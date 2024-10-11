The 7 Best Pottery Barn Sofas (That You Might Just Own Forever)

Ah, Pottery Barn: Our one-stop shop for buying rustic-looking furniture that is actually anything but what you’d find in the rural barn sales of yore. But do I hold that against Pottery Barn? No, I do not. Maybe it’s because my mom religiously shopped the PB catalog when I was a kid (remember catalogs??) and she still has all her pieces to this day, but I have a rather large soft spot in my heart for PB.

Are Pottery Barn sofas more expensive than what you’ll find on its sister site, West Elm? Yes, they are. However, Pottery Barn sofas are lifetime investments: Your marriage might collapse, you might sell your house, but your Pottery Barn sofa will stand by you, never betraying you by going out of style.

a quick look at the best pottery barn sofas

how we chose the best pottery barn sofas

Here’s the deal: There is no such thing as an ugly or poorly made Pottery Barn sofa. A ton of Pottery Barn’s furniture is actually Contract Grade, meaning not only is it well-made enough for your humble abode, but it’s also good enough for commercial spaces—and the hospitality industry. So, finding the best Pottery Barn sofa is really a personal quest where your own taste, space dimensions, and budget are the navigators.

With that in mind, we selected a range of Potter Barn sofas that capture the quintessential Pottery Barn modern farmhouse aesthetic while spanning different budgets, sizes, and design flourishes.

Best Pottery Barn large leather sofa – Turner Square Arm Leather Sof

Specs

Seats: 2-4 depending on selected dimensions

2-4 depending on selected dimensions Material: Leather

Leather Dimensions: 65-104″ w x 38.5″ d x 35″ h

When I think of Pottery Barn, the first thing I think of is leather couches. I still remember how I protested as a child when my mom got rid of our green corduroy for a Pottery Barn leather sofa upgrade. My ten year old self was certain that a leather couch could not be as comfortable.

My ten year old self also knew nothing about furniture. My mother, however, did. The chocolate leather couch she picked out was supremely comfortable and soft to the touch. Plus, now she has had it for almost 20 years.

If you’re shopping for a PB leather, the Turner Square Arm Leather Sofa (65″–104″) is a great place to start. While its price varies based on which size you get, you can spend as little as under $3,000 if you opt for the 65-inch sofa. In addition to picking the size, you can also pick the depth, nail head, cushions, type of leather, and color.

When it comes to firmness, the brand gives it a medium.

Best Pottery Barn fabric sofa – Carlisle Sofa (71″–91″)

Specs

Seats: 2-4 depending on selected dimensions

2-4 depending on selected dimensions Material: Fabric

Fabric Dimensions: 71-91″ w x 45″ d x 34″ h

If you don’t want to go full rustic and still want some mid-century modern flare to really emphasize the modern in modern farmhouse, then the Carlisle Sofa (71″–91″) could be the best Pottery Barn sofa for you and your home. With a low-profile, short wooden legs, and clean straight lines, the Carlisle has many of the classic MCM hallmarks but with a bit more charm. The textured legs and English-rolled arms give this PB sofa a little something extra.

While I really love the pictured sofa in Oatmeal Performance Everyday Linen, you can choose from over 200 combinations of different fabrics and colors. Like the Turner, Pottery Barn says the Carlisle falls at a medium on the firmness scale.

This regal-looking Pottery Barn sofa – Chesterfield Roll Arm Sofa (67″–98″)

Specs

Seats: 2-3

2-3 Material: Fabric

Fabric Dimensions: 88″ w x 41″ d x 32″ h

There’s nothing I love more than a button-tufted couch. My own couch is a deep navy tufted loveseat passed down to me from my grandmother. Something about the jewel tone fabric and the textured details just make a piece of furniture seem extra luxe. That’s why, if it were me shopping for a new Pottery barn couch, I would go for the Chesterfield Roll Arm Sofa (67″–98″) in the Ink Blue performance velvet. How much more luxurious can one get??

