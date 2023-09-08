Sick of Running Out of Juice? Cop a Compact, Portable Phone Charger

My ancestors definitely think I’m pathetic, given I have anxiety if I don’t have my phone’s GPS to navigate me everywhere, especially while driving. I don’t know how they did it back in the day (maps, I’ve heard—sounds complicated), but they must be laughing from above. Although I’m not much of a driver anymore since living in New York City, my precious Google Pixel orients me through all of New York City’s downtown when the streets are no longer a grid. (I’m not going to lie if it wasn’t for my phone, I’d have no idea where I’m going once I hit West Village.) And if you’re going to be relying on your phone, you’d better make sure it’s charged up.

This is why portable chargers come in seriously handy, especially when you’re in unfamiliar territory. I went to a vaporwave music festival a couple of weeks ago and relied on my portable phone charger day and night. Events like that are so massive that it’s essential to have an A+ phone battery on your person at all times (especially if you’re prone to losing track of your friends in a crowd). Besides, when the music venue you’re partying in happens to be in a secluded, isolated area (and is also a dingy warehouse), keeping your phone at full charge is a necessity. I can’t be walking home if I’m concerned about safety; I need to order an Uber STAT once I leave, and that requires, you guessed it, my phone.

Of course, all portable chargers are not created equal. The flimsy keychain charger you got for free at a company retreat isn’t going to cut it if it can’t even hold a charge. These days, there are tons of models with extra oomph, lightning-fast charging power, and even wireless juicing and built-in LED lights as an extra bonus. Here are the best portable phone chargers to keep your phone’s battery life damn near immortal.

Anker Portable Charger

If you plan on carrying a portable charger around on tourist adventures or at music festivals, I recommend my OG fave by Anker. It’s slim, scratch-resistant, and ultra-durable—I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve dropped it and it’s still alive and kickin’. Depending on your phone model, it can power up a phone to full battery two times over (with a little bit left over) on a single charge, thanks to its 10,000mAh capacity (a unit of measurement used to describe the battery’s ability to hold power). While other tech is prone to overheating, this model has a built-in MultiProtect safety system to ensure temperature control and short circuits. FYI: It uses USB-C input ports, so make sure your phone is compatible before buying.

Charmast Portable Charger

Many modern smartphones charge with a USB-C port, but not everyone can have the latest in cell innovation. This portable charger by Charmast understands those living the non-iPhone struggle; don’t sweat if you don’t have the latest tech, because this charger provides six different output cables and three input cables with a 10,000mAh power bank. In fact, up to six phones can charge on it at once, which will make you the go-to person for when friends’ phones die. Even if you’re a de facto phone charging oasis, this charger makes it easy to stay on top of how much juice the battery has, thanks to a digital LED display that gives updates on remaining battery life.

Miady 2-Pack Portable Chargers

A two-for-one deal is too hard to pass up, especially when it’s under $20. These Miady Portable Chargers feature two USB-C charge ports on each model. They’re also airline-approved (which makes them a perfect accessory to pack for any impending European excursions), and have a 4.5-star average rating from over 92,000 reviews (!) on Amazon. “Each 10,000mAh power bank provides enough juice to fully charge my smartphone multiple times. This means I no longer have to worry about running out of battery during long commutes, travel adventures, or busy days away from a power outlet,” writes one pleased reviewer.

Taegila Small Portable Charger

Some pants have no pockets (why???), which makes the extremely small Taegila Portable Charger a must-have for saving space. Just snap it into your phone and forget it’s even there while it revives your precious device. While it may be tiny, the 5,000mAh bank supplies one full charge and even has a built-in LED lantern that features warm, white, and warm-white lighting—perfect to use as a flashlight or shameless selfie backlighting. There’s also an SOS flashing mode for emergencies and heat insulation for temperature control. It’s only compatible with iPhones but can be used on other Apple products including AirPods and iPads.

Baseus Magnetic Powerbank

Magnets don’t just belong on the fridge—they can also attach to your phone to juice it back up. A true two-way powerhouse, the Baseus Magnetic Powerbank can restore your phone’s battery via magnetic wireless charging (aka MagSafe) or USB-C. While magnetic charging is a major bonus for convenience, the USB-C functionality results in a faster charge time—an estimated 58% battery in just 30 minutes, to be exact. Even after you’ve topped up all your tech, the 6,000mAh battery pack itself can be fully charged and back in action in under two hours. As a word of caution to Android users: It’s designed for the iPhone 14, 13, and 12 Series, but other phones that have wireless capabilities are also compatible (there just won’t be a magnetic function).

Your smartphones don’t deserve to die! Juice ‘em up.

