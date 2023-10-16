The 24 Best Puffer Jackets (That Double as Streetwear)

Step outside, take a deep breath, and feel the cool fall air burn deep in your tar-covered lungs, people: Fall has fallen, which means it’s [drum roll] puffer jacket season!

Now, if you’re new to the puffer jacket game, we’re jealous, since there’s literally no better feeling than the first time you get to experience being a big blob of shapely poofs as you strut down the street. When you’re sporting your puffer, you’re not only the Gorpy Ruler of the sidewalk, you’re also surrounded by a certain air of mystique, one that says, I know how to dress, and I’m not freezing my ass off. Plus, while you might not think you need a big coat right now, winter approaches, and you’ll be happy you invested in the end-all-be-all of stylish insulation when you’re the only one who’s not shivering during the many, inevitable post-toddy cig break.

So, what should you look for in a puffer jacket? Glad you asked. First, you’re going to want to lock in your preferred level of puffiness: Are you in the market for some serious, chonky floof, or are you planning on layering your puffer under a larger jacket for the winter? Is this an aesthetic purchase you want to ball out on, or do you just need a reliable, warm jacket you can pack up into a trail bag? These are the questions that we think about in bed while we stare at the ceiling, and they’re the ones that will guide you to the best puffer jacket for your personal, down-filled needs.

A puffer jacket isn’t just a winter necessity; it’s a game-changer—one that doubles as both streetwear and the coziest item in your closet for helping you still get out the door when the temperatures seriously drop. So we’ve put together this short list of some of our favorite pieces by the best brands in the game.

Crack open a Clif Bar, and let’s get puffin’.

Take two and pass

The North Face is a legacy outdoor brand, and its puffer jackets are rugged enough for mountaineering but cool enough to wear out to the bar after you summit. (What’s the point in hiking if you don’t have victory beers afterwards?) The Hydrenalite Down jacket features side zipper pockets and a daily-wear, city-friendly silhouette—despite boasting 550-fill goose down insulation. That said, no list of puffers would be complete without acknowledging the OG appeal (for both men and women) of the 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, which sports a funnel neck and an oversized logo on the front and back.

The working man’s puffer

Contrary to popular belief, Carhartt is not only for sk8r dudes to spill Tecate on while asking you if they can have the last cigarette in your pack. The brand only puts out legit, high-quality products, and Carhartt is also famous for being a family-owned, pro-worker company, so you can feel a little better when you spend your entire paycheck on workwear from the comfort of your office chair. That’s money well spent too; this puffer lands in Carhartt’s “Extreme Warmth” category, which the brand defines as “Engineered For Extreme Warmth in the Coldest Conditions On Earth.” Given how serious Carhartt is about hard-wearing its gear is, that’s saying something. With a DWR (aka: water-resistant) coating and wind-blocking details like elastic storm cuffs, an adjustable hood and sherpa-lined upper body, this jacket is built for whatever winter’s chill might have in store. Don’t sleep on the double snap-button chest pockets either; a dual-entry design on the left chest pocket means extra storage potential without adding more bulk (which, you know, matters when you’re wearing a big puffy jacket).

These VICE editor-loved puffers

Lululemon makes way more than just leggings, folks. The athletic brand makes some of VICE editors’ favorite jawns, from its ultra-comfy men’s underwear to this plush, water-repellent Wunder puffer. In the words of VICE senior staffer Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp, “It leaves no nooks and crannies to chance when it comes to coverage. The jacket’s lightweight, but warm material is always covering my neck, head, hands, and whatever else needs to stay warm.” Plus, the electric blue colorway will brighten up your winter wardrobe.

This retro green puffer from The Arrivals is so lightweight, it also inspired Knapp to write a VICE review dedicated to its comfort and swag. As she writes in the article, “I can’t think of another look that has gotten more ‘Sorry to bother you, but where did you get that set?’ comments.” We will be keeping an ear out for The Arrivals’ winter 2023 restock, but a selection of the brand’s coveted winter jawns is also available at Saks Fifth Avenue right now.

You like a girthy puff

Who doesn’t? Columbia’s Pike Lake Hooded Jacket is made with heat-reflective technology, which combines an interior lining made of a breathable fabric with a metallic dot pattern that helps retain heat and dissipate moisture. If hooded jackets aren’t your thing (maybe you’re someone who likes to wear hoodies and don’t like the tangled, doubled-up head coverings when layering up… or is that just us?), you can always cop the style without as hood as well.

Your heart is in the Scottish Highlands

… Same. This puffer from The North Face is a festive departure from the brand’s traditional aesthetic, and the purple and green tartan pattern makes us feel like we’re part of the Clan MacDonald. Smash that order button while it’s over $200 off, and book your one-way ticket to the Highlands knowing that you have a puffer that will pull its weight in the cold.

