The Best Rain Jackets and Boots Under $100, Because Being Cold and Wet Sucks

For many parts of America, it’s been a summer of bad weather, for the most part, and fall’s not looking much better. If you’ve been putting off picking up a raincoat-rain boot combo, this is the sign you’ve been waiting for [wrings out wool socks].

Now, some of you might be umbrella people—which, bougie—but we’d rather not keep sprinting through showers to buy a new shitty, five-dollar bodega umbrella every time it drizzles. Plus, we know we’ll just end up angry, shoving its broken, spindly carcass into a trash can after a light breeze completely destroys it. (Not all umbrellas suck, of course, but so many can’t even make it through one rainy season.)

Just because raincoats and rain boots are functional doesn’t mean they’re strictly business. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to look like a giant condom or a regular-sized dork when you don your wet weather gear. (Though, we’re not sure why you wouldn’t wanna look like a condom, they’re pretty slick these days.) The advantages to wearing rain boots are many—consider how many times you’ve had to walk around with wet, sloshy shoes all day after miscalculating that puddle-jump when crossing the street. Imagine being able to confidently strut through pools of rancid sewer water while the rest of the sidewalkers timidly tiptoe around it like gazelles at a watering hole. Now, couple that with the hands-free, liberating feeling of sporting a waterproof raincoat, and you’ll know approximately what it’s like to win an Olympic gold medal, or finally receive your fake mortician’s certificate in the mail. So gear up with some of our favorite, affordable picks of the best rain jackets and rain boots for under a hundred dollars.

The Best Rain Jackets Under $100

You’re a giant S’well bottle

This ReNew Military Parka is calling our names. We love the front pockets; it’s going to keep you warm on a cold, rainy day; and it’ll match all of your other clothes, which are also black. It’s also made with 100 percent recycled polyester and dyed with bluesign-approved dyes—which are safer for dyehouse workers and better for the environment—so you can dap up Mother Earth next time you run into her at brunch.

The scent of diesel fuel excites you

Go easy on the inhalants, Tucker. This Storm Defender Hooded Jacket by Carhartt fits closer to your body, keeping you warmer and drier, and has front zip pockets to store your phone, wallet, and knick knacks. It also features Storm Defender waterproof breathable technology, which—according to Carhartt—”stops rain, but lets sweat escape through a breathable membrane, so you can work through a storm.”

Normcore is in again

We get it: You’re all about function. Well, you’re not alone—over 17,000 reviewers are on your side, and they gave this Columbia Watertight Jacket a 4.5-star average rating—probably because of the sleek, no-nonsense look, the durable nylon shell, and the elastic cuffs. Oh, and it rolls up into itself for easy packing and storage.

They were all out of dusters

Bummer, but this rubberized padded rain coat in charcoal by ASOS is as good of a substitute as you’re going to find. Make it part of your very sick, very tight outfit by pairing it with a sweatshirt and a cool-kid beanie like this model does, or just wear nothing underneath and let the cool supermarket air refresh your nethers.

The internet suddenly loves frogs…

… So cash in on the amphibian clout! It’s time to pick up this FROGG TOGGS Classic Pro Action Waterproof Breathable Rain Jacket. It’s a mouthful, but it’s also sleek, has more than 1,700 crazy-good reviews, is made with wind-resistant and lightweight material, and features an adjustable, tuck-away hood and an open-waist design to ensure a secure and comfortable fit—and it’s super-affordable and comes in RealTree, to match your Crocs. Plus, “frog” is in the name, so you can finally be a hot, alt Instagram person.

The Best Rain Boots Under $100

Tried and true

You’ve probably seen people stomping around in these bad boys during thunderstorms, and for good reason—these are the OG rain boots that everyone from crusty punks to empire-building girlbosses can enjoy. This handcrafted, fully waterproof pair is made with fewer rubber layers than the flagship boot for a more lightweight feel, and the glossy black finish “seamlessly blends practicality and style for a chic wet weather look,” the description reads. We happen to agree.

City chic

Everyone needs a sturdy pair of Chelsea boots, and these from basics giant Everlane also happen to be waterproof. “Don’t let the rain steal your thunder,” the product description reads (why didn’t we think of that?), and we won’t, Everlane. Instead, we’ll rock these suckers and relish in the flexible, easy-to-clean rubber and the by-design extra room for thick, comfy socks.

So you want to be an astronaut

Well, this is a good first step. These wader-looking shoe covers are great if you can’t wear rain boots to wherever you’re headed, and don’t wanna wreck up your nice shoes. (Just tell people they’re the latest drop from Balenciaga.) They also feature a full-length zipper, non-slip rubber bottoms, and heel reflectors.

Did you think we’d forget?

If you did, you obviously haven’t been paying attention. We’ve decided we lowkey (or highkey) stan Crocs, and these All Cast Rain Boots are no exception. One reviewer mused that the boots are “Very comfortable standing in the mud,” and mentioned that “they did not get sucked off my feet while walking through the sticky mud unlike some people. It was great sport standing with a beer watching the amount of people losing their wellies and falling over in the mud.” They’re also made with the “Iconic Crocs Comfort,” because of course they are.

If this got you going, wait until you find out about Gorpcore.

