The 11 Best Prostate Massagers (For Prostate Pioneers of All Experience Levels)

Guys—if you’ve been p-spot-pilled, it can be hard to go back. It’s time to invest in a toy that’s going to get the job done, but where to begin? The world of male sex toys can be… kind of scary? Especially for straight dudes, when sorting through an assortment of phallic-shaped cucumbers for your p-spot pleasure just seems…wrong.

So allow us to introduce you to our guide to the best prostate massagers. These are sex toys designed for the fellas who want a little more oomph in the bedroom, for use with or without a partner, that will get you off in ways that are, honestly, comprehensible only to those who have tried it.

For the unfamiliar, prostate massagers work exactly as their name implies. They’re usually soft, curved sex toys you can use to find out why it’s said that the male g-spot is in your butt. In this article, we’re covering the best prostate massagers that you can buy right now, highlighting why we chose them and going over their best, most toe-curling features.

Our #1 pick for the best overall prostate massager is the LELO Hugo 2 for its multiple settings, app control features, and flared base for both safety and control. Keep reading to see if the Hugo 2 is the choice for you, or if we’ve found another prostate massager that might fit your needs (and your booty) a bit better.

Quick Look at the Best Prostate Massagers

How We Evaluated

When we were looking at the best prostate massagers, we were looking for a couple of important features. The most important things you should look for are the massager’s intensity, overall feel, comfort in your body, and control.

The whole point of a prostate massager is to massage. You could just put a condom on a carrot and call it a day, but you’re better than that (maybe). You don’t want something too intense though, or else it’ll defeat the purpose. We tried finding a range of prostate massagers that will provide the extra stimulation everyone’s looking for, from beginners to experienced prostate pros.

What is the right shape for something to go into your butt? It’s a question that’s plagued scientists and perverts alike for centuries. So we picked shapes designed for your body. Some of them are longer, others are on the smaller side, but each of the prostate massagers we’ve reviewed were specifically designed to go up your tuchus (in addition to other places, in some cases).

It’s not always the most comfortable feeling when there are foreign objects inside of you. While you can experience a ton of pleasure with these bad boys, we wanted to make sure you wouldn’t be feeling any discomfort. The prostate massagers we’re covering, except for one metal mind-melter, are all made from soft, silicone material so they won’t hurt your rear end.

Finally, we took a look at control. The best prostate massagers aren’t just fire-and-forget—they allow you to experience the stimulation you’re looking for, easily and intuitively (because a horny brain is no brain at all). Some come with apps, others come with remote controls, but so long as you can adjust the intensity on your own, that’s a big plus in the prostate game.

Best overall prostate massager – LELO Hugo 2 Remote Controlled Male Prostate Massager

The LELO Hugo 2 Remote Controlled Male Prostate Massager is a top-tier choice for anyone who wants one of the best male sex toys around. It comes from LELO, a luxury brand in the world of sex toys. They’ve made all types of tools to get you to climax, and their line of prostate massagers is no exception.

One of the Hugo 2’s best features is its 10 different settings. LELO even gave it access to more modes than it comes with: “It holds more power with prolonged battery life for unlimited access to prostate orgasms and is compatible with the LELO app, where you can unlock additional modes.”

LELO has added a second motor to their third generation of male prostate massagers, giving you 20% more pleasure from the same experience compared to the groundbreaking Hugo 1. Their app also includes over 4,000 articles related to sex toys, masturbation, and everything else you’d want to know to get the most out of your Hugo 2.

Tons of different stimulation settings – LELO Billy 2 Prostate Massager

Let’s take a look at another great option from LELO: the LELO Billy 2 Prostate Massager. Like the Hugo 2, the Billy 2 can also be connected to the LELO app so that you can download and use more stimulation patterns. You’ll never be bored with all the options the app presents you, if that was even possible with a prostate massager in the first place.

LELO knows who they’re selling to: “If you’re serious about your personal satisfaction, BILLY™ 2 is a prostate toy that will transform the way you approach prostate massage.” If you’re tired of half-good orgasms, trying out the Billy 2 from LELO might be a good way of getting your mojo back.

The Billy 2 Prostate Massager is made of a soft, silicone material that is smooth as can be. It’s also 100% waterproof too so you can use it in the bath, shower, water park (kidding), or wherever else you like getting wet.

VICE’s Barney Flake wrote up a full, detailed review of the Billy 2 where he explains why it’s “perfect for those new to these types of toys.” Check it out to learn more.

For booty pleasure professionals – LELO LOKI Prostate Massager

I’m guessing there are two types of people reading this list: people who haven’t used male prostate massagers before, and people who have. If you find yourself in the second category, we’d like to introduce you to the LELO LOKI Prostate Massager.

The LELO LOKI is crazy in the best way possible. It’s the perfect prostate massager for the anal aficionado who doesn’t want some entry-level nonsense. If there was an expert-level for prostate massagers, the LOKI would be it.

It’s intense, glides right in with some lube like it should, and comes with a great shape so every little sensation is felt vividly. The LELO LOKI is great with a partner or by yourself, making it another excellent addition to LELO’s lineup.

Internal and external stimulation – Aneros Helix Syn Trident Prostate Massager

We men aren’t just experiencing sexual pleasure on our willies and in our butts, we also have a landing strip respectfully referred to as the gooch that can provide a wellspring of joy. The Aneros Helix Syn Trident is geared for just that, providing you external pleasure while massaging your prostate.

