’s boxer-like shorts. If you’re still haunted by horrifying nightmare stories about TSS that your friends once told you at a slumber party in the 6th grade—you will thank Gaia for this super absorbent version of your boyfriend’s ultra-comfy boxer briefsIf you’re maxi-pad-averse (like myself), fear not—these shorts don’t have that diaper-like feel at all. Unlike a pad, this modal cotton underwear absorbs blood without bulking up or feeling soggy. You can peacefully toss and turn without worrying about leakage, since each super-absorbent pair holds up to five tampons worth of blood. Thinx also makes a moderate version (and bike shorts!) so you can find the best fit for your flow. Editor’s tip: Skip the brand’s sleep shorts, they have a bulkier fit, and I’m not a fan.

On to Knix. With a name like the “Dream Short”, anything short of a bedtime miracle would be a major letdown. Thankfully, they are dreamy indeed—just peep the gazillion enthusiastic reviews, i.e. “these shorts fit perfect[ly]…” according to one five-star reviewer, who also wrote, “I don’t know how I managed before them…if you have a heavy flow, you need these.” They’re comprised of moisture-wicking and anti-odor fabric,a blend of 84% modal, 8% seaweed (!), and 8% spandex that keeps you dry all night.

So, what sets Saalt’s period panties apart? They’re made from TENCEL Modal, an incredibly soft fabric fashioned from sustainably regenerated cellulose fiber, which itself is sourced from renewable beech wood. So in addition to them feeling like fairy silk on your nethers, they’re also environmentally friendly. Saalt is also a certified B-Corporation, and gives back 2% of its revenue to women and girls in need of improved menstrual health resources.

The best period thong underwear

Before trying out period undergarments for the first time, the thought of a thong style seemed absolutely preposterous, but after some trial-and-error, I’ve discovered that it is possible for thongs to be leakproof, and it’s now my favorite cut. Periods don’t know your social calendar, and sometimes, you have to look bangin’ during your time of the month, with not a VPL is sight.

A friend (and fellow VICE editor) swears by Knix’s Leakproof High Rise Thong. It’s made from a super-stretchy nylon and Lycra blend, which she says is great for working out while you’re on your period. These thongs are excellent for wearing in tandem with a tampon on early or heavy days, and then can handle things by themselves anytime beyond that. They’re best for light-flow days, and absorb up to a teaspoon of blood, pee, or sweat—making them wearable anytime of the month if you just like to feel extra covered.

I wear lace-trimmed thongs on a daily basis, so adding Thinx’s period-proof version into the rotation was a no-brainer. You can barely feel a difference in thickness between a regular cotton panty and these absorbent undies, and if worn with a tampon, they’re the most fool-proof back-up plan if you need to wear something revealing, or (heaven forbid) white pants while on your period. I’ve also worn these solo on lighter days, and felt just like one of those breezy girls in vintage Always commercials.

The best period bikini underwear

Knix’s leakproof bikini undies are a consumer fave—with over 4,000 reviews and a 4.6 star rating, they are a classic style that come in a range of absorbency options, and also get high marks for bladder leaks. Note that they may take a few initial washes to soften them up, but after a few wears they feel totally au naturel, and one enthusiastic reviewer commented that, “They feel like you’re not even wearing them and yet [offer] great protection.”

Happy customers swear by the comfort and overnight protection of Modibodi’s Classic bikini, the only pair on this list made of 95% bamboo. The soft bamboo fabric makes them extra-breathable, so you won’t feel any extra moisture as you sleep, and they can accommodate even a heavy flow.

Grab some Chubby Hubby, the heating pad, and free-bleed like nature intended.

Editor’s note: A class-action lawsuit was filed against Thinx claiming that the brand’s products tested positive for PFAs. However, Thinx maintains that all of its products undergo third-party testing, and are completely safe.

