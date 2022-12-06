The Best Running Watches for Training, Racing, and Never Being Late

Are you still tracking your running progress using your phone timer? Sad. It’s almost 2023, which is sad on its own, so why would you do yourself dirty like that? We’ll let it slide because your dad most likely instilled that boomer mentality in you when he was dropping you off at high school cross country meets. It’s time to take back control of your tech life (and to replace your Toshiba laptop from sophomore year of college while you’re at it).

Hitting new personal records during runs is already a challenge, and having the proper gear to help you reach your goals is key. If you’re training for an upcoming race, having a trusty timepiece on your wrist is even more essential. A watch bonking out on us during a marathon? And we thought running 26.2 miles in one sitting was bad enough. That’s why we rounded up the best running smartwatches you can depend on. On your marks, get set, and strap one of these tech bois on your wrist.

Videos by VICE

Garmin Forerunner 255

If you’re a serious runner, this model by Garmin should be on your holiday wishlist. It curates personalized running workouts tailored to your stats and training from previous runs so you no longer have to predict what pace you should be hitting for tempo and fartlek runs. It also monitors your heart rate, sleep, and has additional activity profiles including cycling, swimming, and triathlon.

Apple Watch Series 8

Everyone and their dog loves an Apple Watch, so of course, the iconic smartwatch had to make the cut. This one is great if you’re seeking out an all-around smartwatch to wear in addition to your runs. You can send texts, make calls, stream music, access apps, and get stats on your heart health and sleep. You can’t argue with Apple’s quality and universal appeal (how many of you reading this have iPhones?) when it comes to wrist bling.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch

Do you rack in miles to help beat stress? Fitbit created the Sense 2 with a cEDA sensor to detect stress within your body, which can help you keep your heart rate in the optimal zone It also features an ECG app for atrial fibrillation assessment, provides notifications for irregular heart rhythm, and even provides menstrual health tracking.

Polar Pacer Pro

Getting an accurate reading on mileage can be tedious. There have been times we think we’ve run two miles, later to find out it was actually 1.7 by looking at the course map (WTF???). Annoying to say the least. This model by Polar, however, integrates antenna design for movement tracking that’s right on the money. It additionally provides guidance and feedback on training strain and cardio load. BRB while we cancel our session with our personal trainer.

Apple Watch Ultra

Take an Apple Watch, but make it *ultra* . When we think of that adjective in the sports world, we envision marathoners, mountain lords, and those who engage in extreme water sports.But in the context of fitness watches, it refers to an impressive breadth of features including a specialized band for each activity, up to 36 hours of battery life, water-resistance, GPS, and an activated siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away if you need assistance.

* Ride the stride* .

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.