The Best Prime Day Furniture Deals (That Are Actually Worth it)

For those of you reading this while working from home, take a second, friend, and consider your surroundings. Are you sitting on your ideal couch, or a grody lump your ex-roommate left behind? Are your feet resting on a chic, glass-topped, mid-century-modern walnut coffee table, or a scratched-up, Craigslist-procured number you’re “meh” about? Are you really satisfied with that lint-covered rug that you’ve never vacuumed because, well, what’s the point?

If you’re not, in fact, content with your abode, we don’t blame you. We lived in a rat’s nest for two years during quarantine, and now that we’re hosting with the most…ing, our apartments are in need of a serious zhuzh. Luckily, the Prime Day deals are here to fill our living spaces with some (actually) dope, on-sale furniture—and soothe our aching wallets.

If you’re not plugged-in, every year, Amazon—and a bunch of other non-Amazon sites—celebrate Prime Day, a two-day event that functions as a massive Black Friday in July shopping holiday with savings on everything from appliances and electronics to sex toys, fashion, and everything else you’ve been putting off buying because of sticker shock. And, since there’s only one day of Prime Day left, the time to fill your cart with the best furniture deals on Amazon is [checks watch] right now, dude. That’s why we put together this list of some of our favorite Prime Day furniture deals, from funky plush sofas and industrial bookshelves to bar carts, storage ottomans, and more.

The best Prime Day mattress deals

We love a good mattress, especially when they’re on-sale. There’s a mattress out there for every budget and type of sleeper, but both Casper and Tuft & Needle are a couple of our favorite brands here at Rec Room. The Casper Sleep Element Mattress is 20% off right now, and is engineered to combine both softness and support, with a top layer of memory foam that conforms to your body, while a layer of perforated breathable, foam increases airflow and circulates air so you don’t get too hot at night.

The Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress, on the other hand, is 30% off for Prime Day and contains a proprietary Mint layer, which helps reduce motion transfer and provide pressure relief and softness. It’s also designed to work with almost every bed frame—which you should definitely have by now—including box springs, traditional frames, slatted frames, platform frames, bunky boards, and adjustable frames.

Gaming chairs are a must

(If you want to unlock your full online-person potential, that is.) In all seriousness, there’s a reason that gamers spend so much time sitting on these things: They’re ridiculously comfortable. Imagine your sweet peach being cradled by this OFM Essentials Collection Racing Style Gaming Chair (currently 36% off)—the integrated padded headrest and lumbar support will keep you comfy for hours while you game, work, or steal company time by Googling “what’s Mark McGrath up to these days?”

An industrial bookshelf

Where else are you going to put your middle school soccer trophies? (Or, books, I guess.) This 43%-off industrial bookshelf will perfectly match all of the dope pieces you picked up from Wayfair’s Steelside launch, and features a rustic design with four tiers of shelving to proudly display all of your snowglobes.

Snag a bar cart, never look back

Think about it: You never see the classy movie villain reach into a cabinet above the sink for a bottle of booze. No, they always head to the bar cart and pour themselves (and their victim) a glass before laying out their evil plan. That’s because liquor looks so much better when neatly tucked away in an elegant bar cart, such as this 20% off Industree jawn, complete with a wine rack, glass holder, serving tray, and bottle shelf.

This storage ottoman

Everyone needs a secret spot to house all of their NSFW board games, blankets, and miscellaneous chargers and cables. This 47% off storage bench is the perfect answer, as it features a tufted top, pillow-soft cushioning, and has a hidden interior storage space. Today, it’s just the one Christopher Knight storage bench, but once you accumulate one of these bad boys for every room in your house, you’ll have an… ottoman empire.

A place to hold empty glasses of water

But that’s not all! These 27% off nightstands can also hold books you swear you’re going to read but never do, bottles of vitamins, and so much more. They’re giving us major MCM vibes, and we’re total suckers for leggy end tables. [ADD TO CART.]

These chic bar stools

Home is where the dope bar stools are. This two-pack of backed, adjustable-height pieces from Alpha Home is 45% off right now, and they’d fit perfectly at our fictional island that always has a basket of fresh fruit resting atop it. The seats also turn 360 degrees, while the sturdy chrome-steel base has a rubber ring to prevent your floor from getting all scratched up.

You are sofa king…

… deserving to star in an AD home tour. And you’ll be even more of a Bond villain style icon once you snag one of these funky velvet couches from Rivet. Save more than $238 on the Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Velvet Sofa which screams “have a seat, dear,” in broken Swedish, or snag the high-walled Frederick (30% off) to feel like you’re in an old-school luxe movie theater while you watch House Hunters International.

In the market for some non-Amazon deals? Check out our massive roundup of amazing deals this week that aren’t lining Jeff Bezos’ pockets, including sales on streetwear, electronics, and way, way more.

