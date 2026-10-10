Best PSP Games of All Time: Top 10 Ranked

We are going to take a look at the top-ranking PSP games based on their Metacritic review scores. From God of War: Chains of Olympus to Persona 3 Portable, here are the best PSP games of all time according to critics and user reviews.

Best PSP Games of All Time Based on Review Scores

Screenshot: PlayStation

For our list of the best PSP games of all time, we are using Metacritic’s top-rated titles based on aggregated critic review scores. Unsurprisingly, taking the top spot is Sony’s excellent God of War: Chains of Olympus.

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As a massive JRPG nerd, I was also pleasantly surprised to see Persona 3 Portable not only make the list, but find a spot in the top three. With all that said, here are the top 10 PSP games ranked by their Metacritic scores.

Rank Game Release Year Metacritic Score 1 God of War: Chains of Olympus 2008 91 2 Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars 2009 90 3 Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable 2010 89 4 Lumines 2005 89 5 Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker 2010 89 6 Wipeout Pure 2005 88 7 Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions 2007 88 8 Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories 2005 88 9 Tekken: Dark Resurrection 2006 88 10 Ridge Racer 2005 88

What Makes These Top 10 PSP Games Worth Playing?

1. God of War: Chains of Olympus

Screenshot: PlayStation

God of War: Chains of Olympus brought Kratos’ brutal combat and Greek mythology to Sony’s handheld without losing the series’ sense of scale. With huge bosses, puzzles, and plenty of enemies to tear through, it’s easy to see why this adventure takes the top spot.

2. Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars takes a different approach from the other PSP entries, using a top-down perspective instead of the familiar third-person camera. However, it still delivers the crime-filled open world you would expect, with its drug-trading system giving players another reason to keep exploring Liberty City.

3. Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable

Screenshot: Atlus Games

Persona 3 Portable combines turn-based battles with school life, Social Links, and a story that gets increasingly dark. The PSP version also adds a playable female protagonist and direct control over your party members, making it a massive RPG to take on the go.

4. Lumines

Screenshot: Q Entertainment

Lumines is one of those puzzle games that looks simple until you realize how much time you’ve spent playing it. Matching colored blocks is only part of the appeal, as the music and changing visuals make it easy to get pulled into another round.

5. Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

Screenshot: Konami

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker packs stealth missions, base management, and co-op gameplay into a handheld adventure. Recruiting soldiers and building up your forces gives you plenty to work toward between missions, making this much more than a bite-sized Metal Gear game.

6. Wipeout Pure

Screenshot: PlayStation

If you want something fast, Wipeout Pure certainly delivers. Its anti-gravity racing combines futuristic tracks with weapons and a pulsing soundtrack, giving PSP players a racer that demands quick reactions.

7. Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions

Screenshot: Square Enix

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions brings the classic tactical RPG to PSP with additional content and animated cutscenes. Between its job system, challenging battles, and political storyline, there is a lot here for players who enjoy spending time building the perfect party.

8. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories returns players to Liberty City with a new story centered on Toni Cipriani. For anyone wanting the familiar third-person GTA experience on a handheld, its missions and open-world chaos make it an obvious choice.

9. Tekken: Dark Resurrection

Screenshot: Namco

Tekken: Dark Resurrection brings the franchise’s fighting action to PSP with a large roster and plenty of character customization. Whether you want to learn a fighter’s moves or challenge a friend through local wireless play, it offers plenty of reasons to keep coming back.

10. Ridge Racer

Screenshot: Namco

Ridge Racer rounds out the top 10 with arcade racing built around the series’ signature drifting. Its selection of tracks and World Tour progression make it a great fit for quick races, although unlocking more content can easily turn a short session into a much longer one.

Best PSP Games of All Time Ranked by User Scores

Screenshot: PlayStation

While critic reviews give us one ranking of the best PSP games, players have their own favorites. Metacritic’s user scores put games such as Patapon 2 and God of War: Ghost of Sparta near the top, while several JRPGs also make the list.

If you are looking for something beyond the critic-ranked top 10, this second list gives you a few more games to check out:

Rank Game Metacritic User Score 1 Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions 8.7 2 Patapon 2 8.7 3 God of War: Ghost of Sparta 8.7 4 Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable 8.7 5 Growlanser: Wayfarer of Time 8.6 6 Breath of Fire III 8.6 7 Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together 8.6 8 Mega Man Maverick Hunter X 8.5 9 Monster Hunter Freedom Unite 8.5 10 Burnout Legends 8.5

Of course, with the PSP originally launching in 2004, it has thousands of additional games you can still discover beyond this list. I personally wanted to shout out Jeanne d’Arc, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories.