11 Reading Chairs So Comfy You Might Actually Finish a Book

It’s hard enough to focus on a book without getting pulled out of the reading zone every five minutes by your not-so-comfy couch. How can you get into a good flow if you constantly need to reposition yourself?

For the sake of your mind and your ass, consider getting a dedicated reading chair. In this article, we break down the best options, highlighting the best deals and what makes them special so you can finally dive into your favorite novel or spicy audiobook for hours on end.

Our number one pick is the HollyHOME Modern Fabric Lazy Chair for its great price tag, amazing oversized design, and absurd level of comfort. But check out these other options, too, and soon you’ll be so deep into your next book you’ll think Colleen Hoover owes you residuals.

What makes a great reading chair

The right reading chair will make you so cozy that you forget you’re not actually in the book you’re reading. It will be comfortable but durable, and it will be relatively small yet versatile enough to allow you to read in multiple positions.

While all reading chairs are designed for you to sit on them, they don’t all just want your butt. Some, like the Welnow Lazy Chair, come with ottomans so you can rest your feet while you read, while others, like the Benchmaster Recliner Chair with Ottoman Footrest, recline for added support.

Whether they lean back, forward, or sideways, reading chairs focus on one task: making you comfy. Let’s cozy up and look at the best reading chairs on the market.

The best overall reading chair – HollyHOME Modern Fabric Large Lazy Chair

The HollyHOME Modern Fabric Large Lazy Chair is the best overall reading chair for a number of reasons. It’s one of the more affordable options on this list. It comes in more colors than we can count. And its overall design and cotton fabric mean you can read comfortably for hours.

The HollyHOME has a respectable 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 4,500 reviews. One reviewer wrote, “So soft and colorful! It’s perfect and holds a good deal of weight. Comfortable to sleep in too! Very quick set up!” Not only can you read a book in the HollyHOME Lazy Chair, you can even fall asleep in it with your partner! If you have a partner, that is…

Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or dating one of the characters in the book you’re reading (I still miss you, Jacob from Twilight), The HollyHOME is an excellent reading chair that will remind you that even when life sucks, reading doesn’t.

Best reclining – Benchmaster Recliner Chair with Ottoman Footrest

While a couple of the reading chairs on this list recline, none do it with the grace and gravitas of the Benchmaster Recliner Chair with Ottoman Footrest. It has a higher price tag than our previous two entries, and the Benchmaster’s quality reflects it. This reclining reading chair also comes with an ottoman so you can lean back and kick your feet up while you’re in your favorite book.

Some of the Benchmaster’s best features include its 360-degree swivel, solid wood Walnut finish base, and adjustable depth. You can change the depth from 28 to 40 inches, allowing you to sink into your chair and whatever you’re reading.

The Benchmaster has great reviews on Amazon and even comes with an Amazon Choice badge. One reviewer wrote, “Excellent chair that is both comfortable and stylish. Well worth the money when compared to similar chairs.”

If you want to lean back and relax while you do some light reading, or you have to lean back and relax because the book you’re on is crazy intense, the Benchmaster Recliner Chair with Ottoman Footrest is an excellent choice.

Eames chair dupe – Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman Replica

If chairs could be mythical, the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman would have legends told about it for centuries. This is the Louis Vuitton of reading chairs, the Wagyu Beef of something to sit on, the Rolls Royce of leaning back and putting your feet up.

Original Eames chairs can cost more than $5,000, creating a healthy submarket for quality replicas. Companies like Sohnne produce Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman Replicas faithfully, allowing you to park your keister on the legendary chair for less than $1,000.

The Eames chair is as comfortable as its price would suggest, replica or not, as one Redditor wrote, “It bridges this perfect line between lounging and sitting that is perfect for reading a book, chatting, or watching a movie without being so reclined you fall asleep”.

The Eames Lounge Chair Replica is closer to a piece of art than a reading chair, and yet it’s one of the best reading chairs in the world. It’s comfort, build quality, and overall design are second to none. It’s no wonder why so many chairs want to copy Charles and Ray Eames’ design 68 years later.

Best chair and a half – Harmony Chair and a Half

The Harmony Chair and a Half is so cozy that it might be hard to stay awake while you’re reading. Its extended size, extra plush feel, and soft throw pillows are a recipe for disaster for anyone who hates feeling soft and warm inside. The chair also comes in nearly hundreds of colors, allowing you to match it with your furniture or the cover of your favorite book!

The extra half-length gives you so many options when you’re reading. You can sit normally, hang your feet off to one side, or even sit criss-cross-apple-sauce like your hips and knees don’t hurt at all.

If you want a cheat-code of a chair, check out the Harmony Chair and a Half. It doesn’t have some of the bells and whistles like the other choices on our list, but if you want a normal reading chair with a little extra umph, the Harmony Chair and a Half is the reading chair for you.

Best for small spaces – MAXYOYO Sherpa Bean Bag Chair

Sometimes, you have to squeeze your reading nook into the corner of your bedroom. The MAXYOYO Sherpa Bean Bag Chair is the best reading chair for small spaces because of its small size, super comfortable design and material, and versatile usage.

