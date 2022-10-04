The Weirdest Pumpkin Spice Products You Can Buy (Including Lube)

Here at Rec Room, we’re unapologetic freaks for Halloween, and we truly consider it our time to shine with our spooky sex toy roundups, “tater thot” costumes, and ongoing, perennial obsession with Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton. But we don’t believe in guilty pleasures, only pleasures; we also simp for everyone’s favorite wholesome fall flavor: the iconic, beloved, and eternal pumpkin spice.

We can hear the siren on the Starbucks logo sobbing, because we’ve moved far beyond the latte and into the realm of the lesser-known pumpkin spice realm. We swam through cinnamon, cardamom, and clove and found the best pumpkin spice products to get you fully engrossed in fall culture… the non-basic way.

Videos by VICE

Put your PSL down—this list is gonna need your full attention. Pumpkin spice lube? Yes. Pumpkin-spice CBD? Of course. We found bevs better than coffee, deodorant that reminds us of the farmer’s market upstate, oil to rub down your one-night stand with, enhanced cookie dough, and far, far beyond the latte (or the pie).

Our patron saint Martha Stewart’s wholesome stoner gummies

There’s no one more into holidays than Martha Stewart, and her cheer doesn’t stop at baked goods and painted gourds. Described by our writer’s roommate as “a bakery in a bag,” these CBD gummies are a collab between the domestic goddess and Canopy, and are like Haribo’s stoner cousin frolicking in a pumpkin patch. They’re THC-free, but have a mellowing effect as described by our writer who tried (and loved them), so expect a slow ride of calmness sans the paranoia.

Self-proclaimed “Basic Ass Pumpkin Spice Latte Soap”

Those rich suburban mommies may have ruined Bath & Body Works for us, but they can’t claim this Basic Ass PSL bar soap from Duke Cannon. It’s the brand’s most popular seasonal scent since ‘03, so they must be doing right by consumers’ noses. We appreciate the truthful name, too.

The only time it’s OK to be vanilla

Sex during spooky season should be as freaky as they come (no pun intended), but we’re deeming it okay to be rubbed down with the most (metaphorically) vanilla of scents while boning with this pumpkin spice massage oil. Glide your fingers all over your bae with a blend of sweet almond oil, soybean oil, and the enticing scent of warming pie spices for some much needed aromatherapy.

Spicy pits

Unfortunately, our consumption of lattes doesn’t magically make us smell amazing. But what if we slather on Native’s PSL deodorant…? The verdict says yes, with its 4.7 star rating on Amazon. Native is already one of the best natural deodorant brands in the pit game, so there’s no reason not to give this go and put your Old Spice in seasonal storage.

Dough moodier than a pre-teen

That take-and-bake Pillsbury cookie dough infused with festive, food-dyed pumpkins and bats is a seasonal classic, but we’re trying to avoid eating those cookies every day till December 1. It’s time to elevate our sweet tooth with cookie dough that offers “mood support” to get us through a long-ass week. The pumpkin spice flavor of edible cookie dough by DEUX uses a combination of reishi, ginseng, and chocolate chunks to knock out your case of the sads while also serving as bougie stoner-food fodder. Be a heathen and eat from the jar, or channel your inner Martha and bake actual cookies—it does both, folks.

Non-basic bevs

When we say “pumpkin spice,” you say “latte.” But the best way to sip the flavor may very well include ABV. Hard coffee brand Rebel has a warm, chocolatey, pumpkin spice latte infused with booze, and you already know how we feel about fall brewskies. Shipyard’s Smashed Pumpkin is the big-bodied pale ale we need on our bevy repertoire, with its nutmeg notes. The brewer also has a pumpkin-spice hard seltzer??? OK! Finally, our pupils dilated for this cider infused with apples, pumpkin, and chai by Downeast. That’s one way to celebrate Christian girl autumn [Sent from my Satanic dungeon].

Make your pores festive

Pumpkins can do more than flavor your beer. The enzyme-rich gourd is a workhorse in skincare— this super-popular pumpkin face mask by Peter Thomas Roth is a skin resurfacer that exfoliates, peels, and polishes a dull and aging complexion—very on brand for Halloween. Oh, and don’t worry, it has a signature PSL scent, too.

Pumpkin-spiced crotch

Body-hugging boxer briefs with “pumpkin spice” plastered on the crotch—tis truly the season. They may not be scratch ‘n sniff, but need we say more?

May pumpkin spice be with you, always.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Martha Stewart Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies $34.99 at Shop Canopy Buy Now

Duke Cannon Basic Ass Pumpkin Spice Latte Soap $9.50 at Duke Cannon Buy Now

Eclectic Lady Pumpkin Spice Massage Oil $21.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Native Native Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant $24.00 at Amazon Buy Now

DEUX Pumpkin Spice Dough $15.00 at Deux Buy Now

Shipyard Shipyard Pumpkin Head Hard Seltzer $11.99 at Drizly Buy Now

Shipyard Shipyard Smashed Pumpkin $11.99 at Drizly Buy Now

Downeast Pumpkin Cider $19.99 at Drizly Buy Now

Rebel Rebel Hard Coffee Pumpkin Spice Latte $9.99 at Total Wine Buy Now

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask $60.00 at Sephora Buy Now