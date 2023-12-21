The Best Sites to Get Refurbished Tech for Less

Why does all the best tech have to cost an arm and a leg? We mean, we get it, but all those expensive hunks of plastic, chipboards, and metal (aka laptops), ultra-savvy smart vacuums, and noise-canceling headphones put a dent in our imaginary Prada wallet. Your phone works perfectly fine, but once a new model drops, you might find yourself craving an upgrade. Or maybe you’re in the market for a new computer, but get hives at the sight of a $2,200 price tag.

It’s a good thing we’re shopping experts over here at VICE. After years spent rummaging through clown figurines and vinyl bins at yard sales, we’ve finally graduated to the big dogs of worth-it used goods. That’s right—we’re talking about refurbished tech. What are refurbished products? They’re pre-owned goods but have been lovingly restored to like-new condition. As long as you’re buying from a reputable retailer, there’s no reason not to save money by purchasing refurbished tech, especially if you’re cool with last year’s (still very good) model.

Desperate to get your hands on a Theragun Mini at a price cut? A Sonos soundbar for IMAX surround sound? Perhaps an Apple iPad for a more affordable travel companion that ain’t a significant other? You’re about to have a field day. We found the finest devices and gadgets from your fave tech brands that have been thoroughly tested and inspected to ensure the quality is still top-notch—so here are the best places to buy refurbished tech.

B&H

The idea of going anywhere near Penn Station is enough to send a shiver up the spine of any New Yorker. But as it turns out, tech superstore B&H also has a rad selection of used tech online that you can browse from the comfort of your outer-borough apartment. You can find a wide array of refurbished Apple MacBooks, iPads, TVs, cameras, projectors, and more at jaw-dropping discounts—and all without having to come home smelling like Sbarro.

Bose

Its headphones have helped us combat our airplane ear, block out the haters, and slip into a deep trance. Now you can get Bose tech at a steeply discounted 50% off, while still retaining the quality the brand is known for. Each refurbished product is rigorously tested and has a 90-day risk-free trial period. You can find the popular QuietComfort 45 headphones, SoundLink speakers, earbuds, and more in like-new pre-owned condition for major savings.

Dyson

Dyson, maker of incredible vacuums, hair dryers, air purifiers, and other home tech, has a whole outlet site that you probably didn’t even know about. Each machine featured has been serviced, thoroughly cleaned, and tested to ensure its performance is top-notch. You can find everything ranging from the TikTok-viral Airwrap and its iconic cordless vacuums to air purifying fans for crazily discounted prices.

Sonos

Sonos’s highly coveted soundbars and speakers typically cost a pretty penny. But if you wanna seriously upgrade your home audio setup without the guilt of dropping big bucks, its refurbished lineup will save you some hard-earned clams. A portion of all refurbished sales are also given to high-impact nonprofits focused on environment preservation and restoration, so hug a tree while getting some high-quality tech for up to $170 off.

Therabody

Therabody is a cult fave in the health and wellness space thanks to its innovative Theraguns, those super-popular massage guns for kneading muscles, boosting exercise recovery, and decreasing pain. The brand also makes an array of lesser-known but just-as-amazing lifestyle tech, such as the eye-massaging Smart Goggles and the skincare-oriented TheraFace. There’s a whole section on Therabody’s site dedicated to its refurbished tech, including the editor-fave Smart Goggles to Theragun Mini.

Go ahead, save that moolah.