However. I do understand that not everyone wants to deck their home out in blue velvet. While that’s a bummer for you, I don’t judge. You can also get the Chesterfield in a nifty, neutral Pebble Tweed (as pictured) or explore the other 150+ combos. At around $2,500, this sofa is on the pricier end of the spectrum, but it is a Contract Grade piece.

Best Pottery Barn leather sofa for small spaces – Josie Leather Sofa (58″-82″)

Specs

Seats: 2-3

2-3 Material: Leather

Leather Dimensions: 58-81.5″ w x 37″ d x 33.5″ h

You don’t have to have a huge house or spacious living room to warrant a leather sofa. While some of the Pottery Barn leather sofas (like the Turner) are more substantial in build and size, others are more sleek and streamlined, ready for smaller spaces: take the Josie Leather Sofa (58″-82″).

The smallest option (58-inches) is dubbed an “Apartment Sofa” and has a neat, compact design perfect for making even the tightest of spaces look refined and put together. Meanwhile, it’s largest size is a puts it at a comfortable 2-3 seater couch. With curved arm rolls, a bench design, and turned wooden feet, the Josie has a timeless quality to it.

According to PB, it’s a bit on the firm side, which makes sense given the sofa’s slightly formal vibe. While this might not be the sofa you’re going to binge watch Netflix on, its air of sophistication makes it the perfect piece for furnishing out a living room where you’ll host guests and mingle.

Best Pottery Barn Slipcovered sofa – Charleston Slipcovered Sofa (71″–96″)

Specs

Seats: 2-3

2-3 Material: Fabric

Fabric Dimensions: 71-96″ w x 36″ d x 37″ h

When I was a kid, I loved going over to my cousin’s house and sinking into their comfy, slip-covered sofa. Naturally, my aunt was shopping the old PB catalogue, too. While slip covered sofas aren’t as rustic as PB’s leather line, that’s okay: these sofas bring the modern vibes (and the plushy comfort). This sofa has an elevated casual look, making it a good fit if you’ve got kids at home. Plus, slip covers are easy on and easy off. Pottery Barn says it’s a family friendly sofa, and that “our durable, easy-clean slipcovers stand up to real life.”

Another benefit of a slipcover sofa is that if you tire of it and want a new look, you don’t have to get a whole new piece of furniture: you can get a new slipcover and have a makeover for less. With sofa options starting at $1,399, the Charleston Slipcovered Sofa (71″–96″) is one of the more affordable Pottery Barn sofas, too.

This elevated rustic leather sofa – Edgewood Leather Sofa (76″)

Specs

Seats: 2-3

2-3 Material: Leather

Leather Dimensions: 75.5″ w x 34″ d x 30″ h

Starting at over $3,000, the contract grade Edgewood Leather Sofa (76″) is one of the more splurge-worthy sofas on this list. While that’s a significant chunk of cash, the Edgewood appears to be worth it for its natural beauty, craftmanship, and the way it artfully blends mid-century modern and modern farmhouse design.

The wood base gives a rustic flare to the piece, complementing the warm camel leather. At the same time, the low-profile and angular lines make it compatible with MCM. If you love the couch now, you’ll be even more obsessed later. Potter Barn says that “The luxe leather will patina and become even more beautiful over time.” Yes please!

Best Pottery Barn daybed – Josie daybed Sleeper (88″)

Specs

Seats: 2-3

2-3 Material: Fabric

Fabric Dimensions: 87.5″ w x 35″ d x 30.5″ h

When it comes to my furniture, I’m always on the hunt for pieces that can do more than one job: such is the goal of any apartment dweller.

When PB made the Josie Daybed Sleeper (88″), they knew the importance of this mission. The brand says, “The three-piece daybed is perfectly scaled for smaller spaces – a great addition to your guest room or home office.” By day, it’s a cute little boucle bench sofa. By night, the base extends into a comfy queen bed. As someone who recently slept on a deflated air mattress at my friend’s apartment, I can wholeheartedly say that I agree: the Josie Daybed would be a fantastic addition to your apartment, especially if you plan to invite me over.