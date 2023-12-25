The 19 Hottest Sex Stories We Published in 2023

Sex is probably one of our most cherished topics on VICE. Why? I mean, there’s so much to talk about: We all do it, we all get turned on in a myriad of different marvellous and strange ways, and we all have stories to tell, kinks to explore and experiments – whether they’re horny triumphs or embarrassing missteps – to report back on.

This year alone we’ve talked about shagging with experts and readers, sexters and MILFs, porn stars and furries, and whoever answers the phone next to the glory hole at William Higgins le Salon in Amsterdam. Some of us aren’t having sex with others anymore, because of intimacy problems in a relationship or because of a strong preference for masturbation – we spoke to those people too.

So, to celebrate this glorious orgy of content, we’ve listed below – in no particular order – what we feel are 15 of the finest stories we published about sex in 2023. Have a scan, see what makes you stir, and start filling those bookmark folders.

Our resident sex columnist Megan Barton-Hanson rocked in with some priceless wisdom on the subject of sexting: How should you open the conversation? What should you say? And how to tackle the age old quandary of the dick pic?

Earlier this year, a voice note went viral on Twitter and TikTok that told the jaw-dropping story of a girl on a mixed hen and stag party who gave a blowjob at a glory hole, only to find out it was her own dad. But was it true? We rang around and got to the murky bottom of this fateful tale.

The most famous scene in contemporary porn, writes VICE’s Magdalene Taylor, isn’t porn as we know it at all. It’s a 17-minute clip of star Angela White crying, overwhelmed by the intimacy cultivated with co-star Manuel Ferrara, whom she cuddles in tears. White tells us the story of the clip that broke the internet.

As the sex toy industry grows, so does the waste. Writer Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp explains how – and why – to properly dispose of yours like a good, horny Samaritan.

In an interview with writer Emma Garland, the eighties sex icon Ginger Lynn recounted a lost decade where pornographers shot on 35mm film and actresses were treated like royalty.

What if we told you there is a little known and near-forgotten sex position that is known to increase women’s orgasms by 56 percent, and is also something of a cheat code for men who struggle to maintain erections? Welcome to CAT world.

“Civilians” is what porn performers call porn outsiders. But what happens when a porn star starts a relationship with a civilian? How do they navigate the differences between porn and reality? Writer Mark Hay interviewed porn performer Alison Rey and her civilian partner to find out more for This Is How We Do It, our ongoing series exploring sex and stigma.

Our quest to cover the ever-expanding world of sex has led us down some very obscure paths (sounding, anyone?), but in an increasingly anxious world, this is one kink does make sense. Who doesn’t want to be mothered, praised and taken care of by an alternately stern but ultimately comforting maternal figure? Over to you, mom.

Writer Emme Witt reached out to seven different husbands of OnlyFans models to find out how they navigate the hurdles of their relationships, safe guard their own private sex lives and support each other.

Let’s face it: Sometimes you just want to turn on your computer, turn off your brain and watch something that gets you off without feeling guilty you’ve contributed to an exploitative tube platform. If you’ve got no idea where to start when it comes to consuming ethical porn, try this exhaustive guide from Laura Holliday.

Sometimes likened to the “Golden Globes of porn,” the XBIZ Awards is the awards show in the adult entertainment industry. Writer Sara Youngblood Gregory headed down there to witness the scenes on a star-studded and racy night in Hollywood.

In the 1970s, as Penthouse grew increasingly famous (and controversial) for its sensational pornographic content, its creator Bob Guccione began publishing a magazine about something even more salacious than women’s breasts and pubic hair: women’s actual desires. Writer Magdalene Taylor interviewed Jennifer Romolini about her epic podcast series on the rise and fall of Viva.

If you had to pick all your exes’ penises out of a line up, could you do it? The resounding answer, as writer Eloise Hendy found out in this story, is a resounding hell no. She talks to readers and experts about their experience of a phenomenon we’re calling “dick amnesia”, and why it happens.

Whether you picture a certain scene from American Pie or a hot and sweaty porno featuring an ample-bosomed older woman seducing a much younger man, there’s no denying that the term MILF has firmly established itself in our vocabulary. Writer Phoebe Egoroff explored its steamy past and problematic future.

Contrary to popular belief, the furry community isn’t built around a fringe fetish where people who identify as animals get it on in full-body fursuits. That being said, there are furries who enjoy extending their fantasy into their sex lives, and writer Mark Hay interviewed them in another instalment of This Is How We Do It.