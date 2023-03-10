VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Shopping

The Best Rings for Men (Who Want to Rule Them All)

By

The 29 Best Rings for Men
Share:

Unless you’re a married man (or you’re a hobbit on a cross-country journey that terminates at the fires of Mount Doom), there’s a good chance you, a dude, have never considered integrating rings into your personal style. Honestly it’s never been a better time to add a little bling to your fingers; it’s true—hot men wear rings, from rappers to mob bosses to motorcycle bros. Sure, pulling this off successfully is a balancing act—you’re going for A$AP Rocky, not Criss Angel—but now that more men are building out their own jewelry rotation, there’s also a lot more variety out there.

Still not convinced? We’ve got references—whether you identify with A$AP Rocky’s high-fashion steeze, or vibe with Harry Styles’ gender-non-conforming fits; cool dudes have been rocking jewelry for decades, from Jimi Hendrix to Tupac to Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz. These are the best rings for turning your spring/summer wardrobe up to 11; since you’re making a statement, don’t be afraid to challenge convention. While mixing metals used to be a faux pas, now a mashup of silvers, golds and gemstones are the look du jour (regardless of what color your watch is). Feel free to pick out jewelry that speaks to you. When in doubt,  you can never go wrong with a few signature pieces that stay in your regular rotation. No matter what style you identify with, whether you’re a minimalist, a skater, or even a die-hard GWAR fan, here’s a few of our editors’ favorite rings for men.

Gold rings for men

A classic for a reason, gold jewelry tends to go with everything so you don’t have to think too hard about whether or not you’re clashing. For everyday, go with a simple design like a subtly branded chain link. Once you’ve locked down the basics, then start piling on the skulls, pearl-adorned, and pinky rings for more festive occasions.

Silver rings for men

Silver is great if you work with your hands or are really active, since the material tends to look even better with scratches and patina (whereas gold’s lighter shade shows off more imperfections). Make sure you know your ring sizes for different fingers so you can build a full roster of rings for your hands. A combination of more delicate, simple pieces on your pinky or index fingers look even better when accompanied by a big statement ring or two on your actual ring fingers.

Black rings for men

We get it: You’re a minimalist. Your closet consists of black, navy, and charcoal, and you don’t consider yourself a flashy dresser. You can still accessorize without all the sparkle. Titanium, gunmetal, and unpolished sterling silver are a great way to add visual interest without looking “flashy.”

Signet rings

If you Google “famous wearers of signet rings” the results are a group of elite gentlemen: Steve McQueen, Michael Caine, Frank Sinatra, Winston Churchill… need I say more? Traditionally used as a person’s seal or signature (hence, “signet”), signet rings were a way to show off who you were, where you were from and—frankly—how important you were. Today, a signet ring is a pure power symbol, alerting anyone in your path that this man knows how to dress, and if a man can dress himself, he can probably do a lot of other things well, if you know what I mean (wink).

Unique men’s rings

Many of the aforementioned badasses who rock jewelry lean on a signature statement piece or two—whether that’s a giant silver fly, an engraved DAD ring, or a teeny tiny butterfly. If you’re trying to get flashy, this is the way to help an everyday fit pop off, kings. Find an interesting piece that speaks to your inner self and rock it every damn day.

Speaking of rings….they make ‘em for your dong too.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.

Heritage Ring
Miansai

Heritage Ring

$165.00 at Miansi

Buy Now
band ring with 14k gold plate
ASOS DESIGN

14k Gold Plated Band

$18.00 at ASOS

Buy Now
Darwin chainlink ring
A.P.C.

Darwin chainlink ring

$108.00 at Farfetch

Buy Now
Medius Skull ring
Northskull

Medius Skull ring

$178.00 at Farfetch

Buy Now
Gothic Date Ring
CustomJWL

Gothic Date Ring

$60.00 at Etsy

Buy Now
Gold Curb Chain Ring
IN GOLD WE TRUST PARIS

Gold Curb Chain Ring

$105.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
MARIA B GEMMA SILV CHAIN RNG
Maria Black

Gemma Silver Chain Ring

$75.00 at Farfetch

Buy Now
knot-design ring
Acne Studios

Knot-Design Ring

$250.00 at Farfetch

Buy Now
Rose Thorn sterling silver ring
Shaun Leane

Rose Thorn Sterling Silver Ring

$191.00 at Matches Fashion

Buy Now
Sterling Silver Link Chain Ring
LUHE

Sterling Silver Link Chain Ring

$29.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Silver Skinny Barbed Wire Ring
Stolen Girlfriends Club

Silver Skinny Barbed Wire Ring

$100.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
DEAD HEAD RING
Maple x The Grateful Dead

Dead Head Ring

$145.00 at Bodega

Buy Now
Nude Ring
Wacko Maria

Nude Ring

$228.00 at Bodega

Buy Now
Signet Ring
Enhong

Signet Ring

$14.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
DY CLASSIC BAND RING IN BLACK TITANIUM
David Yurman

DY Classic Band Ring in Black Titanium

$375.00 at David Yurman

Buy Now
Gunmetal Stonewall 4 Ring
CHIN TEO

Gunmetal Stonewall 4 Ring

$220.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Missoma Engravable Octa-Signet Ring
Missoma

Engravable Octa-Signet Ring

$106.00 at Farfetch

Buy Now
Gold Fuck Off Ring
CurrentprojectLA

Gold Fuck Off Ring

$22.50 at Etsy

Buy Now
Gold 'They/Them' Pronoun Ring
Tanner Fletcher

Gold 'They/Them' Pronoun Ring

$175.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Oval Gemstone Signet Ring
Mejuri

Oval Gemstone Signet Ring

$128.00 at Mejuri

Buy Now
Red Signet Ring
Dries Van Noten

Red Signet Ring

$280.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Natural Selection Signet
Maple

Natural Selection Signet

$270.00 at Bodega

Buy Now
Dad polished-finish ring
Maria Black

Dad Polished-Finish Ring

$120.00 at Farfetch

Buy Now
Bugs Ring
DSQUARED2

Bugs Ring

$235.00 at Dsqaured2

Buy Now
barcode ring
VTMNTS

Barcode Ring

$529.00 at End Clothing

Buy Now
rollie-chain ring
Ambush

Rollie-Chain Ring

$310.00 at Farfetch

Buy Now
Ball-Chain Ring
Ambush

Ball-Chain Ring

$245.00 at Farfetch

Buy Now
Papillon Ring
Needles

Papillon Ring

$272.00 at Bodega

Buy Now
Tagged:
, , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE