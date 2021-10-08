The Best Deals This Week, From Giant Grim Reapers to Camping Gear

Butter your breadsticks, because it’s Friday, and that means two things: Making out at Olive Garden, and getting some deals, deals, deals on outdoor gear, cool art prints, and fancy meats.

That’s right—it’s time for this week’s best stuff that’s on sale, where we trawl through all the marked-down goodz on the wild wild web and bring you our faves. Last week’s deals saw us hopping on affordable exercise bikes and spankin’ le saucisson with luxury sex toy deals. This week, we’re peepin’ the giant Urban Outfitters sale, Backcountry’s major markdowns, and Rastelli’s juiciest meats. Take a look!

A grim reaper to fuck up your houseguests

If there’s one thing we truly love in this sick, sad world, it’s giant, stupid Halloween decorations. Making our porch look like a realm of ghouls really provides the dopamine we desperately seek, and this 12.3-foot—yes, it’s gigantic—grim reaper really does the trick. Of course it has glowing eyes, plays “terrible music” (in the manufacturer’s own words), and sports a motion-activated creepy voice. It’s also 39% off right now, and has phenomenal reviews, because it’s spooky time and we all know it.

The Always Pan probably needs no introduction…

But we’ll give it one anyway. This best-selling piece of wild ‘n’ crazy cookware does it all; it’s a sauté pan, a steamer, a saucepan, a skillet. It comes in loads of beautiful colors and has almost 20,000 stellar reviews. It’s nonstick ceramic, perfect for any stove you’ve got (from gas to electric to induction), and is the most popular kid in your class. It’s kinda the perfect holiday gift for everyone, and it’s on sale, which is rare! Grab one this weekend for $30 off.

All your fave Rastelli’s meats for 20% off

Yep—meat heaven Rastelli’s is having a sitewide sale; just use the code FALL20 through October 10 to get 20% off your order. So, what should you grab? They’ve got everything from grass-fed beef to legend-status hot Italian pork sausage, but we’re gonna have to make a case for Wagyu ribeye.

The perfect men’s denim chore coat

Garmentory is having a huge fall sale on men’s stuff, and there are so many good picks we could go on forever, from MISBHV’s tribal-tattooed court sneakers to WHOLE’s Daniel Johnston sweatpants to Shoe the Bear’s gorgeous suede wallaby shoes. But right now, we’re all in search of the perfect denim jacket—preferably a chore coat—and this one from Knickerbocker is the perfect cut and wash, plus it’s almost $100 off. Wowee, lucky us.

A “life-changing” foil shaver

Yo, this electric shaver has more than 32,000 solid AF reviews on Amazon, which is wild. It’s recommended by barbers, and ideal for those who are ready to go full egghead—although that’s not the only way it shines. Dudes say it’s perfect for shaving your head, dealing with curly facial hair, and preventing razor bumps. It’s the bomb! And right now, it’s almost 30% off.

The heated neck massager we all desperately need RN

Do we even need to explain how badly we could use a massage this very second? This heated, kneading neck massager can be worn over your shoulders like a sexy scarf and sensually grinds into your knotty neck while you churn away at your stupid spreadsheets or whatever. Reviewers call it “the universe’s gift to man,” say it “felt as if I had been on the table for 2 hours,” and matter-of-factly state that it has replaced their need for a spouse. Do with that what you will.

An instant pantry

Those of us with small, stupid apartments for babies—a.k.a. all of us living in New York—know the struggle of finding place to put stuff out of sight, whether it’s a big bag of flour/rice/condoms, a pet hair vacuum for all of your Sisyphean cleaning, or our extensive collection of adaptogenic mushroom powders. There’s hope! Pick a corner, and will a pantry into existence… by which we mean, buy this slim, spacious cabinet for stashing all your goods. It’s 24% off right now, so grab one for the kitchen and one for the bedroom, so you can finally build a personal shrine to Princess Diana in it.

You’re not just an apartment-dweller, you’re an interior decorator

At least, that’s what you can tell yourself when you grab stuff from Lumens‘ huge, semiannual design sale, which is offering up to 50% off on more than 90 design brands. Most of it is fancy lamps and lighting, but there are also sweet decor pics like this soothingly tropical shaggy pillow designed by Justina Blakeney of Jungalow. Use the code GIFT to snag a free gift at checkout.

Calling all outdoorsy types…

Yes, you, person whose Instagram is full of Half Dome pix captioned with “out of office [sunglasses emoji].” Backcountry is having a mega sale on gear and apparel, with up to 60% off from now until October 13, with deals on cool-weather clothes, camping stuff, snowboarding equipment, and more, so hop on over there if you’re into doing stuff outside. Personally, we want to sink into this top-rated, double-wide Stoic sleeping bag, which can zip into two separate bags if you need some “you” time away from your camping partner, and is 30% off.

Go give yourself a reason to wait patiently for the mail person, and have a beautiful weekend, buggles.

