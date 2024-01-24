Puffer Pants Are the Ultimate Stay-Warm Winter Hack

Why did it take me so long to discover puffer pants? I’ve always been that person who jacks up the heater, borrows a sweatshirt, and sits inside at the restaurant on sunny, albeit sub-50-degree Fahrenheit days. This is partially because I’m a princess, and partially because I grew up in a consistently warm climate where winter layering meant wearing a puffer vest with cargo shorts and Adidas slides. Now that I’ve been living on the East Coast for a few years, I know that one needs not only a puffer jacket, but puffer pants to survive in style:

Photo by the Author

Before I started throwing down for puffer pants, I fell into the trap of wearing tights under my jeans and feeling like a stiff human sausage roll. Layering is the (not-so-secret) ultimate stay-warm hack in the winter, but puffer pants helped me to avoid the winter hellscape of layering up too many fabrics (cotton = not very warm; wool = very warm) and getting overheated and flustered. My favorite shamrock green puffer set by The Arrivals, for example (as shown above), feels light as a feather and keeps me perfectly warm and unbothered; all I wear under it during an NYC winter is my underwear, a turtleneck, and a Mr. Rogers smile. It doesn’t just feel like outerwear, but a wintertime hack.

The Arrivals has yet to restock the above set (send word if you’re reading this, The Arrivals lords), but it’s just one of manifold puffer pants out there that deserve to be in your winter capsule wardrobe. What we won’t be wearing this winter are all of the ultra-tapered, body-hugging puffer pants that give us 2013 skinny jean flashbacks; What we will be wearing are stylish, boot-cut pants; cargo puffer pants; and oversized puffer pants that just so happen to be insulated for winter.

Now, let’s warm up those gams.

These are like the Levi’s 501s of puffer pants

One of the things to consider when selecting your perfect puffer pants is how well they will cohabitate with your shoes (will they fit over them, or in them?) and the rest of your wardrobe. The North Face makes a slightly wide-leg puffer pant that has a similar silhouette to one of my cropped pairs of Levi’s 501s, and is filled with the brand’s signature Heatseeker™ Eco synthetic insulation. It comes in three neutral colorways, so catch them all while they’re on sale.

Look for puffer pants with drawstring ties at the cuff

If you’re looking for more of a boot-cut or slim-fit puffer pant, there are plenty of excellent unisex options at Backcountry. This Tiaon pant is insulated with 95% down to keep you ultra toasty, and it has handy drawstrings at the ankles so that none of that precious heat escapes. Plus, it’s 40% off right now.

You go to a lot of raves

Cargo pants are experiencing a well-deserved Y2K renaissance right now, and whether you’re only just getting into the pocket-equipped pant style oryou’ve ebeen gabbing since the 90s, these Alo Yoga puffer cargo pants are the perfect winter staple. Not only do the quilted trousers come with a comfy, high-waisted ribbed waistband, but six different pockets for stashing your strawberry vapes.

Grandpacore

It’s winter, superstar, which means there’s no better time to swathe yourself in wool scarves, Vivienne Westwood jawns, and more plaid and tartan than a Scottish gillie. Grandpacore is yet another of the winter -cores (sup, mob wife aesthetic) that has our stamp of approval, because it’s all about blending countryside staples into your wardrobe. These cheery trousers are not only a horny 69% off at SSENSE right now, but they’re filled with 70% duck down and 30% duck feather. Pair them with a cable knit sweater, and you’re ready to go to the bar, or to the Isle of Wight.

You just want to spend under a hundo

Winter outerwear can be expensive, no question about it. But Amazon has a bunch of affordable puffer and quilted pants for those shopping on a budget, including these two slim-fit options. Both are under $100, slim fitting (without looking like jeggings), filled with down, and rocking above 4-star average ratings. As one Amazon reviewer writes about the Tapasimme brand trousers, they’re not just warm, but “Alaska warm.”

See you at the ski lodge, kings.

