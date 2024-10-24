The 9 Best Rabbit Vibrators (That You’re Going to Want to Hop On)

So, you’re looking for a new vibrator. While that may seem like a simple enough quest, the modern world is filled with every conceivable variation of the vibrator that one’s horny mind could think of, from air-powered clit-sucking vibes to remote-controlled panty vibrators.

While this is a blessing on the path of sexual adventure, it also makes finding the right vibrator for your body and your desires a little more challenging. If you don’t feel like having to choose between clitoral and G-spot Os—then you’ll want to opt for a rabbit vibrator, a classic, go-to toy known for its ability to provide blended orgasms.

Videos by VICE

What makes a vibrator a rabbit vibrator? Luxury sex toy company LELO spells it out.

“It’s characterized by a unique design consisting of two key components,” says the brand. “The internal shaft is insertable and designed to stimulate the G-spot. Simultaneously, the external stimulator, typically shaped like a rabbit ear, rests externally against the clitoris so both clitoris and G-spot are stimulated at the same time.”

Still, there are plenty of riffs on the classic design. Here are some of the best rabbit vibrators, from the traditional solo toy to couples’ versions and more.

a quick look at the best rabbit vibrators

what went into selection

The vibes on this list are all body-safe and made from some of the best sex toy brands out there, aka brands we actually trust. Trust established and accounted for, what really went into this selection was accounting for all the different sensations rabbit vibrators can deliver, from clit-sucking rabbit vibrators to rabbit vibrators that have rotating shafts.

What you want from your vibrator is the only thing that matters. Therefore, we put together this eclectic selection of toys to help you get there.

Best anatomically inclusive rabbit vibrator – SORAYA 2

No two bodies are exactly the same. When sex toy companies factor that truth into their design, the difference shows. That’s why we love this rabbit vibrator that’s more anatomically inclusive. When LELO approached making the SORAYA 2, the brand designed the external stimulator to be more ergonomic.

“The fully-flexible smaller arm has been reengineered to a more comfortable angle, so it adapts perfectly to every body type,” says the brand. The toy has also been made softer, smoother, and more flexible, helping it feel more adaptable to you.

In one review, a Winnipeg customer praises the toy’s flexibility. “I needed to replace my old rabbit….and this is a delightful choice. The flexible ‘rabbit’ part hits me exactly where I need it to, and the slow burn of the continuous setting is PERFECT.” An Australia customer calls it “sublime.”

Best rabbit vibrator For CLit Stimulation- Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibrator

When Fifty Shades of Grey first launched its sex toy line a few years ago, VICE sex toy reviewer Mary Francis Knapp had her reservations. However, in her review of the Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibrator, she broke down how her expectations had been proven wrong—in all the best ways possible.

“The biggest surprise for me was actually enjoying the clitoral rabbit-eared stimulator, which I usually forgo on other vibrators, because that much direct clitoral stimulation can be painful, or else steal the show when I’m trying to go for a blended orgasm instead,” she said. “But let me break this down for you: The silicone is so velvety soft on this boi, and the rabbit ears are so long (and slightly bendy), that they will literally bend over backwards onto your clitoris with a kind of sentient pressure.”

Meanwhile, Amazon customer Lisa says, “Let’s just say I had multiple orgasms within minutes.”

Best rabbit vibrator for different intensity levels – Womanizer Duo 1

Unlike the previous two rabbit vibes, the Womanizer Duo 1 is a clit sucking rabbit vibrator, using the brand’s signature Pleasure Air Technology, which creates pulsating, massaging air vibrations that stimulate nerve-endings without ever coming into direct contact with your body. This part of the toy has 12 different intensity levels, while the G-spot massager has 10. One of the best features here is that each can be controlled separately, giving you the power to find the exact sensation that feels the best for you.

“Looks like a spaceship out of Star Trek, yes, and it will admittedly send you into outer space,” writes Lorae. “I’ve always been the person who prefers the real deal, but with my friend currently living 2000 miles away from me, this became almost a necessity. Yes, [nearly] $200 is a lot to spend, but trust me, you will quickly discover that it was worth every ridiculous penny.”

