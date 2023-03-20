It’s Marathon Season—Here Are the Best Hydration Vests for Running

What did you have to drink this morning? A coffee? Congratulations, you just dehydrated yourself before your long run. In case you weren’t aware, lack of proper hydration declines athletic performance, according to the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (and common sense). Plus, all that huffin’ and puffin’ calls for some serious refreshments to keep things flowing. Dry mouth ain’t cute.

No sweat—we’ve got your back (literally). The answer is simple: If you don’t want to death-grip an awkward, heavy water bottle while you run, get yourself a hydration vest. We found five hydration vests and packs so you don’t bonk after just two miles (sad). All of these have a unisex fit or come in a handful of different sizes so it doesn’t feel like you’re working on your mile time while struggling with a backpack. Ready, set, drink, bish.

Nathan Pinnacle 12 L Hydration Vest

If you plan on running an extended distance, this vest by Nathan holds 1.6 liters of water or drink of your choice and is 20% lighter compared to the brand’s other models. It’s closely fitted for a bounce-free ride, provides maximum airflow to keep you cool and wick away moisture, and has reflective detailing for nighttime runs. There’s also adequate storage for energy gels, bars, or whatever else you use to fuel during long runs.

Salomon Adv Skin 5 Set Hydration Vest

Want to feel practically naked? Kidding, but not really. Beside making sensational gorpcore kicks, Salomon offers a hydration vest that has Sensifit construction, meaning it is tailored for snug but comfortable wear, with reviewers confirming that “it fits like a glove” on REI’s website. It can hold up to 17 ounces of liquid with its integrated soft flasks for easy on-the-go sippin’.

Triwonder Hydration Pack

The first thing we need to point out is how affordable this vest is, coming in at under $40. This is on top of its 4.5-star rating with over 5,300 customer reviews on Amazon. Pressure-tolerant, leakproof, breathable, and lightweight, it also has a “super pocket,” and one reviewer wrote on Amazon that it was “[o]ne of my best purchases in many years of outdoor endurance sports.” Items like this prove that a price tag doesn’t always equate to quality; who doesn’t love a bit of bang for their buck?

CamelBak Ultra Pro Running Hydration Vest

CamelBak is known for making great water bottles, so it only makes sense its hydration vest is also top-tier. It can hold up to 34 ounces of liquid for the oh so very thirsty, and has breathable mesh, gear and fuel storage, reflectivity for dimly lit runs, and a place to stash trekking poles if you’re running on the mountains or trails. What a mountain lord you are.

UltrAspire Basham Race Hydration Vest

If you’re planning to go absolutely HAM, this vest was designed with ultra running in mind. It includes a UltraFlask 550 Bottle that fits up to two liters of liquid, breathable mesh, angled straps to reduce neck fatigue, and a Max02 shock cord system, which creates an au natural breathing pattern while keeping the pack secure.

Don’t forget your Hokas, you well-hydrated speed racer.

