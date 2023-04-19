The Best Polo Shirts (Because They’re Classic for a Reason)

Maybe it’s the fact that it’s 2023 (or the fact that we write for a living), but the concept of “casual Friday” feels more outdated than ever. Blame it on COVID-19, but the idea that we’d wear a suit (or at least a shirt and tie) four days out of the week, and still be confined on our one “casual” day to a business casual lineup of worn-out chinos, loafers, and a shirt that’s only slightly less buttoned-up (literally and metaphorically), feels frankly ridiculous. However, there’s one casual Friday staple that’s managed to cross over into something we actually want to wear every day of the week: the polo shirt.

Now, don’t get us wrong, if the term “polo shirt” conjures up the cologne-drenched Hollister retail stores and Abercrombie & Fitch pastel-colored popped collars of the aughts,that’s fair. But the polo shirt is far more versatile and timelessly stylish enough that its legacy can override an admittedly bad string of PR from the first decade of the 21st century. If you think about it, Ralph Lauren literally built an entire brand off the iconography and wearable ease of this particular soft-collared sport shirt.

A wardrobe staple in its own right, the polo shirt has been a must-have since its debut in the mid-1920s. Innovating on starchy button-down sport shirts of the era and taking inspiration from the shirting of tennis player René Lacoste’s polo-playing friend, the Marquis of Cholmondeley, the modern polo that we know today comes courtesy of the legendary tennis player-turned-designer. Embroidered with the now-iconic crocodile (a nod to Lacoste’s on-court nickname), the new shirt style was inspired by Lacoste’s tennis tournament success, which also drove interest in the look. Originally fashioned from cotton piqué, the polo shirt was more ubiquitous and accessible than ever by the 1950s and 60s—although the incoming proliferation of polyester made some iterations less breathable and comfortable than the knit OGs.

It was Ralph Lauren’s own interest in reviving and recreating classic sportswear (including knit polos) that inspired his own design philosophy; the American designer launched his own take on the polo in 1972, crafted with the now-industry-standard cotton piqué fabric and—of course—emblazoned with the brand’s iconic “Polo Player” logo. You don’t need to go very far to see how that decision turned out.

Today, as brands lean into the polo shirt’s legacy and iterate or innovate on the sportswear staple, it’s obvious that the polo shirt transcends style tribes and seasonal trends, becoming as ubiquitous as a pair of white sneakers or a trusty pair of blue jeans. Whether you’re wearing them to the office, on the links, or just to impress the in-laws, here’s a few of our favorite polo shirts.

Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Mesh Polo Shirt

All due respect to Mr. Lacoste, but in the latter half of the 20th century (and, let’s be real, all the way into the present), there’s no polo shirt with the same impact as Ralph Lauren’s. While the designer’s eponymous label has several different variations on this icon (the brand recently released a book celebrating Lauren’s influence on the garment), it’s hard to top the sheer timelessness—not to mention color combinations—of the “Iconic Mesh Polo Shirt.” In addition to a wide variety of fabrications and colorways, Ralph Lauren also offers several fits of his famous polo shirt. This particular iteration is offered in the roomier “Classic Fit,” which—if you’re asking our opinion—is the best option for wearing a polo in all the contexts you might actually reach for one in the first place.

Abercrombie & Fitch Argyle Johnny Collar Sweater Polo

We get it. Those of a certain age are probably incredulous that we’d even include Abercrombie & Fitch on a list about polos. That said, don’t let your past biases (or memories of high school d-bags) convince you that Abercrombie & Fitch is still firmly stuck in 2005; in case you missed it, Abercrombie & Fitch—like your high school bully—grew up a bit (it’s cool again). As much as we appreciate that Abercrombie has turned a corner going into the 2020s, even we can’t bring ourselves to wear one of its Moose logo polos (we have our limits). This sweater polo, however, shows exactly where Abercrombie & Fitch is at right now. Far from your conventional cotton piqué logo polo, this option from Abercrombie has a vintage feel that feels vaguely inspired by Tony Soprano and Aimé Leon Dore in equal measure. Made with a sweater-like knit material (which hews closer to how they used to make polo shirts) and an open, button-free “Johnny Collar,” this argyle polo shirt exudes “I just dug this out from my grandpa’s closet”-vibes (and that’s a good thing).

Adidas Supporter Soccer Jersey

While soccer jerseys aren’t likely the first thing you think of when you hear the word “polo,” that doesn’t mean that the legacy of the polo shirt isn’t embedded in the history of other sport uniforms and jerseys as well. Keeping in mind that the original Lacoste-designed polo was created with the intention of using it for sports (in that particular case, tennis), it’s not a stretch to see the same styling applied to other forms of athletic apparel as well. Technically, collars on soccer jerseys goes back to the 1960s and 70s, booming in popularity throughout the 1990s (which was also just a great time for wacky soccer jersey design in general). Today, while jerseys are more technically advanced and futuristic than ever, with sleek seams and sweat-wicking fabrics, teams often harken back to polo-style jerseys every so often. Given that major sportswear companies (think Adidas and Nike) often create a few different templates each year and then supply and reskin those jersey silhouettes for the roster of teams they work with, you can often find one company bring back the collared jersey for a given season, and see it surface on a variety of different clubs at the same time. This year, one of the biggest soccer clubs on the planet—Manchester United—opted for a collared jersey for use as its home kit in the 2022-2023 season. Given the club’s storied history (not just on the pitch, but with some incredible polo style kits in the past), this might be one worth picking up… even if you’re not necessarily a fan of the Red Devils.

J.Crew Cable-Knit Polo Cardigan

You know what’s better than a polo? A polo cardigan (Pol-ardigan? Cardi-olo?). A cross between a traditional knit polo and a cable-knit cardigan, this J.Crew take on a classic is a solid alternative to both the two-button polo and the camp-collar cabana shirt. While its sweater-like design means it’s likely going to lay closer to the body (in other words: we recommend taking a size up), it’s also what makes it perfect for chilly spring nights or, looking ahead, warm fall days. We’re not saying that you should unbutton an extra button to show off your gold chain this summer… but we’re also not not saying that either.

Amazon Essentials Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt

You’re already shopping on Amazon for furniture, sex toys, and paper towels, so why not check out its apparel offerings? In all seriousness, Amazon Essentials has quite the selection of clothing, covering nearly every part of the modern man’s wardrobe. Its take on the modern golf polo—from the fit to the budget-friendly, sub-$20 price tag—seems to be a hole-in-one. Offered in a huge slate of sizes (not to mention a total of 42 different color options), the most difficult choice in picking up Amazon Essentials’ golf polo is deciding what *vibe * you want to go with. Aesthetics aside, this polo has all of the garment tech you’d expect in a shirt you’d likely be wearing out on the links (or, you know, day drinking in the sun on the country club patio); on top of the eponymous quick-dry fabric, the polo is rated with UPF 50 (aka: UVA and UVB blocking) protection. If that wasn’t enough to sway you, the polo’s 4.4-star overall score and nearly 37,000 ratings might just do the trick; “This shirt fits to size & is an excellent buy for the money. I have found over the past year clothing by Amazon Essentials is of great quality & value,” one reviewer said. “It sure beats paying $70 for a polo style shirt with a logo!”

Just… pop your collar at your own risk.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.