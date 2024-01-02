The Best 2024 Planners (for Becoming a Sigma or Just Remembering Stuff)

We get it—you went to bed at some point during the holidays, woke up, rubbed your eyes, looked at your big ass wall calendar, and realized it’s somehow January 2024. ​​And, since most of us have been living in an ambiguous ether where all the days are one big eggnog blob and time ceases to exist, this rubber-band-like time warp can make for a rude return to reality once we hunker down for a new year and a new grind. Fortunately, there’s an analog solution to the modern problems of the digital age and our historically bad work-life balance: an old-school, paper-and-pen planner.

Something happens when we physically write things down. There’s a certain sense of grounding—of reality—when we make our mark. We have become uniquely obsessed with writing out our schedule in a planner (with a Fisher Space Pen, of course) and visualizing our days, weeks, and months in a screen-free fashion. Plus, it’s helped us remember plans, stay on top of tasks at work, and know when to send those annual “Happy birthday dude!!” texts to our high school besties that we haven’t seen since they started posting anti-vax propaganda on Facebook got married and moved to Utah.

That’s why we cobbled together this short list of the best planners and notebooks for 2024, from minimalist Moleskines and mushroom-themed planners to ultra-detailed appointment books. Peruse at your leisure—but don’t dilly dally, you’ve got a… [checks planner]… lunch date. (Nice.)

The best planner, period

If you want something timeless, it does not get better than Moleskine—and we are well-prepared to die on that hill. (Because, you know, we have a planner.) The Italian brand’s journals feel more and more buttery with use, are easy to keep closed and look mighty fine lying on your desk. Moleskine is simply the OG, and one of the best must-have items on Amazon because it has been the beloved journal of choice of tenuously employed creatives (Picasso and Hemingway had Moleskines) and corporate bigwigs alike for a reason (we’d bet big money Patrick Bateman wanted one).

Smell the nostalgia

These remind us of the Five Star notebooks we used (and loved) in high school, but for adults. It includes both monthly and weekly views for keeping track of short-term appointments and long-term projects. Get your life together sans the compulsory homework at an affordable price (less than 10 bucks for the 8.5” by 11” size).

You’re a meal prepper

If you’re just as Type A with your meal planning as you are with your social plans, a food planner should be a permanent fixture on your desk. It helps you keep track of not just shopping lists, but also favorite recipes, and even includes measurement guides, because seriously, who remembers how many teaspoons are in a cup?

You’re planning your next trip to the MoMA

Vincent Van Gogh would be proud that you’re sacrificing your well-being by entering Midtown just to see The Starry Night. But you can pay homage to the master impressionist wherever you are with the Moleskin x Van Gogh Museum collab. It’s a great way to plan your entire museum-going itinerary for 2024.

You want to document your travel journey

You need somewhere to store your travel wishlist and this travel planner has all the space you need for that. There are six slots available for documenting separate journeys with space for logging transport, budgets, packing lists, itineraries, journaling for highlights from your trip.

You’re all about aesthetics

These popular, well-organized planners by Papier come in feel-good prints such as “Italian Summer”, “Lowland Forest”, and “Strawberry Floral Pink” to help kick off the new year right (we need it.) They all include sections for monthly goals, to-do lists, new habits, and top priorities, as well as yearly, monthly, and weekly views. They also include sections for writing down important contacts and note-taking sections with dotted, lined, and gridded pages.

You want to make sure you don’t miss ANY meetings

We don’t blame you—who doesn’t love a good ol’ meeting? God, they’re just the tops, right? Anywho, this is probably what you think of when you hear the word “planner.” It has a faux leather cover and breaks your day into manageable, 15-minute periods for keeping track of all of your appointments. Visually breezy, and totally functional. Plus, it zips up so you can safely stash your Flamin’ Hot Fries.

It’s a classic for a reason

The Smythson 2024 Panama Agenda. Mmm—doesn’t that have a nice ring to it? Besides oozing subtle sophistication, this English-made bad boy is made with cross-grain lambskin leather, has an elegant week-to-view layout, and features gilt-edged, pale blue, watermarked paper. It’s perfect for whipping out at a fine luncheon or stately event, such as the moment during a drunk brunch when you all make plans to “do this more often.”

You’re a minimalist

This 18-month planner by Poketo (which also makes a mean wallet) shines not only for its use of environmentally friendly, tree-free paper but also for its understated, minimalist charm. The clean grid calendar view is open-dated, so you can start (or stop) on any month you like—perfect for the folks who wait a little too long to get plannin’.

A planner to match your Carhartt beanie

Hold up, king. You dropped your 2024 Carhartt-esque orange Papier planner at the skate park. Good thing its Sunny D colorway is easy to see, and has your name of choice printed on the cover.

You love Japandi design

There’s definitely fanfiction, somewhere, about an anthropomorphic Moleskin journal hooking up with the equally clout-heavy notebooks from the Japanese brand Delfonics. “But isn’t Rollbahn a German word?” Yes, my son. It means runway in German, and so-chic-it-will-make-your-Google-Calendar-jealous in our hearts. Every notebook comes with gridded pages, an elastic closure, and a very 1980s take on Japandi style.

You’re trying to do your body right

Maybe instead of a regular ol’ stack of paper for writing down your meetings and birthdays, you need a planner that’s a little more… active. A little bossier. Something to tell you to drink water, eat right, and get your damn steps in every day. That’s where Ban.do‘s fan-fave wellness planner comes in, packed with check-in sections and tips for maximizing your feel-good moves every day and making sure you’re staying on track to a better you.

Who’s afraid of a little rain?

Not you, when you use a Rite in the Rain notebook that has waterproof pages. A favorite with travelers and journalists, it will save your thoughts from getting washed away.

The Groovival planner

It’s not too big, it features weekly and monthly overviews, and it’ll match your Lisa Says Gah clogs. Pair that with its insanely cute front cover, and you’ve got a perfect planner to ride the impending wave of twee revival.

You love shrooms

Same, dude. Lean into the cosmic abyss with a little more organization this year thanks to The Paper Source’s mushroom 12-month calendar, which sure would make a great gift for the Deadhead in your life.

You want to come back to this restaurant next time

For travelers who need a planner/journal for keeping track of destinations past and future, Smythson‘s Travel and Experiences notebook is a fantastic fit. In a new place but don’t want to forget your favorite cafe? Had one too many pints to remember that perfect pub you sat in for most of the trip? Boom—thank us later.

Honorable mention: These handy list-makers

Heading to Trader Joe’s without a shopping list is extremely risky—you’ll undoubtedly come home with $150 worth of Mango Joe-Joes and Cheddar Rockets. Don’t repeat the past by making a shopping list before you enter the store (a.k.a heaven).

Making simple to-do lists for tasks is also a simple way to avoid being a bum all day.

Now, go forth and enjoy your more organized life.

