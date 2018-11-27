The 10 Best Sex Toys to Give (or Receive) as Gifts

The time to give is upon us! The traditional way of giving during the holidays is even better when you combine it with the pleasurable, orgasmic kind of giving, too. When it comes to giving a sex toy to your partner or buying one for yourself to stash under the tree, there’s a toy out there for everyone.

Here I’ve rounded up some of my favorite sex toys that are sure to keep the holidays more thrilling than your office party, warmer than spiked hot cider and wetter than the snow gently falling outside your window.

Videos by VICE

Image via Chakrubs.

The power of holding a crystal egg inside of your vagina with solely your pelvic floor muscles personifies Teyana Taylor’s lyrics to “Work This Pussy.” The best part of Yoni eggs? The juxtaposition between tightly squeezing this little gem inside of you while increasingly getting wetter. Chakrubs makes all of their products out of crystals— rose quartz, jade, amethyst and obsidian—meaning your sex life can also include absorbing the spiritual qualities of each stone. (Note! These are not recommended for use on people with IUDs.)



Photo via We-Vibe.

Perfect for same-sex couples or couples who enjoy a little power play, the We-Vibe Sync is a C-shaped toy with two entry points that vibrate simultaneously. The best part? The toy is powered by a remote control and can be synced to vibrate to the beat of your favorite music. If you want to take it to the next level, wear it out in public and let your partner control your orgasm.



Photo via Satisfyer.

This vibrator has a slightly curved shaft and separate vibrators for your clitoris and G-spot— have an extra set of dry sheets nearby.

Photo via Jimmyjane.

This waterproof cock ring vibrates on the shaft of the penis, stimulating a longer durational erection (you’re welcome) while also vibrating against a partner’s clit. Cheers to simultaneous orgasms.

Photo via Fun Factory.

Think Kegel toys for your butt. These weighted balls bounce and roll while inside of you, giving extra attention to your prostate, like sexy pinball. (And: They’re extra fun during spanking)

Photo via Crave.

You’ll be sure to get compliments on this small toy masquerading as jewelry- this chic necklace, which comes in silver, gold, and rose gold, turns into a stealth vibrator with the touch of a single button. Slip into the bathroom for a quick moment of pleasure in the ultimate escape from bad party guests.

Photo via Lelo.

This clitoral vibrator uses sonic vibrations to pulse and suction 75 percent of the clitoris, instead of just the most visible parts. The suction function resembles a mouth so closely, who needs a partner? (You can always add this to oral, or anything else you might want to do with somebody, too.)



Photo via Tenga.

This masturbator is a proper sex toy for penises, with intricate inner workings to simulate the best damn blow job you could ask for. The single entry point acts as a vacuum to keep lubricant from leaking out and creates the perfect squeeze.

Photo via SVAKOM.

Feeling a little chilly this winter season? This anal plug comes equipped with a remote control and can warm up to almost 100 degrees. It’s perfect for anal beginners, but with 25 different vibration patterns, it keeps things exciting for the pros, too.

Photo via SomethingSexyPlanet.

This pair of nipple clamps adjusts easily to up the ante as your pleasure and pain tolerances shift. My favorite aspect is the smooth chain that hangs between the clamps, giving an added tug to your nipples as it swings during sex.

VICE may earn a small share of sales from links in this article.