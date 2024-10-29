The 7 Best Sea Moss Supplements for Upping Your Superfood Intake

I don’t have to sit here and tell you that we eat matters. We all know from the great trial-and-error experiment that is our lives: depending on what we put on our plates, we can feel energized and ready to seize the day, or we can feel like we might never rise from our seat on the couch. One of the best ways to make sure our diet is helping us live our best lives is by eating superfoods: foods that are nutrient-dense, yet low-calorie. Beyond simply being “healthy” for us, superfoods are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

One of the hottest superfoods du jour is sea moss: you might have seen sea moss gummies take over your local health food store’s supplement aisle recently… or your Instagram feed. However, if you’re not a gummy person—maybe you don’t like the extra ingredients, or you’re just not a child, dammit!—there are still plenty of ways for you to get your sea moss servings.

Take a look at our picks for the best sea moss supplements below.

a quick look at the best sea moss supplements

how we evaluated

Our health and wellness is highly individual: the best sea moss supplement for one person might not be the same pick for another. That’s why, when rounding up the best sea moss supplements, it was a top priority to highlight variety: some of these sea moss supplements are capsules, while others are gels, liquids—and we even tracked down the superfood in its raw form.

We also combed through thousands upon thousands of customer reviews, using real people’s experiences to vet our picks. As you compare supplements, think about your wellness goals, how you prefer to consume supplements, and read all the fine print to make sure none of your medications interfere!

Best raw sea moss supplement – TrueSeaMoss Sea Moss Raw Wild Crafted Seamoss

For the adventurous, raw wild sea moss can become your new secret weapon ingredient: you can throw it into shakes, bake with it, or even make your own homemade sea moss gel from scratch. If you’re new to preparing sea moss, TrueSeaMoss Sea Moss Raw Wild Crafted Seamoss is a beginner-friendly sea moss option, because it comes with thorough instructions for customers to follow.

According to TrueSeaMoss, the superfood can help kickstart your metabolism, focus, and energy levels if you take it consistently on a daily basis. One Amazon reviewer walks us through his prep process.

“I followed the instructions on the packaging and everything went smoothly,” he says.” I soaked the moss in pure filtered water with some fresh lime juice. After 24 hours I taste-tested the mix and it was still quite salty and hadn’t completely unfurled yet so I strained the water out and added more filtered water and lime juice. At the 48 hour mark I checked again and this time the moss had expanded fully and the water was not salty.

I strained this again and put the moss in the blender and was left with a thin jelly that thickened in the fridge after an hour. I consumed 2 tbsp straight and the taste was very neutral with only the lightest hint of the sea. Much easier on the palate than I thought it might be.”

Best sea moss supplement blend – Nutraceuticals MultiMineral Blend

If that sounds like more work than you’re willing to put in—I hear you. You’ll likely want to opt for a simple capsule supplement, like this Nutraceuticals MultiMineral Blend. Not only do you get your fixin’ of 3000mg of sea moss, but the blend also provides you with Black Seed Oil, Ashwagandha, Turmeric, Bladderwrack, Burdock, and Vitamin C and D3—just to name a few of the 15 ingredients. If you’re already taking a handful of supplements, it’s worth reading through this ingredients list to see if you can ditch your others and consolidate into this all-in-one capsule.

This sea moss supplement has garnered a legion of happy customers on Amazon, too, with over 17,000 reviews and a 4.4 star rating.

“I tell everyone about this vitamin,” writes Amazon customer Kerneel. “[I] started taking this back in September of 2023. I had turned 34 and my knees started feeling wonky…Not only did it take away my knee issue [but] I call it my happy pill,” they write. “I swear, my mood and life changed because of this. I feel so happy with life’s challenges.”

Best sea moss gel – TrueSeaMoss Wildcrafted Irish Sea Moss Gel

One of the perks of going for a gel that you don’t have to make yourself is the flavor factor. TrueSeaMoss makes a line of sea moss gels with palate-friendly flavors like this fruity Mango Pineapple. The TrueSeaMoss Wildcrafted Irish Sea Moss Gel is fully vegan, and you can use it as a spread or throw it into smoothies or bowls. Many customers on Amazon report noticing differences in their health after taking it.

