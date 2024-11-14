The 11 Best PS5 Controllers (For All Experience Levels, From Noobs to Gaming GOATs)

Finding the right PS5 controller is essential to getting the most out of your game. I’ve been playing games for the past 20+ years, so I know what it’s like to get a $20 hunk of garbage that lasts for about three and a half days.

The best PS5 controllers can make you feel like The Ghost of Tsushima himself (or herself, shoutout Ghost of Yotei). While the standard controller that comes with the PS5 is more than enough, dedicated gamers have plenty of options when looking for the best PS5 controller.

In this list, we’re going over the best PS5 controllers currently on the market. We have controllers for the casual gamer who plays a few hours every week, and the gaming general who hasn’t touched grass in months (please don’t be in my lobbies).

Our #1 pick for the best PS5 controller is the controller that comes straight out of the box, the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. It’s the most affordable on this list, is perfect for all games, and works for years. If you want something a little more serious, or want your DualSense in a few different color options, keep reading below to find your favorite PS5 controller.

quick look at the best ps5 controllers

How We Evaluated

When I was looking at the best PS5 controllers in mind, I had a few key metrics I wanted the controllers to live up to. First, how well do they accomplish their purpose? If it’s a dedicated controller for shooters, is it built to handle the most intense firefights, or will you end up getting sent straight to The Gulag?

Second, I wanted to see if they’re officially licensed by Sony themselves. As someone who has played video games since my hands were big enough to hold a controller, I know how frustrating having a dud can be. All of these controllers are officially licensed by the PlayStation manufacturers themselves, except for two picks on the list (and I’ll explain why they’re ok down below).

Finally, I wanted to take a look at the price tag of each controller. Controllers can get expensive (or way too cheap) if you don’t know what you’re looking for. For this list, I threw in options at all price levels for gamers of different dedications. We have plenty of options for the casual gamer who doesn’t want to drop hundreds when they don’t have to.

We also have controllers for the pro gamer who does want to drop a decent amount to get the right controller for their play style. For you PlayStation pros, we found a select group of elite controllers that are entirely customizable, are dedicated to one specific genre or another, and are more than worthy of their price tag.

best overall PS5 controller – PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller

It’s not often that the best product you can get is the one that comes originally, but Sony knocked it out of the park with their DualSense Wireless Controller. It’s a modern take on their classic controller, evolving from the original PlayStation Controller way back in 1994.

The DualSense is reliable in every way. It’s the perfect middle ground for someone who wants to play a little bit of everything. If you’re like me and play a variety of games and don’t play too often, this is one of the best controllers for you on this list.

I chose this as our #1 pick because it’s the most affordable option on this list, it’s great for all kinds of games, and most importantly, it just straight up works. If you’re looking for something a little more high-end, this isn’t the pick for you, but if you’re just looking for another controller to use so you can school your boyfriend/girlfriend/mailman at EA FC 25, this is the best choice for you.

best for battle royale games – Scuf Reflex FPS Cherry Blossom

Scuf Gaming is a name known by pro gamers everywhere, and their Reflex FPS Controller might be the best around for battle royale games like Fortnite, PUBG, and Warzone. One of my favorite parts about this controller is the amazing colors it comes in. I chose the Cherry Blossom for this article, but Scuf features 14 more just as badass.

I mentioned that there are two controllers on this list not officially licensed by Sony, and this is one of them. While that would normally be a massive red flag, Scuf has had a controller licensed by Sony in the past, the impressive Scuf Vantage Controller for the PS4.

Their parent company is also Corsair, one of the most reputable names in gaming, so I’m fairly certain this controller is more than good enough. If you’re trying to find the best controller to get more kills in your favorite battle royale, check out the Reflex FPS Controller from Scuf Gaming.

best PS5 controller for Xbox experts – Razer Wolverine V2 Pro

Like Scuf, Razer is another name known by gamers across the globe. I’ve used Razer headphones, mice, and even mousepads over the years, and the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro looks to be the best PS5 controller Razer has on offer.

This controller bears a striking resemblance to an Xbox Controller, giving Sony gamers a solid option for a different shape and feel. If you love the Xbox Controller but want to experience Sony’s incredible catalog of games, this is the controller for you.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro has special features for both fighting games and your favorite shooters. It has a sensitive D-pad with great feedback so you can perform all the right moves in games like Mortal Kombat, and quickfire triggers to make sure you always get the first shot off in games like Apex Legends.

everything is better in black – DualSense Controller Midnight Black

I love the color black. My car is black, the hoodie I’m writing this in is black, and my next PS5 controller might just be the DualSense Controller Midnight Black for the same reason. The regular PS5 controller is whiter than fake teeth, and this Midnight Black version looks to bring ‘dark mode’ to your favorite gaming console.

