The 40 Best Presidents Day Sales and Deals

There’s no better feeling than waking up on Presidents Day and watching the kiddos gleefully run downstairs to unwrap their butter churners, moon boots, and other presents under the Presidents Day palm tree. While everyone gets ready to leave out a glass of milk and some audio surveillance equipment for Richard Nixon (wait, you don’t celebrate Presidents Day like that?), let us not forget the true meaning of the day: deals. This weekend, there’s a sea of vast, hearty deals that fill a virtual gorge as deep as the Delaware River in everything from home goods and beauty to electronics, apparel, and more. Presidents Day is (sort of) about blowing a sweet, peanut-buttery kiss to Jimmy Carter—but at its true, free-market core, it’s about finding savings on mattresses (jump to the bottom of this article for those) and sofas for your sweet American peach.

The spirit of Presidents Day is all around you—you just have to look hard enough. It’s in the memory foam mattresses and best-selling sofas; it’s in the kitchen, the closet, and anywhere else that could benefit from a little reorganization in your home sweet home. Rip off your Elmo 2024 T-shirt and use it to sop up the best savings on sneakers, denim, cookware, and more, because whether you’re looking to zhuzh your apartment up in time for spring or craving some serotonin-inducing impulse buys, we’ve assembled the best Presidents Day sales in the game. Enjoy, patriots. [Cue eagle screech.]

The best Presidents Day clothing and footwear deals

Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 15% off almost everything ranging from crewnecks to linen pants.

ASOS, the vast online men’s and women’s fashion kingdom, is having a huge Presidents Day sale this week, with up to 50% off select styles on popular brands such as The North Face, Adidas, and Nike.

Backcountry is in the middle of its semi-annual sale where you can get up to 60% off snow gear, insulated outerwear, boots, and hiking gear.

Farfetch is offering designer deals for up to 70% off on brands including Off-White, Jil Sander, and Acne Studios.

Hoka, as usual, has bangin’ deals on its running-expert-approved kicks, including the Bondi 8, Mach 5, and Arahi 6.

Levi’s, our favorite heritage denim brand, is offering 30% off sitewide, on everything from shearling denim jackets to rigid denim aprons worthy of your cast iron-clad hands.

MR. PORTER is offering designer items for an extra 25% off for Presidents Day with the code FLASH25.

Nordstrom, your mom’s favorite department store, is having a massive winter sale with deals of up to 50% off across all categories.

SSENSE is in the final hours of its massive sale with premium and designer brands up to 70% off. You can find eye-catching streetwear from brands like Rhude, Versace Jeans Couture, Dime, Rick Owens, MISBHV, and Vivienne Westwood.

Urban Outfitters is offering sale items for an extra 40% off, including this futuristic bookcase.

The best Presidents Day tech deals

B&H has a Deal Zone filled to the brim with savings on cameras, desktop computers, memory cards, and headphones for all your tech needs.

Dyson, the king of dust-suckers, is offering up to $200 off on select vacuums, such as the V11 Extra.

Marshall has tons of current deals on speakers and headphones that would make your Spotify coldwave playlists sound impeccable.

Walmart has a massive selection of smart TVs, gaming mice, smartwatches, and video game consoles on sale right now for Presidents Day, including the Xbox Series X (now $50 off.)

The best Presidents Day home deals

Albany Park has kicked off its Presidents Day sale with up to 35% off sitewide, including on its cult-fave (and editor-fave) Kova sofa.

Amazon has rad Presidents Day deals across its entire home goods catalog, such as Breville espresso machines and humidifiers.

Brooklinen is hosting a 20% off sitewide sale on its crisp, dreamy bedding, including this down comforter and classic percale sheet set with a 4.5-star rating. We’re already drifting off into snoozeland.

Floyd is holding a Presidents Day sale with up to 30% off on its plush sectionals such as the Sink-Down Sectional, along with 20% off everything else and warehouse closeout deals of up to 60% off.

Interior Define is offering up to 25% off all custom furniture—perfect for hard chilling.

Le Creuset has special deals on coveted cast iron cookware such as its Signature Round Wide Oven and Signature Cassadou.

Our Place’s Always Pan is (always) a crowd-pleaser and there’s no better time to cop one than right now during the Food Lover’s Sale. Get 15% off when you spend $200, 20% off when you spend $300, and 25% off when you spend $400.

Rove Concepts has modern dining room furniture, sofas, and office desks for 25% off as part of its Presidents Day sale.

Wayfair is hosting a huge Presidents Day clearance sale with deals of up to 70% off across all categories. The sofa selection is especially fire with this little velvet loveseat going for 62% off.

West Elm, the beloved brand for modern wares and decor, is offering up to 60% off for this Presidents Day weekend, and you can bet we’ll be shopping for storage, mirrors, and these color-blocked pillows that were featured on the new season of Love Is Blind.

The best Presidents Day sex toy deals

BBoutique is offering 60% off on post-Valentine’s Day deals with the code TOYFRIEND60.

LELO is still in Valentine’s Day mode by offering up to 50% off select best-selling sex toys and a free SONA toy with each purchase.

Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off its best-sellers this Presidents Day, including the popular Womanizer x Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator for 20% off.

PinkCherry is all for blowing a load this Presidents Day with massive spring clearance deals of up to 80% off with the code BLOOM.

The best Presidents Day mattress deals

Avocado is offering 20% off on all its organic, natural, and nontoxic mattresses, including the Luxury Organic Mattress.

Bear is having a whopping 35% off sitewide sale on everything from mattresses and bedding to pillows and more with the code PRESDAY. Plus, you can get $400 worth of free accessories with any mattress purchase.

Casper is offering shoppers up to 30% off on everything from its OG pillows to Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress.

Helix—a very metal name for a sleep company, which we stan—is having a Presidents Day sale with 25% off sitewide [inhales]. Oh, and the brand is throwing in two free Dream Pillows, a mattress protector, and a sheet set.

Leesa is offering 30% off mattresses and throwing in two free pillows and a microfiber sheet set with every purchase.

Nectar is a mattress company that is as sweet as it sounds—especially with its great promo: 40% off mattresses—including the Nectar Premier our side-sleeper editor is obsessed with.

Parachute is offering 20% off its Eco Mattress through February 19 to celebrate Presidents Day.

Purple, the revolutionary mattress brand, is throwing a banger of a sale this weekend, and shoppers can get up to $800 off its supportive and springy editor-loved mattress.

Saatva, our favorite Swedish-sounding mattress brand from Austin, Texas, is offering up to $600 off its amazing selection of premium mattresses.

Tuft & Needle is having a 20% off sale on bedding and furniture while offering up to $625 off on mattresses.

Wayfair is practically giving away beds this week, with up to 60% off its already affordable mattresses and foundations.

Zinus is having a grand ol’ Presidents Day sale, in which shoppers can cop a mattress for as low as $599 and get an additional 10% off with the code ZINUS10.

Thanks for the three-day weekend, Presidents. [Eats beer can.]

