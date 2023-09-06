Horny for Someone? Gift Them a Sex Toy Subscription Box

When was the last time you did something for you? (Other than copping this perfume-esque bottle of chili pepper oil… and those new Hokas… and that Ren Hang art book from the TASCHEN super sale.) You simply deserve it all and then some, which is why we’re opening our trench coats to bring you the finest adult subscription boxes for bringing a little bit of sunshine into your mailbox every month (and lots and lots of lube).

The best sex subscription boxes run the gamut, from monthly solo-play boxes for sex toy beginners to more elaborate adult boxes for limber, voracious throuples and kinksters. If you can wet dream it, someone on the internet has probably curated it for a reasonable fee, and someone else (us) has combed through their offerings of suction vibrators, non-corny lingerie, and male sex toys to find out which box is the best for your box, or the box of someone you’re trying to woo.

You’re new here

Feeling overwhelmed by the sopping wet world of sex toys and horny accoutrements? The Try Me Box from Organic Loven is a great way to get your feet and your [redacted] wet, because, as the brand states about the monthly subscription box, “Our Try Me gift box provides you with an array of chemical-free, all-natural lubricant samples, massage oil samples, stimulant samples, a sexy book, and travel sized toys.” Think, high-quality clitoral suction vibrators, vegan condoms, and more. Plus, the box can be customized to include toys for just you, or you and a partner.

The best overall adult subscription box

Cratejoy has loads upon hot loads of sex subscription boxes, from date night boxes to a monthly kink crate. The site’s Mystery Pleasure Box is our pick for the best overall adult subscription box, because you can pick between a variety of subscriptions periods, from a month to a year, and enjoy an array of potions, lotions, sex toys and bedroom accessories picked by industry experts. With a 4.6-star average rating and over 9,000 subscribers, the box is one of the most popular on Cratejoy for its eclectic selection of toys (think, cock rings, luxury lube, E-stim handcuffs, feather ticklers, and more) and, in the words of one reviewer, an “absolutely AMAZING” customer service experience. As another stan writes, “My husband and I love it!!!! We even gifted a box to our friends and they loved it too.”

The best BDSM box

One of the best things about getting into BDSM is realizing how tricked out your closet is about to be with feather ticklers, furry handcuffs, and spanking paddles. The Badboxx Subscription Box showers you with four to five discreetly shipped, kinky items every month at a value of over $100. The box is a nice assortment of BDSM-centric gear (think, nipple toys and gag balls) as well as more classic sex toy staples such as rabbit vibrators.

The best couple’s box

This Couple’s Box has earned a five-star average rating from over 500 Cratejoy reviewers, many of which write that it curates a titillating, eclectic smorgasbord of sexual wellness items every quarter (yes, quarter; #FinanceBroFall). In addition to massage candles, vibrators, and couple’s devices, the box has also received high ratings for its elegant packaging. Definitely one to keep in mind as the holiday season rolls around.

The best throuples’ box

How do you make a Bushwick-based polyamorous throuple really, really happy? Gift them this luxurious Throuples Pleasure Box from Organic Loven, valued at over $300 and lovingly crammed full of horny items for vulva- and/or penis-owners. Y’all will receive plenty of organic lube, innovative strokers from brands such as Hot Octopuss, and even sexually enlightening literature for your pleasure about everything from oral sex tips to books such as The Conscious Cock. Klarna payment options are also available at Organic Loven, so you don’t have to drop hundreds of clams at once.

A lingerie subscription box

Cool lingerie will never not be a GOATed gift, and this Surprise! Honey box delivers an assortment of versatile intimates to your boudoir every month. Think, lacy electric blue onesies, black garter belts, and plenty of ornate bras that would look great layered with an oversized David Byrne blazer the next time you hit the streets with the commune. Give one to your boo, and to you.

Happy unboxing.

