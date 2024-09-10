The 9 Best Sea Moss Gummies to Release Your Inner Sea Mammal

I’m tellin’ you, Flintstones Vitamins primed entire generations to accept all kinds of unfamiliar ingredients as long as they came in a pill form that could be chewed or swallowed. Nothing is hotter in the health supplements space right now than sea moss gummies.

Medical professionals are only just beginning to research the health benefits of sea moss, but the Cleveland Clinic posits that sea moss could have many of the same benefits as that of seaweed, including high fiber, which improves blood sugar management and helps lower cholesterol, and providing a source of iodine. Sea moss also is rich in taurine, used for building and repairing muscle, and may support overall gut health.

Gummies are just the latest craze in supplement forms, and a saving grace for those of us who can’t stand swallowing pills and capsules whole. From the most naked formulas that put the flavor of sea moss up front to those blended with fruit juices and covered up by salted caramel, we’ve searched the wide, deep, blue sea for those most loved and recommended by customers.

Quick Look at the Best Sea Moss Gummies

How we evaluated

Health supplements are such a personal and varied thing that we tried to judge based upon the overall happiness and satisfaction of the customers who purchased and reviewed them. Natural ingredients were a plus, since hardly anyone takes supplements to pump their bodies even more full of weird, unpronounceable lab ingredients. And then taste was important. If it’s tough to choke down, it’d be harder to make a daily habit of it, wouldn’t it? Ease of digestion, too, was a factor in a receiving our recommendation.

We’re not going to recommend something that causes folks to keel over into the fetal position because of stomach pain. We combed user reviews for these sorts of reports, but please remember that individuals are exactly that—individual, so just because the vast majority of gummy snackers may be able to down this brand or that brand, it’s always in the cards that your stomach may rebel. So start off slowly with new supplements and ease them into your diet gradually.

Don’t take more than the recommended dosage, and do check the warnings of both the supplements you buy and all medications you take, whether regularly or temporarily, to make sure there are no dangerous interactions. It’s worth the peace of mind and takes only a moment.

Superfood Packed – Raw Science Irish Sea Moss Gummies

Among the ingredients list of these gummies are black seed oil, which can be acerbic and bitter, and spirulina, a blue-green algae that’s described as having an earthy, fishy flavor. Both are often said to be an acquired taste. Many customers enjoyed the taste of these gummies, but not everyone loved it.

The formula also contains Manuka honey, which means these gummies are vegetarian but not vegan. If you’re vegan, keep on reading for sea moss supplements that pass the test.

All Natural – Flamingo Sea Moss & Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

With its red and green branding, these gummies aren’t shy about bragging that they pack apple cider vinegar, a unique ingredient among sea moss supplements. But just as important as what these USA-made, vegan gummies contain is what they don’t contain: artificial flavors or preservatives. Three of the ingredients (tapioca syrup, apple, and cane sugar) are also listed as being organic, too.

If you’ve Got a Sweet Tooth – Force Factor Sea Moss Gummies

Down with the idea of sea moss’ nutritional benefits but not so much with the taste of sea moss? We get that. Different strokes for different folks, as they say. These gummies from Force Factor come in salted caramel flavor. Customers like the taste overwhelmingly, saying that they can’t discern the taste of the underlying ingredients.

If anything, a few said the chews were particularly sweet. So if you’ve got a sweet tooth, these gummies could be just your ticket, especially if you’ve tried regular sea moss chewables and weren’t a fan.

Sugar Free Pick – Joyli Sugar-Free Sea Moss Gummies

Can you grin and bear it? Gummies’ most natural form, the bear, make an appearance here for the sake of, I don’t know, cuteness? Familiarity? We here at VICE dig it, a real throwback to when we were downing gummy bears for no benefit other than the dentist’s.

These, though, are sugar-free and packed with natural ingredients, such as bladderwrack and burdock. Some customers say they have a tendency to melt, so keep ’em in a cool place out of direct sunlight.

Down the Hatch – Double Wood Irish Sea Moss Capsules

Find they idea of sea moss in chewable gummy form a bit hard to swallow? Oh, the irony. You don’t have to gum down the gummies, as long as you can swallow capsules. Double Wood’s sea moss swallow-ables are said by customers to be as easy to swallow as a typical Tylenol pill, and most reported no upset stomach or gas.

Because you just pop ’em down with a few swigs of water, you can get ’em down without having to brave any unfamiliar tastes. These capsules are vegan-friendly and made in the U.S. of A.

Best Tasting – Vitamatic Irish Sea Moss Gummies

Man, customers love the taste of these. Most sea moss gummies out there taste like (surprise) sea moss, which can be a love-it-or-leave-it taste. Some cover it up with sugary dessert flavors. Vitamatic packs theirs with natural blueberry, strawberry, and raspberry. It’s the raspberry that takes center stage in the flavor profile.

Customers say they’re not overly sweet, either, which is a nice change of pace from those who use “natural flavors” as an excuse to sugar bomb you.

Most Affordable – VitaUp Ultra Energy Booster Capsules

Taken twice a day as recommended (in general; your specific needs may call for fewer), you get 100 tablets for a 50-day supply, and it only costs as much as a typical fast food meal for two.

If you’re not yet sold on the idea of sea moss supplements and want to dip your toes into the pool without diving in with every dollar in your wallet, these are an affordable way to give sea moss a try. That is, if you don’t have a problem with swallowing tablets. There’s less of a taste than chewing gummies, though, which is an upside for some.

Best for SMoothies – TrueSeaMoss Wildcrafted Gel

Did you get this far down the recommendations and you’re still not sold on either gummies or pills? Have you considered sea moss gel? It’s more versatile than either. You can eat it by itself, or you can mix it into smoothies or other recipes.

There are a bunch of flavors, too, from banana to apple cinnamon to mango pineapple and more. Customers say it isn’t too thick, and most seem to be fans of the various flavors.

Best All-In-One Supplement – Clean Nutraceuticals Sea Moss With Black Seed Oil

Sea moss is in there, but so are a bunch of other ingredients. Fifteen, in fact, including black seed oil, burdock root, turmeric, elderberry, apple cider vinegar, and more. This one’s for those who want their sea moss to come with a whole lot more than just sea moss, as long as they don’t mind swallowing capsules.

These contain Maruka honey, so they’re fine for vegetarians but not vegans. With this many ingredients, you may find that one or more gives you an upset stomach, so ease yourself into these if you decide to give ’em a try.