Your book isn’t the only thing filled with good stuff as the MAXYOYO Sherpa Bean Bag has shredded high-density foam on the inside, which helps retain its shape and provides excellent support. The foam is also very adaptable, allowing the Sherpa Bean Bag to change as you change seating positions.

The MAXYOYO Sherpa Bean Bag Chair is great for space-conscious buyers. It can fit anywhere in your house, apartment, or even under your stairs if you read Harry Potter-style. Check out the Sherpa Bean Bag Chair if you want the best small reading chair.

Best budget chair – Welnow Comfy Saucer Chair

Saucer chairs are some of the best reading chairs thanks to their versatile design. You can sit on your butt, lean back with your feet on a stool, or even lay sideways thanks to their rounded shape. No matter how you sit, the Welnow Comfy Saucer Chair will have you feeling warm and cozy, and it comes at a great price.

At the time of writing, the Welnow Comfy Saucer Chair is under $100, making it one of the most affordable options on our list. It doesn’t sacrifice quality to reach that price tag, either. As one reviewer commented, “This chair is so comfy and almost therapeutic! 😆 I love the soft cocoon feeling while I settle in with a good book.”

This saucer chair is the perfect option for a reader who wants to dedicate their funds to books, bookshelves, and maybe a signed copy of ACOTAR.

Best accent chair – Lohoms Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair

The Lohoms Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair is an excellent pick for a reader who values style. Thanks to its great price, leather and fabric options, and elegant minimalist design, it’s one of the best accent chairs around.

At less than $150 at the time of writing, the Modern Accent Chair from Lohoms is one of the most affordable on this list. You can accent your living room, den, or reading room without breaking the bank. It’s also easy to assemble, letting you read your books and not the instruction manual.

The microfiber linen fabric makes it easy to wipe your tears off when reading a tearjerker. It has solid wood construction, so you can throw it across the room when your favorite character dies (kidding: definitely don’t throw it). Take a look at the Lohoms Mid-Century Modern for a sturdy accent chair fit for any room.

Best Barcelona chair replica – Barcelona Chair Replica

Like the Eames, the Barcelona is another storied piece of furniture. It was designed in 1929 for Spanish Royalty, and nearly 100 years later, the chair is still incredibly popular. And like the Eames chair, original Barcelona chairs can cost upwards of $8,000. Sohnne has premium replicas for nearly an eighth of the price, allowing you to get a regal throne of a reading chair without breaking the bank.

The Barcelona Chair Replica from Sohnne is sleek and simple and comes in four different colors. 304-grade stainless steel supports the chair as well, allowing you to sit normally or lounge across it without breaking the Barcelona Chair.

If you’re looking for a conversation piece and a reading chair all in one, the Barcelona Chair replica is an excellent addition to your reading nook/bedroom/wherever you read. Check this chair out if you want a historic piece of furniture at a fraction of the cost.

Best reading Togo sofa dupe – Microfiber Leather Standard Bean Bag Chair

The Microfiber Leather Standard Bean Bag Chair is a super comfortable reading chair that comes in a variety of colors. It’s another great choice for a couple of readers, or an even better choice for a single reader who wants as much room as they can get.

The Bean Bag chair is filled with soft foam that conforms to your body, regardless of how you’re seated. It also resists scratches and stains, so it will look as good as new for a while. Without armrests on the side, you’re free to lay across the bean bag both vertically and horizontally.

Most reading chairs are rigid and really only allow you to read in one or two positions. The Microfiber Leather Standard Bean Bag Chair couldn’t be more different, giving you the freedom and comfort to read in whatever position you like.

Best reading hammock – Hammock Chair with Stand

The Hammock Chair with Stand is one of the freshest reading “chairs” we’re featuring today. At only $120 at the time of writing, it’s also one of the most affordable. You can set this lightweight hammock up inside or outside for a unique and breezy reading experience.

The hammock comes in a variety of colors so you can pick the right combination for your space. It’s also the best reading chair on this list for books about life at sea if you can get someone to push you while you read. That’s a joke, but this hammock is seriously comfy no matter what you’re reading.

It takes less than 10 minutes to set up and can be used indoors or outdoors, making it one of the most versatile options on this list.

Outdoor reading – Terrain Heated Camping Chair

Who says you need to read indoors? The Terrain Heated Camping Chair is the perfect reading chair for when you want to climb Mt. Everest but refuse to put down the latest Lauren Roberts. Or, more realistically, when you want to read in the backyard on a chilly day.

Instead of hauling one of your nice chairs outside (or using a folding chair, boo), the Terrain Heated Camping Chair is a durable and comfortable option. It comes with three heating modes with up to nine hours of heat, letting you read in a comfortable warmth even in frigid conditions. It also has a handy carrying bag for portability and easy storage.

As a camping chair, the Terrain Heated Camping Chair might be an unusual addition to our list, but it’s certainly a welcome one. It’s the best option for outdoor reading thanks to its easy-to-clean design, durable build quality, and heating modes. Just don’t forget to charge your chair before you go out.