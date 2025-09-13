The 3 Best Point-And-Shoot Cameras for Under $1K

We all drool over the best point-and-shoot cameras. If money grew on trees, that’s what we’d all shoot. But camera gear is expensive, and not everyone can afford to drop a grand-plus on a camera.

There are a few cheaper options worth a look if you want to stay on the peanut-butter-and-jelly side of the $1,000 mark. They may not produce images that match the Leicas and Fujifilms over the world, but they offer a good bang for your buck.

1. Kodak PIXPRO FZ55

The PIXPRO FZ55’s 1/2.3-inch image sensor and 16-megapixel specs won’t win any photography competitions. That’s fine and dandy for the price, though. The PIXPRO FZ55 is the closest you can get to buying a spanking-new point-and-shoot pocket digital camera for under $200.

It’s so small, you can fit it into a skinny jean pocket. The Ricoh GR IV may be another excellent, pocketable point-and-shoot camera with superior image quality, but it also costs seven times as much.

The PIXPRO FZ55 comes with a 5x optical zoom, which gives you a bit of flexibility in framing your shots that not all point-and-shoot cameras offer. Still, it’s no physical zoom, so you’re trading away some image quality when you zoom in.

2. canon powershot elph 360

Step up past the $400 mark and you drastically improve the image quality over cheaper point-and-shoot cameras. Canon’s PowerShot series is popular and beloved by serious photographers because these cameras don’t pretend to be what they aren’t. They offer a noticeable boost in picture quality over most smartphones without costing an arm or a leg.

The PowerShot trades away the larger image sensor of point-and-shoot cameras, such as the Canon RX100 VII and Fujifilm X100VI, for a more modest package that slips into a back pocket more easily.

3. moment phone lenses

Ok, this isn’t a point-and-shoot. Not exactly. Moment makes high-quality, sharp lenses that you affix to a proprietary Moment phone case for your iPhone, Pixel, or Galaxy. These fish-eyes, macros, telephoto zooms, and wide-angle lenses are an upgrade over your phone’s built-in lenses.

If your phone doesn’t have a physical zoom lens, as on an iPhone Pro, then a zoom lens means you don’t have to rely upon your phone’s zoom, which erodes image quality.

While it may not be a standalone camera, you know the saying: The best camera is the one you have with you. And you always have your phone with you.