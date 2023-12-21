​​The Best Self-Care Gifts for the Person Who Never Treats Themselves

When was the last time you did something nice for you? We’re not just talking about your nightly ASMR YouTube binge of “fancy AskJeeves LARPer massages your scalp.” We’re talking about the last time you got a little something for yourself, just because, or a thoughtful gift for someone who just doesn’t treat themselves enough, whether it’s mom and her perfect lasagna, a colleague who’s always fixing everyone else’s screw-ups, or a healthcare worker who’s wiped out from saving us all during flu season. So: Capricorns, busy bees, and anyone who might now have the time, budget, or bandwidth to think to themselves, You know what I deserve today? A little aromatherapy sesh, a smol diamond, and butterfly kisses before a nap on a silk pillowcase.

For these peeps who do it all and never stop and self-indulge, great gifts are in order this year. It’s been a wild ride in 2023, and a thoughtful present with spa vibes goes a long way in providing a touch of emotional rehab. ‘Tis the season to think about others, y’all. Bust out your tingly scalp massager thing, and let’s talk about the best self-care gifts to cop this holiday season.

A highly giftable matcha powder

Going from a downward dog into a handstand is not exactly everyone’s cup of tea when it comes to winding down. But a warm, earthy matcha latte both soothes and offers a boost of non-jittery energy. The green powder contains a compound called L-theanine, which is proven to help reduce stress and promote focus. Golde’s version is ceremonial-grade and sourced from small farms in Uji, Japan.

A nail salon in a box

Bring the nail salon home via this gel nail polish kit that comes with all the fixings. The kit features 32 different colors, a UV light for accelerated drying, and manicure tools to achieve a salon-worthy look.

Infinite books

Any bookworm that needs to decompress by reading 100-plus pages before they hit the hay will surely appreciate a Kindle that gives them access to more than 2 million titles via an Unlimited subscription.

A massaging eye mask that will caress the windows to their soul

A true self-care luxury, Therabody’s Smart Goggles use biometrically powered SmartSense Technology to reduce heart rate, soothe headaches, and relieve eye strain using three vibration modes and heat. They also use Bluetooth to connect to the app for a sound therapy function. The spa can’t do that!

A famously super-soft blanket

Keep your giftee ultra-cozy with a luxurious throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams, the home goods brand known for its ultra-soft textiles. The CozyChic Rib Throwt has a 4.5-star average rating, with one reviewer calling it “the best blanket ever.” “The only problem I have with it is that I never want to get out of it now,” another fan explains. Not a bad problem to have!

An Apple watch for tracking their wellness

Apple recently came out with its Series 9 watch, which has a new, brighter display on top of all of the incredible bells and whistles we’ve come to expect from the brand’s signature wearable. Along with the new and approved visuals, expect advanced health features that can monitor blood oxygen levels, heart rhythms, and REM sleep.

Delete their chiropractor’s number

Have them go full rag doll on this acupressure mat, which uses more than 6,000 pressure points to increase circulation while alleviating stress and tension. The set also includes a neck pillow with the same features, for a head-to-toe unwinding experience.

They want to (sort of) put a fine arts degree to use

Do they love the serenity of creative expression, but have absolutely no idea what to draw or paint? Help them brush up their skills with a dope paint-by-numbers scene—you’re never too old.

A sunset lamp for impeccable mood lighting

Do they tend to get a case of the winter blues? That’s nothing this editor-fave sunset lamp can’t fix. It uses warm, soothing colors to create a mesmerizing sunset or rainbow that can be projected onto a wall for an instant mood boost.

The building blocks of life

Not cells, you dummy—Legos. There’s something therapeutic about building international monuments out of blocks. Plus, who doesn’t want an excuse to play with toys?

They’re so colorful

Remember grade school, when you could just kick it and color like it’s your job? Oh wait, we still do that, but exclusively pictures of people who seemingly belong at America’s favorite superstore (Walmart).

You’re spiritually aligned

Gift a secret Tarot card reading and gold charm necklace in a candle that radiates a blissful synthesis of bergamot, cardamom, verbena, and eucalyptus. (The best part is it doesn’t require any visits to that sketch psychic in deep Brooklyn.)

They drown their feelings in ice cream

Hard day at work? Dairy Queen may be open, but this signature box set filled with Mochidoki mochi ice cream bites is way better than any Reese’s Blizzard (maybe).

