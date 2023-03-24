The Best Rolling Luggage (for Traveling Smarter, not Harder)

If you’re anything like us, you’re preparing for a jam-packed season of never-ending weddings, bachelor parties, and hedonistic weekend trips, and that ratty suitcase hiding at the top of your closet is probably the last thing on your mind… that is, until you’re packing for said travel and the handle of your carry-on flies off when you try to get it down from its resting place. Now you’re screwed and either have to struggle through the entire trip with scrubby luggage or shoulder indentations from a heavy duffel bag, or run to TJ Maxx six hours before your flight trying to decide between a violently teal suitcase or a hardshell emblazoned with stars and stripes ( at least there won’t be any confusion at baggage claim?). As we all know, running through the airport is a million times easier and more comfortable when your luggage is on happy, slippery, swiveling wheels, which is why a smooth-gliding rolling suitcase is so clutch—and necessary.

Don’t panic—we did the thinking ahead for you, and have gone ahead and narrowed down the absolute best rolling luggage for getting you through your travels with as little stress and anxiety as possible. Whether you just need some cheap luggage that won’t fall apart after one use or are ready to splurge on some luxury luggage, these are the best carry-ons and checked bags with wheels. Hey, no one wants to be that person re-packing their bag on the floor of the airport to avoid paying an overweight bag fee.

Away luggage

By now, we’re pretty sure everyone and their great-aunt has heard about Away, and for good reason. The brand was really the first direct-to-consumer luggage brand that reimagined the way we travel. Not only is it sleek, streamlined and design-forward, the luggage also features details commonly found in luxury brands for a fraction of the price like a light-weight hard outer shell, those highly coveted 360-degree spinner wheels, a combination lock and a laundry bag. After eight years on the market, the brand is still thriving, which goes to show that Away’s bags hold up. While the classic suitcases feature a durable, lightweight polycarbonate shell (The Carry-On is seven pounds and The Medium is under 10), Away also offers all of its rolling luggage in aluminum, for less than half the price of other luxury brands.

Amazon Basics luggage

If you don’t have a ton of cheddar to throw at a new suitcase (crypto is down/you went all in on an MLM), no prob—Amazon Basics makes a shockingly sturdy line of hardside spinner luggage that has over 39,000 reviews and a rating of 4.6 stars. One ecstatic reviewer who’s owned the luggage for over four years commented, “I’m really glad I didn’t spend the extra money… they’ve been thrown all over the world by airlines (and us) and still work and function great. No cracking, no visible scratching, no fading, no broken zippers, wheels, or handles.” We’d call that a ringing endorsement.

Beis luggage

If you haven’t yet heard of Beis as a premium travel brand, it’s probably because they first went viral for their insanely practical diaper bags. Before you start scrolling, we’ll tell you why that’s actually a great place to start when designing all sorts of travel bags and luggage. Not only has Beis thought of every possible detail—including cushioned handles, stain-resistant materials, and a built-in weight indicator so there are no surprises once you get to check-in. In addition to polycarbonate luggage, Beis also makes an ingenious collapsible soft-sided roller that flattens down to 6.5 inches in thickness for super-easy stowing. Did we mention all of Beis’ products come with a lifetime warranty?

Calpak luggage

Sick of seeing everyone rolling the same drab luggage? Without shelling out your entire paycheck for custom trunks or monogrammed baggage, we highly suggest scoping out the endless possibilities at Calpak. The new Trunk line features a faux-crocodile and leather strap embossed exterior that will make you look like you have a personal butler to fetch all your belongings. What’s that Jeeves? The Mini Carry-On is perfect for a weekend getaway to St. Tropez? We couldn’t agree more.

Coolife luggage

This highly rated Coolife set (with a 4.6-star rating from more than 22,000 reviews) from Amazon is perfect if you’re starting off fresh. Snag an entire four-piece set (which can all be stored inside each other like Russian nesting luggage) for under $250. With a dozen colors to choose from, built-in combination locks, and a two-year warranty, it’s almost insane not to buy this set.

July luggage

July makes #aesthetic luggage in a ton of unexpected colors that comes with all of the bells and whistles of competitor’s luggage—i.e. aerospace-grade German polycarbonate, SilentMove 360-spinning wheels, and an integrated TSA lock, with one big addition that other seem to be lacking—an ejectable battery that charges your devices with USB-C so now many how many times your flight is delayed, you don’t have to fight your fellow passengers for access to the single outlet at the gate.

Travelpro luggage

Ever wondered what brand makes those compact bags that flight attendants and pilots use? It’s Travelpro, and those pro picks are usually from the Maxlite super lightweight soft-sided collection. For just over $100, you can get the Underseat Tote that will undoubtedly fit wherever you need to smash it, even if you’re the last one to board the plane. Don’t worry about durability—it’s made with a stain-resistant and water-repellent polyester fabric with plenty of pockets and compartments for easily accessing important items like your passport and charging cables.

Au revoir, auf wiedersehen, and safe travels.