Liz writes, “I have been taking two tablespoons of the pineapple sea moss gel for almost two weeks now. I like the taste, it’s not overly sweet and the texture is tolerable after you get used to it (about three days for me). I have seen a good benefit in my digestive health. Also my skin has been clearer than usual.” Lupita says, “I will admit I was super skeptical about this, but [after] the first week of taking this I saw my skin was glowing!!! It really does clean your body inside out.”

Best sea moss supplement capsules – Double Wood Irish Sea Moss Capsules

No frills? No problem. These Double Wood Irish Sea Moss Capsules are 1,200mg of sea moss per serving—and only sea moss. According to Double Wood Supplements, this is a good sea moss supplement option if you’re working on your respiratory heath. The brand says, “The high potassium chloride content of Irish Moss makes it beneficial for supporting respiratory health.” Pure and potent, these capsules have a 4.5-star rating and nearly 3,000 customer reviews. It’s a good value buy, too. For just under $20, you’re equipped with 90 servings.

One Amazon reviewer says, “I originally started taking Irish Sea Moss in the gel form – I loved it but it was so expensive and it got moldy quickly. I found these capsules and decided to try them. They are a bit large but not horribly so. I take 2 capsules each morning as per the recommended dosage). One of the main benefits I have found (for me, personally) of using Irish Sea Moss is that my GERD seems to have improved a great deal; I find myself using far less antacid medication than is usual for me.”

Best sea moss liquid drops – Lemme Irish Sea Moss Organic Liquid Drops

Personally, when it comes to taking my supplements, I love a good liquid extract. It makes me feel like I am taking a potion, and that I’m turning my water into something magical and healing. Magical thinking aside, it’s also just plain easier. Lemme Irish Sea Moss Organic Liquid Drops is one of the most popular sea moss liquid extracts, featuring added Biotin and D3 “for an extra boost of beauty, immunity, brain and skin health.”

The extract has a subtle honey flavor, so if you’re dropping it straight into your mouth, it’s not overpowering. Most importantly, the extract is sugar and alcohol free, so you’re only getting what you want.

Amazon reviewer Jamie says the drops helped her hair grow. “Who knew this is what my hair and lashes needed?” she says. “Not I! But wow.. my lashes are so long now my eyes feel heavy when I put mascara on. And I have so many baby hairs, it looks like I cut bangs!! No joke. This is the only new thing I have added, so I know what did it.”

Best red sea moss – Raw Chondrus Crispus Sea Moss Red 4 OZ

Over at Alkaline Herb Shop, you can shop raw sea moss—and choose from a few different varieties. You can snag purple and gold sea moss, which are said to have a mildly oceanic taste. The brand also has red sea moss, which is the another name for Irish Sea Moss—the most widely available sea moss (that most of these picks are made from).

The brand shares how it sources its sea moss:

“With great care we have sourced our sea moss from small harvesters that operate in the cold waters of the north and southern latitude where the moss grows,” says Alkaline Herbs. “The sea moss is dried for 3 to 7 days to remove moisture while retaining potency. It is packaged without any preservatives or additives.”

Customer Omar calls it a “beautiful product,” while Jason praises its “amazing quality.” He also claims to have noticed it affect his body, saying, “[I] can feel the sea moss gel coating and nourishing my intestines.” As we’ve said before—supplements are different for everyone!

Best travel-friendly sea moss supplement – Akasha Superfoods Organic Irish Sea Moss Gel

So. Maybe your exploration into the world of sea-faring superfoods turns you into a true blue sea moss fanatic. What will you do when you’re far from home and don’t have your mason jar of sea moss gel ready and available? You’re in luck: Akasha Superfoods makes these ready-to-travel, single serving Organic Irish Sea Moss Gel sachets. They don’t need to be refrigerated, have an 18-month shelf life, and can be squeezed into your beverage of choice. Worried about the taste? The brand assures that there’s “no fishy taste or artificial sweeteners, just a sweet citrus & vanilla flavored Irish sea moss raw organic gel.”

Amazon customer Jen says, “I wasn’t a huge fan of sea moss before because of the ocean-ish taste and this doesn’t have that. It’s smooth, slightly citrusy and sooo yummy delicious!!!” Meanwhile, Syd says, “I enjoy one every morning. They taste amazing and give me so much energy. I appreciate the convenient packets – it’s my favorite way to consume sea moss.”