It’s time to take back the brand

You’ve absolutely seen a finance bro (or five) rock a Patagonia vest as they walk from the office to Sweetgreen and back. We’d like the record to reflect that in no way, shape, or form does this mean that Patagonia is only for jabronis. Patagonia is a serious outdoors company, and it slings some very sweet puffers for gorpcore aficionados, leaf peepers and wannabe Vermonters from all cultural walks of life. The bright Downdrift jacket is peak puffer, with two front zipped pockets and a cinched hood. The Nano Puff Jackets, on the other hand, may look sleek and simple—but they also feature two zippered hand warmer pockets and an internal zippered chest pocket doubles as a “stuffsack” with a reinforced carabiner clip-in loop so you can pack it up into a lil’ burrito and hang it off your backpack when camping. Best of all, they can be worn alone or layered under bigger jackets as the weather turns wintry.

A puffer with a wide neck

No one likes a restrictive neck on a puffer, which is what makes this roomy Marmot jacket such a clutch piece for winter layering. The California-based brand has become a GOATed player in the puffer game since its founding in the 1970s thanks to its sleek designs and durable materials, and the Stockholm Jacket is no exception. Not only is this sucker filled with plush down, but it’s equipped with a hidden zip placket closure and flat pockets, creating an overall streamlined look. All the fluff without the hassle.

You’ll be the Maine character

L.L. Bean is one of those legacy brands that has come full circle from classic to old-school and back to cool. The Freeport, Maine-based outdoor gear behemoth doesn’t mess around when it comes to apparel, and the brand’s Ultralight 850 Down Hooded Jackets are second to none. They’re made with water-repellent down that stays dry over 10 times longer than the untreated stuff, and feature a Pertex Quantum nylon shell that’s made from 100% recycled fabric.

You want to make sure people see you coming

If there’s one universal truth, it’s that Tommy Hilfiger knows what he’s doing when it comes to streetwear. This Legacy Hooded Puffer Jacket is the warm hug you didn’t get from Daddy as a child, and its ​​rib-knit storm cuffs and fleece-lined stand collar help you trap and insulate that love all winter long.

Go ahead, sound it out

Despite it’s Welsh-looking name, Arc’teryx—the all-business outdoor gear purveyor that’s the de facto “tip of the spear” when it comes to our modern-day gorpcore phenomena —is actually Canadian. We love our northern brethren, and we love Arc’teryx’s Atom LT Jackets even more, because a) they weigh next to nothing yet provide exceptional warmth, and b) they’re fit close enough to the body to wear underneath a larger, even puffier jacket. (Could this be Puffception?)

The dark horse

Um, did you not hear? Abercrombie—yes, the brand with the big honkin’ moose (and plenty of controversy back in the mid-2000s)—is certified sick-and-tight again. The brand has revamped its catalog of cozy-sexy attire, and folks, it’s working. Take the puffers, for example. They’re simple yet refined, elegant without being pretentious (don’t sleep on the faux leather puffer), and very, very plush.

Not that kind of basic

Uniqlo is one of the undisputed champions in creating high-quality basics—and the brand’s puffer jackets are true to form. They’re puffy but not too heavy, available in a slew of different colors, and showcase Uniqlo’s classic, high-quality construction that helped turn it into the hyper-popular retailer that it is today.

You’re a Deadhead at heart

When the Grateful Dead bros sang about a “Touch of Grey,” they specifically meant this tie dye Acne Studios puffer jacket. Sure, it costs a big chunk of our monthly rent, but just look at that sick, concealed two-way zip closure and tie dye treatment. Plus, the interior is lined with satin for an extra luxurious feel.

“Hardwear” is literally in the name

Mountain Hardwear may seem like peak dadcore, but its rugged name isn’t just for show. Puffers like this help prove the brand’s outdooring bonafides, with a packable design, lightweight nylon ripstop fabric, and a down alternative made out of small, silky recycled polyester tufts. As the brand says, “If you’re not down with down insulation but want the closest thing to it, the Ventano Hoody is [for you].”

Checkered prints are here to stay

Checkered prints have become wildly popular in the past few years, and we’re not mad at about it. The graphic print has given our rugs, mugs, and now, puffers, more life with its striking use of color and contrast. This Devá States puffer combines the pattern with an earthy, more traditionally gorpcore green colorway for the best of both worlds.

This one’s for the lads

An iconic brand at the intersection of garment innovation and everyday gear, Stone Island is definitely not streetwear, but its connection to street-level subculture (especially among European football fans) gives the brand a unique, international appeal. We’ll spare you the history lesson here and cut right to the chase: this Stone Island puffer is an easy way to add some designer-level credibility to your outerwear rotation. In classic Stone Island fashion, this jacket comes in a eye-catching teal colorway, which makes it pop among a sea of black, tan, and navy outerwear. Bring it home while it’s nearly $275 off.

Puff, puff, pass out and miss your train station.

