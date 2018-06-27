The Best Photos From Our Sold Out Noisey Party with Divide and Dissolve

Earlier this month, we had our first Noisey Party of the year at Howler Melbourne. The lineup was absolutely stacked, featuring Pillow Pro, Netti, Kalyani & Isha and, of course, Divide and Dissolve, the local heroes and political firebrands who headlined the show with their beautiful, crushing, neoclassical doom. As with all Divide and Dissolve shows, the duo’s set was as much a doom set as it was a disquisition on violent colonisation and its effects in so-called Australia. Unlike much of the local music scene, their set wasn’t a space where whiteness was centred; instead, the experiences of indigenous, black and brown people were prioritised. This time, though, Divide and Dissolve’s set was AUSLAN interpreted by Bethany Robinson and Charis Keogh, too. It was a beautiful vision: live music accessible to all. Over 400 people packed into Howler to see Divide and Dissolve, but if you couldn’t make it, here are some snaps from the night.

