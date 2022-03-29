Is Allergy Season Giving You Hell? Here’s How to Stop Sneezing Like Crazy

Most popular depictions of spring portray it as a beautiful, blooming time to frolic through flower-filled fields, and not as the absolute hell on Earth that it truly tends to be for people who suffer from seasonal allergies. Yeah, I’m sure it would be nice to smell roses and, you know, walk outside without having your eyeballs feel like they’re covered in itchy mosquito bites and immedi—ACHOO. [Sniffs.] Blegh. You get the picture.

While we’re sure all the springtime sneezers out there are already popping Claritin and Zyrtec like Tic Tacs, that’s only one front of the allergen offensive. To truly win the war against everything blooming, you also need to outfit your home with the latest and greatest anti-allergy gear. That’s where we come in. After years of resisting the urge to hack up a pollen-ball in front of Hinge dates and having our contacts fill with vision-blocking pollen during job interviews, we’ve tried just about every hypoallergenic home item out there—and separated the wheat from the chaff ragweed to bring you this short list of the best allergy relief products in the game.

Videos by VICE

It’s where the magic happens

Now that we’re nearing the end of house coat weather, it’s the perfect time for a sheet and bedding swap. When the pretty neighborhood trees gird their photosynthesizing loins for springtime tree-mating season (or however allergies work) it’s a good time to invest in a hypoallergenic mattress and bedspread. Saatva is one of our favorite mattress-slingers, and the brand’s latex hybrid mattress repels dust mites, mold, and other common indoor allergens while also being one of the comfiest and supportive beds on the market. In terms of bedding, snag this down alternative comforter from the OG bedding specialists at Brooklinen, which is affordable, vegan, and great for those “suffering from severe allergies.”

You’ve got something on your face

And that something is a ton of allergens, dude! Washing your face with a hypoallergenic cleanser such as Cetaphil is your best bet, obviously, but we’re busy folks! We’re out, and we’re certainly about, which is why we always carry these non-medicated face wipes with micellar water from Zyrtec, which promise to “remove particles as small as pollen, dust, and dirt as well as impurities such as oil and makeup from [your] face.” Simply swipe and go (no rinsing required) when you’re on the town.

Suck the pollen out of the air

You can’t stop airborne pollen when you’re outside, but you can put a serious dent in the amount of floating allergens in your home with one of these highly rated air purifiers. The best air purifiers for allergies are ones that actually work, and this Molekule Mini is FDA-cleared and has loads of great reviews for its compatibility with Apple products and its easy-to-use app. The affordable MOOKA is another good choice and gives you the most bang for your buck—it can handle purifying up to 323 square feet of living space for around 70 bones.

Sleep like a congestion-free baby

I’m a sucker for a great pillow, and I don’t think the term “pillow snob” is really a bad thing. You spend a lot of your life resting your sweet, sweet head upon one of these bad boys, so it’s not the sort of purchase you should take lightly. The best hypoallergenic pillow is one that checks all of the pillow boxes, from support and comfort to cooling and design, while also happening to be good for people with allergies. This adjustable Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow has a near-perfect rating from almost 50,000 reviews on Amazon, and, as one reviewer describes it, is “very comfortable with bonus allergy reduction.”

Yes, hypoallergenic towels exist

Pro Tip: You need to wash your towels, folks. Besides general hygiene, your average towel traps a whole lot of allergens from everyday use. Basic laundry practices aside, you should pick up some bamboo bath towels, which are hypoallergenic, lightweight, and extremely soft.

DJ Roomba is in the mix

IYKYK. As busy, ahem, YOUNG PROFESSIONALS, we can’t always be bothered to constantly sweep or vacuum our tiny apartments on the regular. (Don’t own the best vacuum in the game? We got you.) That’s where your soon-to-be new best (robotic) friend comes in. The Roomba 692 is a classic automatic vacuum cleaner that slugs around picking up the loose dirt, pet hair, dust, and pollen that accumulates in your home. Simply ​​schedule it to clean up daily with the iRobot app or the compatible voice assistant.

Water: It’s what’s for breathing

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t, in fact, have to wake up every day during allergy season feeling like you smoked a pack and a half of L&Ms the night before—you just need a humidifier. “Increased humidity may ease breathing in children and adults who have asthma or allergies,” the Mayo Clinic explains. This AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier can help do just that and features a 360-degree rotating nozzle, an extra-large water tank, and silent operation.

See you on the other side of spring, fellow allergy-sufferers.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.