Most Versatile Rabbit Vibrator – Tracy’s Dog Beta Rabbit 3-in-1 Sucking, Swing Vibrator

The Beta Rabbit 3-in-1 Sucking, Swing Vibrator isn’t your basic rabbit vibrator: Made from soft silicone and with an ergonomic design, the shaft of this rabbit vibrator gives a stroking sensation that you can experience at 10 different intensity levels. Meanwhile, it also has clit-sucking technology that operates in three different suction modes.

How does it work? The brand says, “Our innovative Air Flow Tech [is] turning up the heat in just the right ways. With every suction, it locks in on your pleasure zones, creating a pulsating rhythm that never misses.”

One reviewer, Chelsea says the toy was a “fast favorite,” adding, “I haven’t seen my wife have that intense of an orgasm in a very long time.”

Best rabbit vibrator With Swirling Beads – Playboy Pleasure On Repeat

VICE contributor Tabitha Britt swears by this Rabbit vibe from Playboy Pleasure, calling it “without a doubt […] one of the best [rabbit vibrators] out there.”

In her guide to the best vibrators, Tabitha rounded up all the best toys that she has collected as a full-time sex writer—and this one tops her list. She highlights the On Repeat’s inclusion of “the original rabbit’s swirling beads, except they’re at the tip rather than the shaft.” The beads, which rotate around the toy’s tip in 3 selectable speeds, create a distinct sensation that Tabitha says “feel unlike anything else when gently pressed against my G-spot.”

It’s also got the classic flexible bunny ears at the clitoral vibrator component, which itself has 10 speeds and components, and is capable of gentle enough settings that you “won’t accidentally burn your clit off.”

This affordable rabbit vibrator – Lovehoney Mantric Rabbit Vibrator

Sex toys don’t always have to be expensive. If you want something budget-friendly that’s not cheaply made, the Lovehoney Mantric Rabbit Vibrator is a more affordable rabbit vibrator at just under $80. Plus, it has the classic “rabbit” design. With 10 different intensity levels and a curved design, the toy has earned a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It’s also waterproof and fully submergible, so it’s one of the best rabbit vibrators for solo pay in the bath or shower.

Best rabbit vibrator couples sex toy – We-Vibe Sync O Couples Vibrator & Nova 2 Rabbit Vibrator

Whether you’re new to sex toys and want to get yourself some top-quality basics or you’re just adding to your bag of tricks, this bundle from We-Vibe is one of the best picks for couples.

For starters, it’s just a plain good deal. If you were to buy these toys (the We-Vibe Sync O Couples Vibrator and the Nova 2 Rabbit Vibrator ) separately, you would spend over $300. Bunded, you save $32 and only spend $286. Both toys are app-controlled, so it’s easier to include your partner in on the fun. One reviewer, Jonathan, says its his girlfriend’s favorite toy, while Tim says he bought it for his wife and “it works every time.”

This Best-Seller from Lovehoney – Jessica Rabbit Vibrator

Made from Phthalate-Free, hot pink soft plastic, the Lovehoney Jessica Rabbit Vibrator is definitely one of the flashier toys on this list. However, it’s not just its design that makes it stand out. Unlike the others on this list, this rabbit vibrator has a rotating shaft. With nearly 3,000 reviews and a 4+ star rating, the Jessica Rabbit is a Lovehoney customer favorite.

For many customers, its the vibrator’s size that stands out. Grace says, “[I] love the colour and girth of the toy; it’s not too wide and gives great pleasure.” Another says it’s the “perfect size.” What size is it? The toy’s insertable length is 5-inches, with a 5.5 inch circumference.

Best rabbit vibrator strap on – Lovehoney Desire Luxury Vibrating Strapless Strap On Dildo

For a different kind of couple’s play, there’s the Lovehoney Desire Luxury Vibrating Strapless Strap On Dildo. How does it work? “The strapless strap-on is held in place by the wearer’s Kegel muscles by inserting the shorter of the two shafts,” says the brand. Once you find the best fit and angle that works for both people, you can start exploring the different vibration patterns and speeds. (8 and 12 respectively). The brand recommends this rabbit vibrator for same-sex and pegging adventures alike—plus lots of lube.

Solo or partnered, go forth and spread those good vibes.