The Best Secret Santa Gifts (So It Looks Like You’ve Been Paying Attention)

Why is it that, sometimes, Secret Santa feels like a trap? Not in a Panic Room way, even though last-minute gift shopping sure makes our brains spin out, but because we often fall prey to the self-inflicted pressure of finding the perfect present for a friend, co-worker, or family member that says, “I know you better than the rest, because I am better than the rest.”

The best Secret Santa gifts also have to feel lowkey-cool. There’s nothing more awkward than the moment everyone in the friend group reveals their giftees—and corresponding rad presents for under $20—whilst you unveil that Swavorski crystal-studded ice sculpture swan (or an iPod) for an office rando, which totally blew past the previously agreed-upon budget. In the words of Lana Del Rey, “the silence is deafening.”

Luckily, we’re here to help you find a Secret Santa gift that hits—nay, absolutely body-slams—the perfect note between thoughtful, classy, and just-deranged-enough—and they’re all under $50.

They always kill their plants

Do they always complain about crunchy leaves and throwing out precious Pothos? Have their next plant friend be immortal with miniature Lego plants they can build.

They overspend on lunch

Daily Sweetgreen salads add up quickly, so do your corporate friend, family member, or sneaky link a favor with a stackable bento box set. It even features a cutting board, so they can even chop onions to make their work enemies cry. Ah, sweet revenge.

They’re in their wellness era

This editor-fave ice roller helps depuff the face after a long night of way too many French 75s. Curse you, alcohol.

They finally got rid of cable

You finally convinced Pops to stop watching primetime cable—congrats! Now you’ve just gotta get him a Fire TV Stick so he doesn’t constantly nag for your Hulu password.

Pungent is their middle name

Truffle is an acquired taste, but cousin Todd seems to love it. That’s where this Truff Hot Sauce comes in. It has a blend of chili peppers and rare seasonal white truffle, plus a touch of sweetness from agave nectar, that makes this condiment just a bit more fancy and nuanced than regular ol’ Frank’s.

America’s favorite gift

Candles are a go-to for a reason. They smell heavenly and light up the room with a soft glow for *instant ambiance *~. This Boy Smells scent inspired by the devil’s lettuce is perfect for the stoner in your life with its top notes of cannabis leaf, lemon peel, rhubarb, and almond. We’re already feeling blissed out just talking about it.

They lose everything

House keys? They don’t know her. If it’s your friend’s third time replacing their set, it’s time for an Apple AirTag already.

They’re a dog person (or love kawaii stuff)

The corgi on this mousepad has that signature tuchus that makes the breed endlessly likeable. Besides being cute AF, it’s ergonomic. That means your coworker or friend can rest their wrist on the dog’s donk to maximize comfort while clicking away.

They’re a car guy (or an Always Sunny fan)

Not that this has anything to do with vehicles per se, but this inflatable tube guy is a used-car-lot staple. Get your friend a miniature version for their desk so they can get all the fun, minus the sleazy sales pitch.

They take a sick day when they have a zit

If having a swollen pus bomb on their face counts as being ill to them, they’ll surely appreciate these popular pimple patches, which absorb all the gunk within eight hours of application. Just stick one on and head to bed, and wake up to clearer skin.

The streetwear buddy

Don’t know what size they are? Buy them a baseball cap. Everyone could use one that has “Daddy” printed on the front, whether your giftee is a new father, a cheeky Insta-fluencer, or just wants to blend in during the annual Bushwick Tractor Pull Jamboree, Sponsored by Willie Nelson. (Not a thing; we wish.)

They’re obsessed with food

Well, everyone needs a personality trait. The best gifts for food-lovers are easy—just find out what they like to eat (or what they pretend to like to eat) and hook it up. If you’re not sure about their culinary preferences, we recommend Fly By Jing’s crowd-pleasing Sichuan chili crisp, which—we should warn you—is highly addictive.

They’re a self-proclaimed ‘mixologist’

Not to brag, but they’ve gotten into three physical altercations with bartenders who’ve tried to serve them margaritas made with sour mix. The next step in their cocktail journey? Growing their own herbs for syrups and garnishes with this nifty little cocktail herb garden kit.

Or, if they’ve been feeling a little uninspired lately, or they’re just looking to broaden their drink-making know-how, they’ll want to lick the pages of this one. The Japanese Art of the Cocktail is one of the best food and beverage cookbooks, because it walks the reader through the hallmarks of Japanese cocktail-making methods, from an unscrupulous commitment to great ingredients, to the importance of creativity and presentation—without ever feeling pretentious.

They’re a morning person

Even though we’ll be hitting snooze for another hour, we respect those who rise with the sun and attack the day. To help fuel their carpe diem attitude, why not gift them a dope milk frother? It’s perfect for making lattes, matcha, or a litany of other great coffee alternatives.

Cold-blooded slippers

These fuzzy slippers aren’t just aesthetically pleasing—they have built-in temperature control. When it’s cold, you can heat the removable insoles up in the microwave to keep your toes toasty and enhance the built-in lavender scent. In the warmer months, you can cool them down in the fridge and treat your feet to a refreshingly chilled sole. The future is nigh.

They have ears

And those things get chilly! Make sure your giftee is correctly bundled up this winter by bestowing upon them a sweet pair of earmuffs. You can go in pretty much any direction you want here: the OGs or a reversible ear band from The North Face (perfect for outdoor fitness freaks), or a fun set of (b)ear-muffs.

They’re a fiend…

…For sweets! A DIY chocolate truffle kit is the perfect gift for the sweet-lover on your list—just melt the French dark chocolate morsels, and add any of the included coconut flakes, peppermint, vanilla, Himalayan sea salt. Mmm.

This is their beer commercial now

Fall in love all over again when you watch them open your brewski with this silver, sparkling claw. “[It has a ] very solid feel,” writes one reviewer, “handles well, [and] is great to have for oyster roasts, low country boils, or just popping a cold one.”

They’re working on their jump shot

Nothing takes the edge off a hard day at work quite like a little bit of physical activity. This dorm room classic is just as enjoyable today as it was back during your college days (though don’t blame us if you get caught hooping while you’re supposed to be filing your Q4 expense reports).

They’re a little salty

Like the old saying goes, “the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.” While, yes, this is just *fancy * salt, there’s no turning back once you’ve actually incorporated this into your kitchen; normal Morton’s salt just doesn’t hit the same. Perfect for finishing off steaks or even topping a simple salad, this is one gift that no one would buy for themselves (but will actually use on a regular basis).

When in doubt, get a little weird with it

You can be as sincere and thoughtful as you want, but there’s no getting around the fact that Secret Santa gifting scenarios are primed for jokes and gag gifts. Honestly, the wackier the present, the more memorable the experience—and isn’t that the real gift of the holiday season? Besides, who says your giftee wouldn’t get some use out of a toast-shaped lamp (that can hold a phone in its lil feet!)

Enjoy your Secret Santas! (We hope you get your crush.)

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.