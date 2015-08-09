Best Premier League Goals of Opening Weekend

For those of us who follow the Premier League, August is like most people’s December. Opening day of the EPL is like Christmas, Kwanzaa, Chanukah, New Years and that weird cult holiday that your cousin celebrates, all wrapped into one (minus the animal sacrifice). But in case you were too hungover to get up and catch the early stateside debut on these fine Saturday and Sunday mornings, we’ve consolidated the best goals for you here.

Day 1, Saturday, August 8

There’s little to say about Ross Barkley’s thunderbastard for the Toffees. The 21-year-old sent a laser into the top shelf, which changed the tempo of the game entirely.

There are usually questions asked of the defense when the ball has space to bounce twice before settling in the back of the net. Not in the case of Nathan Redmond’s goal, with its wizard-like topspin, to put Norwich on the scoreboard against Crystal Palace. Alright. Maybe the defense F’d up a little bit.

Riyad Mahrez’s header is less about the technical execution than sending Leicester fans into a sheer frenzy. This goal was just the first in what would be a 4-2 defeat of perennially ho-hum Sunderland. LCFC now (meaninglessly, as we’re only one game deep into the season) stand at the top of the EPL.

Day 2, Sunday, August 9

West Ham went in to the match as the unquestionable underdogs and turned out a glorious 2-0 win, sealed by Mauro Zarate.

Newcastle drew level, 2-2, against Southampton, but recognized that signing Georginio Winjaldum this year wasn’t such a terrible idea. How ’bout dat cross, tho?

Philippe Coutinho put a face-melting bow on the opening weekend for the EPL, giving Liverpool a 1-0 lead after 85 nervy minutes.