It’s a great two-birds-one-sex-toy option for someone who likes a bit of contact on their perineum (that’s the medical term for the area between your balls and your butt). While the LELO LOKI can really only be recommended to booty-play ballers, the Aneros Helix Syn is a great choice for people of all anal experience levels.

The Helix Syn comes with an angled head and silicone build for added pleasure. At 3.5 inches long, it isn’t the longest male prostate massager we’re showing off, but it’s more than enough to get the job done.

For long distance lovers – LOVENSE Edge 2 Prostate Massager

Long distance relationships can be hard, and with the LOVENSE Edge 2 Prostate Massager, you can be hard too! With the app that can be used from anywhere, you can give your man the pleasure he’s looking for while you’re halfway across the country (or in the other room, we don’t judge).

While the app makes it fun for couples, the Edge 2 is still a great product for solo users. The app comes with a lot of fun stimulation patterns that allow you to press a button and enter into a world of pleasure. You can also use the Edge to edge your partner, sending them to the point of climax without letting go.

What makes the LOVENSE Edge 2 stand out from other male prostate massagers is the dual engine control. Not only does this heaven-sent piece of machinery allow you to control your partner’s orgasm, but you can use two separate controls to give them a toe-curling experience unlike any other.

How to start playing with your butt – Butt Plug Trainer Kit

Not everyone wakes up and is suddenly an expert in anal play. The male prostate is a relatively small organ that plays a big role in the male reproductive system, so you want to make sure you’re treating yourself well when you start getting into booty play.

If you’ve never used a male prostate massager, or even have never stuck something up your butt on purpose, using a butt plug trainer kit is a great way of making sure you’re ready. Your butt, and more specifically your anus (your asshole itself), can be more sensitive than you think.

You can find any butt plug training kit, but we chose this specific one for a couple reasons. It’s currently on sale for less than $20, comes with three smaller sizes that gradually increase so you can practice, and it’s made from the same silicone you’ll find in most of the other options on this list.

A double ended metal wand – Njoy Pure Adults G Spot Metal Wand

We’ve included a ton of great, soft, silicone-made male sex toys that are meant for gentle, easy introduction into your solo or partnered sex life. The Njoy Pure Adults G Spot Metal Wand couldn’t be more different. It’s a hard, metal wand made for a different type of play.

As a 7.5-inch, double-ended metal rod, it really isn’t like anything else on this list. It stands out and it should. If you want a little more resistance from your male masturbator, want to feel the coldness of steel in your body, and more, you can with the Njoy Pure Adults G Spot Metal Wand.

It’s also, as the name suggests, great for use on your partner’s G spot as well. Is it physically possible to go end-to end on this puppy? There’s only one way to find out.

Feeling warm in more ways than one – Adam & Eve Warming Rotating Prostate Thruster

Adam and Eve’s Warming Rotating Prostate Thruster is the only warming prostate massager on this list. While the Njoy Pure Adults G Spot Metal Wand will introduce you to the colder side of pleasure, this prostate thruster likes to keep it hot.

It’s also one of the only prostate massagers we’re covering that comes with small beads embedded into the head, giving you an entirely new sensation. It’s double also the only thruster on this list. The prostate thruster isn’t called that for nothing, as it thrusts into your p spot for even more pressure.

If you’re into anal sex, this is the male prostate massager closest to the real thing. It warms, spins, and thrusts like the male sex toy you’ve always been dreaming of.

Remote controlled prostate pleasure – Lovehoney High Roller Remote Control Rotating Prostate Massager

Like LELO, Lovehoney is another well-respected brand in the sex toy game, and that’s important since you’re sticking their product up your backdoor. The High Roller can stimulate your perineum as it massages your prostate thanks to its ergonomic (orgasm-nomic?) design.

It comes with 3 different speeds and 7 different vibration patterns for 21 exciting modes of stimulation. You can also use the remote to change the settings as you’re using it, or use the remote to stimulate your partner while you play with them.

When describing the design of the High Roller, Lovehoney says it best, “Curved shaft boasts bulbous tip to seek out the prostate”. The High Roller is looking for your prostate so you don’t have to. Simply insert, use the app, and send yourself (or a lucky guy) down to pleasure town.

Butt play on a budget – Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Vibrating Prostate Massager

Who said orgasms have to be expensive? The Ignite prostate massager, another great male sex toy from Lovehoney, allows you to have a lip-biting p-spot orgasm without breaking the bank. The Ignite series from Lovehoney is also geared towards people with little to no experience playing with their rear ends, so it’s a perfect starter prostate massager as well.

While there are a ton of cheaper options available, do you really want to put something cheap inside your anus? The Ignite is less than $40 at the time of writing, making it perhaps a few dollars more than the cheapest options around, but the quality is incomparable when you buy from a reputed brand like Lovehoney.

If you’re looking for size – Lovehoney Pink Mantric G-Spot Vibrator

The final entry in our trilogy of Lovehoney prostate massagers, the Pink Mantric G-Spot Vibrator is the best way to find out why the prostate is called the ‘male g-spot’ in the first place. It’s another great pick from Lovehoney with 7 modes of play to always keep things interesting.

The Lovehoney Pink Mantric is a whopping 5 inches long, and while that may not seem big at first, keep in mind most of our other options hover around 3.5″. It says it in the name—the Mantric is a g-spot vibrator, but guys looking for more size can safely use it for their backdoor as well (just add LOTS of water-based lube).

Lovehoney reviewer S.: “I highly recommend using this on both male and female bodies. My front and back doors have been well and truly satisfied!!!!” Just remember to clean it thoroughly before switching from one to the other, lest you face dire consequences.