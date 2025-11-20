Romantasy is basically fantasy that finally admitted what it really wanted: dragons, cursed crowns, and absolutely feral make-outs. It is romance first and quest second, where the emotional arc and the sex are just as important as the magic system. Publishers have spun up entire imprints around it, and between 2023 and 2024, the romantasy boom helped push sci-fi and fantasy sales up more than 40 percent, largely thanks to TikTok.

That’s how you end up with something like Fables & Flames, a full-on romantasy book gala happening this month near the Mall of America: three days of authors, panels, and a fantasy ball where hundreds of readers show up in gowns and elf ears to live out their favorite books in real time. It’s proof that this genre isn’t just an online niche anymore—it’s become its own mini culture.

Videos by VICE

MORE FROM BOOKTOK: Inside the World of Dark Romance, Where Serial Killer Is the New Sexy

If you are one of those people whose For You Page is a rotating carousel of leather-winged dragons, morally questionable fae boyfriends, and annotated maps, that’s BookTok at work. BookTok is TikTok’s book-obsessed subculture, where mostly young women post breathless reviews, cry on camera over fictional men, and slap “BookTok made me buy it” on everything from 2016 backlist titles to brand-new debuts. The hashtag has racked up hundreds of billions of views, and its word-of-mouth hype can launch unknown authors onto bestseller lists overnight and keep older titles selling years after release.

Authors like Sarah J. Maas and Rebecca Yarros have turned fae courts and dragon war colleges into mega-franchises, with “Fourth Wing” alone selling millions of copies, topping charts, and helping define the modern version of the genre. The result is an entire economy of “fairy porn,” cosplay balls, and entire TikTok subcultures dedicated to arguing about which shadow daddy is the hottest.

So if you are in your romantasy era and looking for the wildest, horniest stuff to read right now, these are five BookTok favorites to throw on your nightstand.

‘Fourth Wing’ by Rebecca Yarros

If you want to understand current romantasy brain, start here. “Fourth Wing” follows Violet Sorrengail, a physically fragile twenty-year-old who gets forced into a brutal dragon-rider war college where people die constantly, and the dragons are basically HR and executioners in one. The world is high-stakes military fantasy, but the real obsession fuel is the slow-burn, enemies-to-situationship-to-soulmate thing with Xaden, her broody, extremely stab-able commanding officer. TikTok turned this book into a phenomenon, sending it to the top of bestseller lists and helping kick off the current romantasy wave.

‘A Court of Mist and Fury’ by Sarah J. Maas

This is the book that turned a lot of people into romantasy believers and also into the kind of readers who have very strong opinions about fictional fae politics. “A Court of Mist and Fury” is the second book in the “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series and finds Feyre clawing her way back from trauma, trading one toxic relationship for a much healthier, hornier one with Rhysand, the High Lord of the Night Court. Read the first book before this, of course, but the sequel is just juicy, wall-to-wall tropes: found family, mental-health recovery, “I heard you screaming so I came,” and sex scenes that helped earn the series its “fairy porn” nickname.

‘The Serpent and the Wings of Night’ by Carissa Broadbent

Imagine “The Hunger Games,” but everyone is a vampire and also extremely hot. “The Serpent and the Wings of Night” follows Oraya, the human adopted daughter of a vampire king, who enters a deadly goddess-run tournament where losing means actual death, not just a bad Yelp review. To survive, she teams up with Raihn, a rival vampire whose whole vibe is “I might kill you or I might kiss you and I genuinely have not decided yet.” The romantasy here is dark, bloody, and very “we should not touch at all,” which of course means they absolutely will.

‘From Blood and Ash’ by Jennifer L. Armentrout

“From Blood and Ash” is what happens when you mash up forbidden priestess vibes, bodyguard romance, and a conspiracy board covered in red string and fangs. Poppy is the Maiden, a cloistered chosen one whose whole job is to stay pure and untouched until a mysterious, magical ceremony called the Ascension. Obviously, that plan explodes the moment she meets Hawke, the new guard who is way too charming for someone whose secrets could literally rewrite her entire world. It is violent, twisty, and extremely not fade-to-black once the clothes start coming off.

‘Powerless’ by Lauren Roberts

“Powerless” is the BookTok fairy tale where a creator went from hyping other people’s books to becoming one of the genre’s biggest new names. The story centers on Paedyn, an “Ordinary” girl faking psychic powers in a kingdom ruled by magic snobs, and Kai, the lethal prince who is supposed to hunt her kind. Naturally, the two of them end up trapped together in deadly trials and forced proximity situations that are 50 percent survival challenge and 50 percent “if he calls her ‘little thief’ again, she is going to kiss or kill him.”