Currently, it’s only a few more dollars than the all-white version. Other than its all-black color scheme, this controller is identical to our #1 pick in every way. If you’re like me and appreciate a little darkness in your life (ooooh, so edgy), this is the PS5 controller for you.

sony’s take on a pro controller – DualSense Edge

Sony usually leaves their pro controllers to third parties like Scuf or Razer, but their all-new DualSense Edge Controller is their own take on high-level gaming. This controller is going to cost you a little bit more than the normal DualSense, but when you see its list of features, it’s easy to see why.

Sony says it best, “Changeable stick caps, remappable inputs and custom settings make your DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours”. While the regular DualSense works very well as it is, the Edge gives you, you guessed it, an edge in whatever game you’re playing.

Thanks to the astounding customization this comes with, you can find the perfect control scheme for each game you play. The DualSense Edge takes everything the regular DualSense does well a step further, giving you both a unique and familiar gaming experience at the same time.

best PS5 controller for fighting games – Hori – Fighting Commander OCTA Controller

I suck at fighting games. I’ve gotten beaten more playing Street Fighter than I have at literally any other game, but maybe that wouldn’t have been the case with the Fighting Commander OCTA Controller from Hori.

This controller is built with fighting games in mind. If you’ve ever played a fighting game, you’ll know how important getting the right angle on your analog stick really is. Hori includes a “Short Throw Analog Stick with 8-way gate for increased accuracy and execution speed”, making sure the move you’re attempting is the move you’re pulling off.

This controller is another one of the most affordable on this list, giving fighting game fans a great controller without breaking the bank. It also comes with a six-button layout and top-notch construction so it can last through the longest fights imaginable.

best all-button arcade controller for fighting games – Razer Kitsune

If you’re serious about fighting games, like serious about fighting games, you need the Razer Kitsune. It’s an all-button arcade controller that looks like it was taken straight off your favorite arcade cabinet. Instead of having to shell out quarters so you can keep playing Final Fight, you can own your very own arcade controller coming from one of the best names in gaming.

This controller comes in 4 kickass designs. It comes in all-black (a personal favorite), and three Street Fighter designs, including Cammy, Chun-Li, and Akuma. The Kitsune has some of the lowest latency of any controller around, allowing your favorite Street Fighter character to throw a punch before your opponent has time to react.

If you want to take your fighting gaming to the next level, want to feel like a certified pro, or are just tired of going to Dave and Buster’s for the classic arcade feel, check out the Razer Kitsune.

a world of chromatic coolness – DualSense Wireless Controller – Chroma Teal

The DualSense Controller is whiter than snow, so we can’t blame you for wanting to throw a little color on it. If you like our #1 overall pick and wouldn’t mind some colorful chroma designs, check out the DualSense Wireless Controller – Chroma Teal.

I’ve linked the Chroma Teal above, but you can always get the Chroma Pearl or the Chroma Indigo from the same link for the same price. They’re the exact same DualSense controllers we fell in love with straight out of the box. The only difference is their beautiful chromatic hue.

Unfortunately, the Teal version won’t come out until late January, but you can preorder it from the link above right away. Both the Pearl and Indigo versions are available now, however, and Sony has a full list of all their PS5 controller colors on their website for you to check out.

mappable out of the box – PDP Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller

One of the biggest things dedicated gamers look for in their PS5 controllers is customization and mod-ability. The PDP Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller is mappable right out of the box, allowing you to customize your controller before you ever play a game.

This controller is one of the most customizable that we’re featuring. You can take out and put in different parts, like a Fight Pad module, like you’re an expert controller designer. Don’t worry about having experience in the modding department, because PDP Victrix has an easy to follow manual and an app that can help you with the whole process.

the most customizable PS5 controller – NACON Revolution 5 Pro

Like we touched on earlier, customization is king in the world of pro PS5 controllers. None are more customizable than the NACON Revolution 5 Pro, as this PS5 controller feels more like an entire Lego set than a handheld gaming device.

And that’s not to say it’s complicated, as even the most casual gamer could figure out how to customize this controller. We love that the Revolution 5 Pro comes in two great colors in black and white, has a specialized D-pad built with the help of pro fighting game player Mister Crimson, and has a dedicated app for further customization.

fun designs and great grip – Scuf Reflex Pro

Another great pick from Scuf Gaming, The Reflex Pro is the second tier in their Reflex Series of PS5 controllers built to help you get more headshots and less deaths like you’re Shroud pub stomping in CS:GO. Like the Reflex FPS, the Pro has 17 killer designs to pick from.

The Reflex Pro also offers non-slip grips, four remappable back paddles, and adaptive triggers to further improve your K/D. If you want a solid upgrade on the regular DualSense, are looking for the best designs a controller can offer, and plenty more, check out The Reflex Pro from Scuf Gaming.