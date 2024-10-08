The 21 Best Prime Day Deals to Lighten Your Wallet (Just a Bit)

Feel that crushing embrace? That’s unrestrained capitalism, baby! Pretend it’s a loving hug, if just for a moment. Just long enough to score that sick new Apple AirTag or replace your worn-out water bottle with a spanking-new Hydro Flask.

We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals during Prime Day, so grab ’em from October 8-9, while the deals are still live. We also included some competing deals from around the internet, ’cause why should J*ff B*zos get all the money? [Spoiler alert: he will.]

Then on Thursday you can go back to your daily waterboarding from the sadomasochistic, winner-takes-all quagmire we call the free market. But for now, take a look at our best Prime Day deals from Amazon (and elsewhere):

QUick Look at The Best PRime Day Deals

Best deals on Apple products

Best health & wellness deals

Best home deals

Non-Amazon deals

Apple deals

The AirPods 4 launched on September 20, and here they are just weeks later on sale. Needless to say, it’s the first discount we’ve seen for Apple’s wireless ear buds that work so intuitively with Apple devices. Only the version without active noise cancellation (ANC) is on sale as of publishing time for $10 off.

This is close to the lowest price we’ve ever seen AirTags selling for. Every time I travel, I keep one in every piece of luggage. The peace of mind knowing where your valuables are, and easy tracking with an Apple device, is worth the slight cost. I even keep one hidden on my bike.

This is Apple’s flagship smartwatch, the crème de la crème. Its rugged titanium case houses GPS and cellular connectively, plus a whole suite of activity and health monitors, smartphone connectivity, and more. Boba Fett would be jealous. Then again, his has a flamethrower.

Feeling the burn or feeling the yearn? We get it. Health and fitness smartwatches like the Apple Watch are tasty but pricey treats. The Apple Watch SE offers the pricier watch’s key features, such as GPS and smartphone integration, at a more palatable price.

Health deals

This DNA test tells you all sorts of interesting history about your ancestry, such as where your ancestors lived if you’ve got any long-lost relatives out, and whether dear, old Grandpop had a secret family. Note that if you want the genetic health information, you have to add that on extra.

I’ve been using this bedroom air purifier for four years now, and ever since I started I’ve woken up less congested than I used to. It’s a bit small for living rooms but perfectly capable of cleaning the air in a bedroom. It’s also so quiet on the low setting that I can’t hear it in bed. Save a whopping 38% when you buy this Prime Day.

Stay fit during the workday without leaving your desk with this under-the-desk treadmill. It holds up to 340 pounds and is fast enough that you can get up to a proper run, if you desire. This made our guide to the best walking pads for under your desk, and you can get it now for up to 20% off.

One of our favorite walking pads, this under-desk treadmill isn’t the fastest at 3.7 MPH, but it weighs only 50.7 pounds, making it easy to stash away when not in use. Plus, customer reviewers seem to love GoYouth’s responsive customer support. Save up to 15%.

Want to stay hydrated throughout the day and cut down on single-use plastics? Keep everything from ice water to hot coffee in this reusable water bottle that’s vacuum-insulated to keep your icy drinks from going warm and your steamy drinks from going cool.

Home Deals

Dysons are amazingly versatile vacuums. Like the V7 I have, the V8 is lightweight and nimble enough to use in cramped apartments. And you can detach the long nozzle or floor brush to use it as a handheld. Save an incredible 36% on Prime Day.

I’ve been using Braun’s shavers to trim my face forest since I was in high school. This electric shaver has one of those signature foil heads that all Brauns share. I prefer it to the multi-head rotary blades because it can edge nice, straight lines around the edges of my beard. Get it this Prime Day for up to 20% off!

Breville makes one of our favorite budget espresso machines in this Nespresso coffee machine that specializes in easy-to-make espresso and regular coffee. You can ditch the grinder and measuring cup, since it uses prepackaged pods. Plus, there’s a milk wand. Get up to 16% off (which is actually a lot of cash, in this case).

For the thickest doughs and batters, you need to ditch the hand mixer and step up to a stand mixer. The Pro may be more powerful (and more expensive), but I’ve been using my Artisan for years and have never choked up the motor yet. 22% off!

Deals from places that don’t rhyme with jeff bezamazon

If you’re just sick to death of handing money to Amazon, you can cross the aisle to one of Amazon’s competitors that’ve set up competing sales. Them’s the breaks, Amazon. You set up a holiday and consumerism pounces on it. It’s the American dream.

There are plenty of folks who’ve yet to upgrade to a latest-generation video game console. Unlike the base model of PS5 that can only download games, this one can do that and accept physical discs.

This isn’t the lowest we’ve ever seen the PlayStation 5 on sale for, but it matches most of the infrequent sales. This is a console that’s only on sale every once in a while.

I’ve owned this cocktail bar cabinet for three years. Loaded down with over 40 bottles and dozens of glasses, it’s as solid as a stone, thanks to its largely solid wood build. Unlike this past Labor Day sale, now there’s no backorder for this cabinet in gorgeous acorn wood.

We named this arsty sofa one of our favorite mid-century-style sofas for its eye-catching style and solid price. You have to assemble it, but this customer reviewer wasn’t phased: “Honestly, I am shocked how easy it is to put it together. And I love the feel of it and how comfortable it is. I would totally buy it again!!!”

Forget ear buds. If you want everyone to hear your cool tunes, you need a Bluetooth speaker that you can clip anywhere. To your bike, to your gym bag, to your mom. It has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating and runs for up to 10 hours on a charge.

Nectar’s classic memory foam mattress comes with tons of options for you to fine tune your sleeping preferences. You can choose 12-inch-thick all-memory-foam or a hybrid set up, plus a Premier option that adds an extra inch of height and better cooling capability.

Need a solid foundation on which to plant your rear end while you tear up the corners of Laguna Seca raceway? Then you might need a gaming chair. The contoured bucket and backrest, like a real racing seat, might just make it feel more real to you, too.

Casper’s entry-level mattress comprises three layers of breathable foam, along with Casper’s 100-day trial period. Don’t like it after a month? Or two months, or three? Return it with no damage to your wallet.

This Roku TV, with integrated Smart TV features and channel streaming, supports 4K resolution in both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats. A screen size of 55 inches is a good size for most rooms. Too big and it looks cartoonish, too small and what’s the point?