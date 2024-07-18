11 Best Pizza Ovens (for Perfecting Your Home Pies)

When you want pizza at home, you used to have two options: a frozen brick thawed out in your oven or delivery that ends up costing $87 after fees.

Instead of opening a third credit card just to get a fresh slice, you should just get your own pizza oven. Most people think it’s impossible to make good pizza at home, but with these restaurant-grade oven options, you’ll go from an amateur chef into a pure Pizzaiolo in no time.

In this list, we’re reviewing the best pizza ovens for budgets (and appetites) big and small. Most are outdoor pizza ovens, but there are great indoor options, too. We’re highlighting what earned each a spot on this list and why you should consider throwing your very own pizza party this summer.

Our #1 overall pick for the best pizza oven is the Koda 16 from Ooni. It comes at a great price, can be used right out of the box, and can cook an entire 16-inch pizza in just a few minutes.

Quick Look at the Best Pizza Ovens

What Makes a Pizza Oven Tick

The right pizza oven will fit both your budget and the space you want to put it in. Whether you want an outdoor pizza oven like the Gozney Arc XL or an indoor Cuisinart Pizza Oven, all of these pizza ovens are designed to cook your creation quickly and thoroughly.

Different pizza ovens use different fuel sources. Wood-fired pizzas will give you an authentic taste with a light singe around the pizza, while a propane-cooked pizza will be more baked like a pie. The Pizzaiolo Electric Oven can even plug into a normal AC outlet.

Whether you’re inviting friends over for a summer cookout, making your own personal pizza, or training to dethrone your nearest Little Caesars (say pizza pizza one more time), each of these pizza ovens is built to make you one of the tastiest foods around in just a few minutes. Grab a slice and check out the best pizza ovens available right now.

Best overall pizza oven – Ooni Koda 16

The Ooni Koda 16 is a top-tier pizza oven for a great price. It has a killer design, is very easy to use, and can be used with propane or natural gas. If you’re looking for an all-in-one pizza oven that can also cook your steak, fish, and vegetables with ease, the Koda has you covered.

The Koda 16 has over 7,000 reviews on Ooni’s site with an average rating of 4.8 stars, an exceptional score with more than enough data to back it up. One five-star reviewer said it best, “Perfect pizza every time. We will never buy pizza again.”

Best dual fuel – Solo Stove Pi

Different fuel sources will affect how your pizza is cooked and with the Solo Stove Pi, you have two major options: wood-fired pizza or propane-cooked pies.

With the Solo Stove Pi, the choice is yours. Either chop up some wood blocks or hook up your propane and propane accessories and get to cooking. In just a few minutes, you’ll be cooking pizzas so tasty your new diet might go out the window.

Best indoor – Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven

Who said pizza ovens need to be outside? The Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven is the perfect oven for the chef who doesn’t want to change out of their pajamas just to eat dinner. An Easy-Bake Oven on steroids, the Cuisinart Pizza Oven can reach a whopping 700 degrees to perfectly cook your pizza while remaining cool as the other side of the pillow on the outside.

This is a great pizza oven for quick 12” creations. Cuisinart even throws in some recipes if you don’t know how to make a pizza, or just don’t like making decisions for yourself.

Most portable – Gozney Roccbox

Why B.Y.O.B. (bring your own beer) when you can B.Y.O.P.O. (bring your own pizza oven)? The Gozney Roccbox is the perfect portable pizza producer that can make any pizza, even ones that don’t start with the letter ‘p’.

At less than $400 at the time of writing, the Roccbox is also one of the more affordable options we’re covering. Don’t let the price fool you though, Gozney has equipped the Roccbox with the same technology they put in their full-sized pizza ovens, giving you restaurant-grade pies every time.

Best restaurant-grade home pizza oven – Gozney Arc XL

Another great pick from Gozney, the Arc XL is a great choice for a cook who wants a full-size 16” pizza in less than a minute. It also comes with the same restaurant-grade features the Roccbox has but takes them a step further. The Arc XL can cook up to an astounding 950 degrees, hold that temperature for your next pizza, and do the same thing all over again.

The Gozney Arc XL might be one of the more serious options on our list. If you’re planning on entering a pizza-making competition and want to churn out as many high-quality pies in as little time as possible, the Arc XL from Gozney will make it happen.

Best for beginners – Ooni Volt 12

The Ooni Volt 12 is Ooni’s first all-electric pizza oven, perfect for indoors and outdoors. As an electric oven, it’s much easier to control the temperature in the Volt 12 than most of the other propane or wood-fire options on our list, making this an excellent choice for a beginning pizza chef.

If you’re unsure of the right temperature to cook at, the Volt has you covered. It comes with automatic heat settings so you don’t have to worry about scorching your pizza or undercooking it. If you are ready for the big leagues, however, you can manually adjust the temperature thanks to the handy knob.

Best upgrade pick – Gozney Dome

The Gozney Dome is a pizza oven for someone who wants to be known for how good their pizzas are. This full-sized outdoor pizza oven is perfect for the pizzaiolo (pizza chef) who actually uses the word pizzaiolo.

Standing at 65” tall, the Dome might be taller than some of the people you invite over for a cookout. It also comes with its own wood storage beneath the stove so your fuel is never too far away. If you’re looking to take your pizza cooking seriously this summer, check out the Gozney Dome.

Best for multiple fuel sources – Ooni Karu 16

Speaking of fuel, Ooni has another excellent pizza oven that can be fueled by not one but three different sources. The Ooni Karu 16 is the only pizza oven on this list that can take wood, charcoal, and gas to crank out some of the best pies you’ve ever tasted (if there’s no pineapple, that is).

We reviewed this pizza oven two years ago, and nothing changed—pizza is still great and so is the Karu 16. The Ooni Karu 16 is another oven that can cook your pizzas in a minute or less, which seems absurd, but hey, we’re not here to judge.

Best smart pizza oven – Breville Pizzaiolo

The Breville Pizzaiolo is a smart, speedy pizza oven that can be controlled from your phone (there really is an app for everything). If smart technology wasn’t impressive enough, the Breville Pizzaiolo can also cook delicious, restaurant-style pizzas in under two minutes.

While the Breville Pizzaiolo is rapid, it doesn’t sacrifice quality to get there. It uses three different types of heat to make sure your pizza is cooked all the way through in record time. The Pizzaiolo also uses electricity instead of wood or propane, meaning you can place this oven outside and inside.

Best all-in-one option – Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven

The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven can do more than cook pizzas: it can bake, broil, dehydrate, and more. It’s the perfect all-in-one option for someone who wants to cook their own pizza but doesn’t want to shell out the cash for a single-item oven.

The Woodfire Outdoor Oven from Ninja can reach temperatures ranging from 105 to 700 degrees. This range allows you to cook pizza, smoke brisket, and even warm up leftovers all in the same machine. At less than $300, this is another extremely affordable pizza oven that’s sure to take your summer cookout to the next level.

Best budget – Ooni Karu 12

The Ooni Koda 16 is easily the best pizza oven on this list, but if you’re on a budget, the Ooni Karu 12 is the perfect substitute. It comes with a lot of the same features as the 16” version at nearly half the price. If you’re willing to sacrifice 4” of pie, the Karu 12 can be your gateway to pizza heaven.

The Ooni Karu is currently priced at less than $300, joining the elite group of affordable pizza ovens we’re covering. It stands above the others because of Ooni’s quality, its ability to take in multiple fuel sources, and its aesthetic design.