Drink more than one tablespoon of water

Aw, baby got a headache? Maybe stop complaining and start the day with H20 instead of nitro cold brew. For real though, these huge Stanley quenchers aren’t just an accessory—they’re a lifestyle, which is why we see them in the hands and cupholders of fitness buffs and celebrities on the reg.

Namaste them a new yoga mat

Have your best bud find their inner chakra and do a headstand on some natty yoga gear from Lululemon—dare we say this the most aesthetically pleasing yoga stuff we’ve ever seen?

For the person who deserves something REALLY nice

If you really wanna win at the white elephant gift exchange this year (and look filthy stinkin’ rich), Diptyque’s advent calendar is the move. It features 25 “scented treasures,” aka the brand’s incredible candles and fragrances, for a mere $510.

Good vibrations only

Never rely on Brad to find the clit ever again. Ava’s compact but powerful wand is perfect for solo or partner play.

The Corvette of electric kettles

The Stagg kettle has become a straight-up status appliance, and for good reason; its incredible design, temperature control, and precision pouring make it the perfect morning upgrade. It’s ideal for making perfect pour-over coffee and cuts a handsome silhouette.

Luxury hand soap

We would never utter Aesop slander, but we’re ready to bring a new lead singer into the mix of fancy hand soaps in our restroom. Loewe is LVMH’s oldest luxury house and has blessed us with an herbaceous, crisp hand soap worthy of a Roman emperor’s hands. The notes of amber and Mediterranean oregano have a faintly resinous aroma and will make your giftee feel as if they’re holding an elixir brewed by the gods themselves.

Swaddle them in silk

Silk pillowcases are one of the newest wellness trends we’re down to get behind because whether or not they’re gentler on our hair than, say, a polyblend fabric, we’ll always love the way silk and satin caresses our skin. You can’t fight the feeling of relaxation that comes from resting your sweet peepers on a mulberry silk pillow, and both Brooklinen and Amazon have esteemed options that are on sale right now.

Very luxurious chocolate, because they (or you) deserve it

You know what’s better than therapy? Chocolate. Well, Vosges chocolate, anyway. (Please don’t fire your therapist.) Sure, time heals all wounds, but so do absinthe-flavored truffles.

A shiatsu massager that won’t quit

Because you can’t always be there to give your nervous Pervis a tender shoulder squeeze when they get too high and think all of their friends hate them. Instead, get them a personal massager (the SFW kind) to relax them and knead their tension away whenever their knots need a smashing.

Trippy purple ‘forever’ flowers

We’ve bought and received many floral bouquets, but never any that looked like this. The Juneau arrangement looks like it was snatched from the fairies of Fantasia, because it’s a dreamy blend of thistle, pampas, bunny tails, eucalyptus, and other dried flowers that’ll last forever. The goblincore heaux will be obsessed.

A massager for your gym shark

Theraguns are indeed worth the hefty price tag. That being said, bébé gotta be able to afford Olive Garden. There are plenty of more affordable Theragun massager alternatives out there, such as this highly-rated TOLOCO percussion massager with over 44,000 (glowing) reviews on Amazon.

A sex toy that doubles as an ornament

The first time we beheld the Stellar dildo from Unbound Babes, we thought we saw a fata morgana. Was it an icicle? An alien? (Specifically, those deep sea aliens from The Abyss that look like liquid mercury.) This glass dildo is indeed of this earth, and a pro at stimulating G-spots thanks to its curved, bulbous tip. Science Folk all say that orgasms make you feel better, so hop to it.

For the friend who needs an energy boost

As you can tell from our clown school car, we’re not doctors. But we sure do love reading about what science folk are up to, and there is an increasing number of studies about the benefits that ginseng can bring to your health, including reduced anxiety, a boosted immune system, and improved memory. Cop a jar of Moon Juice’s organic ginseng powder for your sweet, stressed-out giftee.

A teeny, tiny diamond

Big diamonds? Sooo uncool. [Chases dollar slice with PBR.] Mini-diamonds are all the rage, brah, and since tiny diamonds have been proven to be indirect serotonergic antagonists (according to this 1987 study), the smaller a diamond is, the more serotonin is released into the synapse. This ring is small enough not to be confused for a marriage proposal and a fitting jewelry gift for anyone in your life who deserves to feel a little more like Elizabeth Taylor in her prime.

See, now doesn’t that feel better? [Swallows diamond.]

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.