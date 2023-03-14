A Guide to the Best Sex Pillows for Humping and Grinding

We may have barely passed geometry, but we know which angles matter during sex. Whether we’re spooning or being spooned, getting our back blown out or attempting to complete the Pythagorean Theorem with our legs, we’ve learned the importance of having a little more cushion for the pushing with our bedroom acrobatics.

“Easy enough,” you might say while fluffing up your memory foam pillow, and you wouldn’t be wrong. There are plenty of reggo pillows out there that can moonlight as formidable sex wedges, leaving guests and lovers none-the-wiser. But they barely compete with the best sex pillows for humping and grinding, which are designed specifically to help you feel better supported and empowered during sex and foreplay. The right Liberator wedge under your hips can help a penis-endowed partner get even deeper (while also supporting your back); and there are even sex pillows out there designed to keep your dildos in place while you ride them bareback.

As with pasta shapes and tarot decks, we firmly believe that there’s a sex pillow out there for every kind of horny person. So pull up a chair, sex machine, or antique wood milking stool, and let’s triage the best triangles, blobs, wedges, and ramps for spanking the bank.

The classic wedge

Liberator is the GOAT of sex pillows, and its classic Wedge is designed to help lift your pelvis and allow for deeper vaginal penetration and G-spot stimulation—and that’s just the beginning. There’s an entire guide to the ways of the wedge on Liberator’s website, but suffice to say this deceptively simple trapezoid is the Swiss Army Knife of sex pillows; use it to lay down during anal; place it under your back during standing sex, just below your legs while your lover wheelbarrows you to O-Town, or as a non-sex pillow for back support when you don’t feel like leaving bed. If you can dream it, you can wedge it.

Looking for an affordable Liberator Wedge alternative? Amazon is Wedge City, and filled with everything from blow-up slices, which are easily deflatable/stashable to Liberator doppelgängers. This inflatable sex cushion by NaEnsen—which also the sound we make when we cum—is Amazon’s #1 bestseller in the category, because it costs less than brunch and, according to reviewers, “blows up in like 10 puffs.”

A Liberator alternative for under a hundo that ALSO comes with its own set of handcuffs and a washable cover? As one Amazon stan writes, “Nice addition to life.”

The Liberator bundle

This set of Liberator wedges is substantial enough to turn your living room floor into a horny playpen. Think of it as the next level-up from the single wedge experience, which isn’t to say that it’s better, but the dual wedge support system offers even more options for you and your boo as you partake in leg Jenga. It has also earned a 4.9-star average rating from Lovehoney reviewers, one of which writes, “It feels a bit like having sex on a pedestal.”

The circle of life

… Is just this tubular sex pillow, which is ideal for boning and rolling, or using as emotional and/or back support when you watch Werner Herzog documentaries. It’s also one of the most incognito sex pillows of the bunch, which can be a plus for Mormons.

The new blob on the block

We’re surprised that more aesthetic sexual wellness brands haven’t tackled sex pillows yet. Dame, which is one of our go-to brands for everything from lube to wands that feel like a spa day for your clit, has stepped up to the plate with Pillo, which is like a Liberator Wedge that went through a rock tumbler, and came out with a bit of softer edge. Even Amazon reviewers, who didn’t realize they were buying a sex pillow, have fallen bum-over-noggin for its versatile charm; “I thought it was a wedge pillow, so I could sit up in bed and work on [my] laptop. Turns out this pillow is for…ummmmm how can I say, EXTRA-curricular activities,” one reviewer states. Another writes that, “When you read the enclosed instructions, you will see that it can serve you in MANY OTHER positions. Decorum prevents me from sharing this with you in this medium.”

M.C. Escher’s sex pillow

Fans of Bauhaus and deep penetration deserve to recline on a triangular sex cushion that could pull its weight in the MoMA design store, which is where this optical treat comes in clutch. If black and white isn’t your jam, it also comes in 12 other colorways and patterns.

Big enough for the orgy

The other night, my friend said that her partner, girlfriend, AND all of their respective dogs slept together in the same bed, and that it felt “very horny and medieval,” which is sick—but imagine how much sicker it would’ve been if they all had a king-sized wedge to recline upon? This one doubles as a headboard, and even has a little pocket for your cell phone/condoms.

A toy mount sex pillow

Look, sometimes you just want to grind up on your sex toys and dildos like a hands-free, rhinestone cowboy. That’s where Liberator’s BonBon toy mount pillow comes in clutch, because it’s suitable for gripping your dildos and vibrators with or without a flared base, so your hands are free to wander your partner’s [redacted].

Just hump this bro

Those pecs are begging for a pegging.

The best non-sex sex pillow

Brooklinen just launched an in-house pillow brand, Marlow, whose namesake pillow is perfect for 1) guests who crash at your house and 2) using during sex, because it’s endowed with two zippers that can make the memory foam filling feel more or less dense.

Here’s to going bump in the night.

