The Best Pet Beds (That Won’t Ruin Your Aesthetic)

We love our furry counterparts, and we always want the best for them, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style to suit their every need. Some pet accessories are aesthetically atrocious (yes, Aunt Linda, that cat tree is an eyesore), but there’s no need to panic and start custom-ordering mid-century modern furniture to match your own antiques—we’ve got you covered. Whether your abode is a minimalist vision in cream and beige, an 80s-style study in maximalism, or a cozy spot somewhere in between, we’ve got pet beds for your dogs, cats, pigs, lizards (even a sex swing for ferrets), or whatever species provides you with emotional support.

Here are our favorite dog beds, cat beds, and a shoutout to the shockingly popular Squishmallow pet bed (can someone explain that to us? is it a Gen Z thing?) that won’t throw off the entire aesthetic of your home. Whether you’re a Tolkien-loving, cottagecore nymph or you like pretending to be your pet’s therapist, there’s a style out there to match your personality and decor.

Your buddy needs extra support

When Casper debuted pet beds, I think a lot of peeps thought, Huh? Whose pet needs a memory foam mattress? Well, a lot of pets, actually. A supportive memory foam pet bed is one of those things you don’t think about until you’ve got a senior (or special needs) pet that requires extra comfort and cushion. As someone who owns this bed, I can attest that my dog loves it, but if your pet is larger than 30 pounds, be prepared for the bigger sizes to take up a large chunk of your living space. I have the large, which is absolutely human-sized, and takes up most of my Brooklyn-sized living room.

Babe, come quick, the cat’s in the hammock

Is your cat constantly at the window trying to have a conversation with the blue jay that lives in the tree outside? Get them the hammock of their dreams so they can sunbathe and keep watch over the neighborhood simultaneously.

You and your pup have a National Park annual pass

Pendleton blankets are stylish and durable, and the brand’s pet beds are no different. Just imagine Fido napping in front of the fireplace on a bed that pays homage to your favorite national park, or go with one of the geometric patterns that vibes the best with your decor. The best thing about this bed is that the cover is removable and machine-washable.

A cottagecore house for your child

Always dreamed of owning land with a barn and a bunch of animals milling about? Well, here’s the apartment-size cottagecore pet house of your dreams in the meantime, because we all know a farmstead is still a few years away.

Your pet is a Millennial (at heart)

There’s no denying that Millennials love checkerboard print. It must be from the subliminal messages in our Sunday morning cartoons (at least, that’s what we blame) or the fact that ska was huge when we were in middle school. Don’t be ashamed, let your freak flag fly and get your pet this on-trend sofa.

I told you there’s mid-century modern pet furniture

There’s honestly a ton of Scandi-inspired pet furniture out there, but we’re partial to Tuft and Paw’s orb-like cat bed with a metal stand and this miniature wood sofa that we would gladly take in human-size.

Your pet has anxiety

Maybe what they really need is some good old-fashioned talk therapy. Your pet can cosplay as one of Frasier Crane’s patients on this chaise that screams, “he’s working through some issues.”

Did somebody say ramen?

Some pets must burrow. We get it, there’s nothing better than being snug as a bug, and now you can pretend like you’re waiting for your instant ramen to be ready, open the lid, and say “Nuts, cats again!?”.

Your pup deserves its own sheepskin

Is it one of Ikea’s iconic affordable sheepskins? No, it’s even better. It’s an orthopedic pet bed (that comes in three sizes) disguised as a super chic fuzzy rug. It comes in brown and gray, so you can coordinate it with your decor, and is machine-washable, unlike real sheepskin. Plus, you don’t have to worry about it shedding, since you’re probably already covered in fur.

You have a bohemian vibe goin’

These beautifully hand-woven basket beds are made by craftsmen in Bolgatanga, Ghana. There are a ton of interesting color options to choose from, come in sizes small through extra-large, and have a ton of overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Now, all you need is a Chom Chom.

